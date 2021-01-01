Its not so much signings as in who and when. For example you mention our signings Nunez, Gakpo, Carvahlo, Ramsey, 21/22 you signed Diaz and Konate, thats 2 signings in a whole season, not just one summer window in 21/22 and 4 across 2 windows in 22/23 and 2 were youngsters, with one basically a youth team player still. Plus pretty much Nunez was to replace Mane who we wouldn't have signed if Mane stayed. In terms of bonafide first teamers there is a world where we only sign 3 first team players over 4 transfer windows.



The signings I mean about Arteta and question his intention on developing players is Trossard and Havertz. In terms of Trossard, you wanted Mudryk and when he chose Chelsea, instead of doing the thing Klopp does 90% of the time which is stick and work with what he has if he doesnt get target A, is he basically flashed the chequebook and got Trossard, who is an ok player but does nothing for you in terms of helping win a league.



Then in the summer, you didn't need Havertz at all and again he goes and gets him. He should have stuck with what he had and trained Veira or Smith-Rowe to do what he is asking Havertz to do.



I assume they'll rest the goalie, Zinchenko, Rice and Jesus.

Starts for Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nketia, Ramsdale, Jorginho

I expect a few goals, both managers won't want a draw.



If you dont get target A and he signs for a rival then the chances of you getting target A in the future are slim. So you either get target B there and then, or you wait another window, so does tarbet B get promoted to target A just because you chose to wait?!As for Havertz, he wanted physicality in there, he wanted someone that can ghost in and finish chances including headers, and he wanted someone that can win duels. Now Smith-Rowe and Vieira can play, but they arent physical and they arent really duel winners. Plus, like always, Smith-Rowe has missed large chunks of the season injured, and Vieira has missed a large part of the season as well.Its like me saying perhaps you shouldnt have signed Gravenberch, because you already have Jones, Elliot and Thiago that can play in midfield.I hope we dont rest anyone, and go full strength. This has became a very important game for us now, a 3rd defeat in a row and being put out another competition would defo see the natives get restless, especially if he chose to rest players for it. Id imagine the fans would be looking for some sort of reaction from the last 2 disappointing games.I might be wrong, but you are already in a league cup semi, youre top of the league, favourites for the Europa, so I believe this game might have more importance for us than it does yourselves, because it might be our best chance at a trophy, and because the onus would be on us being the home team.