Yes, they blew a 7/8 points lead to City, but so did we in '18/19 arguably with a better squad.
How is ending the season on 97 points (the 4th highest of all-time) 'blowing a lead'?
We had a 7 point lead after 20 games, and then our next 18 games were:
P18 W13 D4 L1
We finished the season with 9 wins in a row.
Arsenal were 8 points ahead of City after 29 games, but City had a game in hand:
Their last 9 games were:
P9 W3 D3 L3
They finished with only 84 points.
If Arsenal would have finished the way that we finished in 18/19 then they would have won the league comfortably.
That is not to mention that Arsenal were out of Europe (and all cup competitions) with 11 games to play in the PL, whereas we had the small matter of winning the CL to also deal with.
But yeah, other than that they are the same.