Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 03:41:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:05:51 pm
Arsenal are not title contenders. And they will never be under Arteta ...

They certainly challenged last season, up until when they had that run of games, which is why the second sentence above is unfair. He's already disproved your claim.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 03:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:28:16 pm
And they shit the bed after they were way ahead on points.

They still challenged though, why are people so reluctant to admit this of other managers. No, they didn't win neither did we in our first challenge with City.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 03:50:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:20:55 pm
The only team that could beat Man City to the title is ours, with Jurgen in charge. Arsenal are just here to make noise. They are not title contenders with Arteta in charge ...

In a normal world without the modern day Man City, Arsenal would've won the league last season. Yes, they blew a 7/8 points lead to City, but so did we in '18/19 arguably with a better squad. Being a title contender, doesn't mean that you end up winning it, especially when you're competing against a monstrosity like Man City.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 03:52:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:42:44 pm
They still challenged though, why are people so reluctant to admit this of other managers. No, they didn't win neither did we in our first challenge with City.
I know it's an easy thing to have a dig at them, but they were flying just before they blew up at Anfield against us.
I know we had the same experience when Rodgers was in charge of us, but I very much doubt that would happen with Jurgen if we were in the same position with the finish line in sight.
Online Redley

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 03:53:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:28:46 pm
No, they were not. I was ridiculed in this very thread when I claimed that they won't win the title, even when they were 8 points ahead. Their team and their manager are flawed. They need a different manager to fix what is wrong with their team. I rest my case here ...

They were two points off the top with like three games left, of course they were title contenders.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 03:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:52:54 pm
I know it's an easy thing to have a dig at them, but they were flying just before they blew up at Anfield against us.
I know we had the same experience when Rodgers was in charge of us, but I very much doubt that would happen with Jurgen if we were in the same position with the finish line in sight.

I agree they mucked it up, but at the same time it's never easy going against a state owned club as we know ourselves. City had a better squad overall, also what helped us was winning the Champions League the season before. If you haven't won another trophy under a manager getting that first win is always difficult. It's as much about learning how to cope with the pressure of being in a title chase; that's before you even mention the fact you have to be near perfect, in order to win it.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:16:09 pm
I don't see why they shouldn't be contenders. The North Bank always maintained they weren't title contenders. But his reasoning was weak. He imagined that no one could ever challenge Man City because Man City "cheated".

We know better of course. You can challenge "cheats" and even win.

Last year there's absolutely no doubt Arsenal were Title contenders. Had they not completely bottled it while being 8 points ahead they would have won their first Title in a gazillion years. But they did bottle it. However, this is not to say they can't eventually win it. They've had a terrible Xmas, which is why TNB has gone Alpine, but only a fool would say they aren't still in the Title race. There's months to go.

Where does the schedule come into it again?
Online tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 04:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:53:37 pm
They were two points off the top with like three games left, of course they were title contenders.

Just checked back and they finished 5 points off the top, that's a title challenge.

The fact is that if City aren't a bunch of cheats, then Arteta wins a title with Arsenal last season.
Online Redley

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 04:24:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:12:47 pm
Just checked back and they finished 5 points off the top, that's a title challenge.

The fact is that if City aren't a bunch of cheats, then Arteta wins a title with Arsenal last season.

For sure, they were miles ahead of everyone else. It wasn't like the Ole season where United finished 2nd by default. If not for the cheats they win it comfortably

But....I think also maybe lets not compare last season with the seasons we finished 2nd. We got colossal points totals, Arsenal finished on 84 (that doesn't win you a title since the Leicester season and rarely before that). It doesnt excuse the cheats being allowed to cheat, and hopefully they get last seasons title retrospectively, but they still should have won it considering the position they were in. 15 points from the last 10 games is a shocker, and losing 2 goal leads two games in a row.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 04:51:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:28:46 pm
No, they were not. I was ridiculed in this very thread when I claimed that they won't win the title, even when they were 8 points ahead. Their team and their manager are flawed. They need a different manager to fix what is wrong with their team. I rest my case here ...

Please do, or at least try to space out your "Arsenal will never win the league with Arteta" posts , to one a week.
Online Dr Stu-Pid

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:50:00 pm
Yes, they blew a 7/8 points lead to City, but so did we in '18/19 arguably with a better squad.

How is ending the season on 97 points (the 4th highest of all-time) 'blowing a lead'?

We had a 7 point lead after 20 games, and then our next 18 games were:

P18 W13 D4 L1

We finished the season with 9 wins in a row.

Arsenal were 8 points ahead of City after 29 games, but City had a game in hand:

Their last 9 games were:

P9 W3 D3 L3

They finished with only 84 points.

If Arsenal would have finished the way that we finished in 18/19 then they would have won the league comfortably.

That is not to mention that Arsenal were out of Europe (and all cup competitions) with 11 games to play in the PL, whereas we had the small matter of winning the CL to also deal with.

But yeah, other than that they are the same.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 04:55:41 pm
How is ending the season on 97 points (the 4th highest of all-time) 'blowing a lead'?

We had a 7 point lead after 20 games, and then our next 18 games were:

P18 W13 D4 L1

We finished the season with 9 wins in a row.

Arsenal were 8 points ahead of City after 29 games, but City had a game in hand:

Their last 9 games were:

P9 W3 D3 L3

They finished with only 84 points.

If Arsenal would have finished the way that we finished in 18/19 then they would have won the league comfortably.

