The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm
Sorry, but you can. A "challenge" that scarcely lasts past mid April isn't really a challenge. Liverpool in 01/02 was a more credible case of contending, and no one ever really sees us as having genuinely challenged for the title that season.

None of the above means you can extinguish the previous months of the season, that's just plain daft. A title is only won when it becomes mathimatically impossible to win. It's hardly the first time a season ended early.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 04:55:41 pm
How is ending the season on 97 points (the 4th highest of all-time) 'blowing a lead'?

We had a 7 point lead after 20 games, and then our next 18 games were:

P18 W13 D4 L1

We finished the season with 9 wins in a row.

Arsenal were 8 points ahead of City after 29 games, but City had a game in hand:

Their last 9 games were:

P9 W3 D3 L3

They finished with only 84 points.

If Arsenal would have finished the way that we finished in 18/19 then they would have won the league comfortably.

That is not to mention that Arsenal were out of Europe (and all cup competitions) with 11 games to play in the PL, whereas we had the small matter of winning the CL to also deal with.

But yeah, other than that they are the same.

Good post.

Genuinely find it bizarre how many of our fans will actually try to say we bottled it in a season we got 97 points and were incredible, in order to give more credit to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Mental.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm
I assume they'll rest the goalie, Zinchenko, Rice and Jesus.
Starts for Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nketia, Ramsdale, Jorginho
I expect a few goals, both managers won't want a draw.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:47:45 pm
Yeah they just mentioned it on Sky. Article is in Daily Mail unfortunately. They suggest that yellows should be given to deter further fouls on Saka :lmao

Start giving him a yellow for all the diving he does and I might have some sympathy for him.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:50:49 pm
I disagree with you about Trossard and its not what Klopp would do. This summer liverpool tried to sign Lavia and then Moises Caicedo when they chose Chelsea Klopp decided to go for endo. The difference is Endo has been a hit where Trossard hasn't been for Arsenal

Klopp going for Endo was one of the rare occasions where he has done that however. How many times have we bemoaned the fact that we have lost a main target and not signed anyone else instead. Endo was very few times that we have compromised and a lot of that was because there was no way we could put that off for a second season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #3525 on: Today at 12:08:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm
Its not so much signings as in who and when. For example you mention our signings Nunez, Gakpo, Carvahlo, Ramsey, 21/22 you signed Diaz and Konate, thats 2 signings in a whole season, not just one summer window in 21/22 and 4 across 2 windows in 22/23 and 2 were youngsters, with one basically a youth team player still. Plus pretty much Nunez was to replace Mane who we wouldn't have signed if Mane stayed. In terms of bonafide first teamers there is a world where we only sign 3 first team players over 4 transfer windows.

The signings I mean about Arteta and question his intention on developing players is Trossard and Havertz. In terms of Trossard, you wanted Mudryk and when he chose Chelsea, instead of doing the thing Klopp does 90% of the time which is stick and work with what he has if he doesnt get target A, is he basically flashed the chequebook and got Trossard, who is an ok player but does nothing for you in terms of helping win a league.

Then in the summer, you didn't need Havertz at all and again he goes and gets him. He should have stuck with what he had and trained Veira or Smith-Rowe to do what he is asking Havertz to do.

If you dont get target A and he signs for a rival then the chances of you getting target A in the future are slim. So you either get target B there and then, or you wait another window, so does tarbet B get promoted to target A just because you chose to wait?!

As for Havertz, he wanted physicality in there, he wanted someone that can ghost in and finish chances including headers, and he wanted someone that can win duels. Now Smith-Rowe and Vieira can play, but they arent physical and they arent really duel winners. Plus, like always, Smith-Rowe has missed large chunks of the season injured, and Vieira has missed a large part of the season as well.
Its like me saying perhaps you shouldnt have signed Gravenberch, because you already have Jones, Elliot and Thiago that can play in midfield.

Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm
I assume they'll rest the goalie, Zinchenko, Rice and Jesus.
Starts for Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nketia, Ramsdale, Jorginho
I expect a few goals, both managers won't want a draw.

I hope we dont rest anyone, and go full strength. This has became a very important game for us now, a 3rd defeat in a row and being put out another competition would defo see the natives get restless, especially if he chose to rest players for it. Id imagine the fans would be looking for some sort of reaction from the last 2 disappointing games.

I might be wrong, but you are already in a league cup semi, youre top of the league, favourites for the Europa, so I believe this game might have more importance for us than it does yourselves, because it might be our best chance at a trophy, and because the onus would be on us being the home team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #3526 on: Today at 12:12:07 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Haha these have complained to PGMOL that Saka is being treated unfairly. That is Saka who is the 3rd most fouled player in the league

Imagine if he was treated like Mo?

So incredibly embarrassing.