That is not to mention that Arsenal were out of Europe (and all cup competitions) with 11 games to play in the PL, whereas we had the small matter of winning the CL to also deal with.

But yeah, other than that they are the same.

I certainly don't think we threw away the first title, but we did have one advantage over Arsenal and that was winning the Champions League the year before. Learning to win trophies as a team is an important step to take, which gave us momentum going into the other title campaigns we had with City. Arsenal went into their title chase blind without having won anything and that does make a difference.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 05:02:35 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:42:44 pm
They still challenged though....

For sure Jill. But the two things are linked. It was the challenge that caused them "to shit the bed".
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 05:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:02:35 pm
For sure Jill. But the two things are linked. It was the challenge that caused them "to shit the bed".

But as I said above what helped us was winning the Champions League. Would we have won a title before we became European Champions? I'm not so sure. Going straight into a title chase and having to be near perfect with little experience of the chase, is a big ask of anyone.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:04:21 pm
But as I said above what helped us was winning the Champions League. Would we have won a title before we became European Champions? I'm not so sure. Going straight into a title chase and having to be near perfect with little experience of the chase, is a big ask of anyone.

We won the Title by such a massive margin though. We were miles better than anyone else.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 05:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:08:42 pm
We won the Title by such a massive margin though. We were miles better than anyone else.

We did, but to me we gained that by winning a trophy and getting better over those other seasons. We truly became a team then.
Online Dr Stu-Pid

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 05:23:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:04:21 pm
But as I said above what helped us was winning the Champions League. Would we have won a title before we became European Champions? I'm not so sure. Going straight into a title chase and having to be near perfect with little experience of the chase, is a big ask of anyone.

But we already were a good enough team to win the title the previous year when we finished with 97 points. That team dealt with the pressure of a title run in by winning 9 games in a row while also progressing to the CL final. Before that point we hadn't won a trophy or had experience of a title challenge. We just dealt with the pressure far better than Arsenal did.

You really need to stop comparing our 18/19 team to this Arsenal team, especially as if there were anything like our 18/19 team then they'd already be miles clear at the top of the league at this point of the following season and wouldn't have taken 4 points from their last 5 games.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 05:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 05:23:33 pm
But we already were a good enough team to win the title the previous year when we finished with 97 points. That team dealt with the pressure of a title run in by winning 9 games in a row while also progressing to the CL final. Before that point we hadn't won a trophy or had experience of a title challenge. We just dealt with the pressure far better than Arsenal did.

You really need to stop comparing our 18/19 team to this Arsenal team, especially as if there were anything like our 18/19 team then they'd already be miles clear at the top of the league at this point of the following season and wouldn't have taken 4 points from their last 5 games.

I'm not comparing the two squads as I think our squad was better than Arsenal's. Which to me is why they didn't win the title last season. They had an inferior squad to the one City had, it was always obvious that City would be favourites last season.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 05:32:53 pm »
I'm not going to be too hasty with the Arsenal-out-of-the-title-race talk gents and ladies.. (and the Villa-talk as well)
I feel it's too early to talk about that, and all the premature talk of Arteta being a failure after 2/3 bad results. Feck me- Arsenal's dead and buried even before there's a corpse!
That's what a downturn in form looks like. I won't fall into that trap.
Arteta's sharpening the knives behind the scenes, AND January's upon us, which is a godsent for Arsenal/Villa. A chance to address what they see as their failings.
Let's keep in our lane and concentrate on ourselves- that's all we know.

(Fuck- just realized I'm posting in the Arsenal thread.. carry on)
Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 06:31:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:12:52 pm
We did, but to me we gained that by winning a trophy and getting better over those other seasons. We truly became a team then.
They won an fa cup not long ago.
Offline Dougle

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 07:44:12 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:32:53 pm
I'm not going to be too hasty with the Arsenal-out-of-the-title-race talk gents and ladies.. (and the Villa-talk as well)
I feel it's too early to talk about that, and all the premature talk of Arteta being a failure after 2/3 bad results. Feck me- Arsenal's dead and buried even before there's a corpse!
That's what a downturn in form looks like. I won't fall into that trap.
Arteta's sharpening the knives behind the scenes, AND January's upon us, which is a godsent for Arsenal/Villa. A chance to address what they see as their failings.
Let's keep in our lane and concentrate on ourselves- that's all we know.

(Fuck- just realized I'm posting in the Arsenal thread.. carry on)


The point many above are making is Arsenal won't win a league under Arteta. Why not ? Of course they can. They could have won it last season and they were top of the league a week ago. It's nonsense. He worked under the most successful and innovative coach of (arguably) all time. He's already won a couple of trophies with Arsenal and they are progressing. They've spent plenty of money and with all due respect to "the to do list" the club is in immensely better shape than it was when he took over. If they buy well and improve the squad and team there is no reason that they can't keep competing and eventually they surely will win one of the big two. Win one and the second becomes easier. It's very hard to come from no-where and win a league for anyone I grant you that. But Arsenal are not coming from no-where. They are competing.

Of course they have the perennial problem every aspiring League winner has and that is Abu Dhabi. Serial winners. Favorites every year. Cheats etc .... but still as long as they are able to compete they will. And now it looks like we are back in the ring too.
The fact that the overall quality in the League is way better this season I would argue is actually beneficial to all challengers bar Abu Dhabi who like to monster and cower lesser teams and enjoy energy conserving comfortable victories. They have a relatively small squad and are held bent on winning Europe again to boot.

The next 6 weeks will make or break our season never mind Arsenal. We've the bones of a full team injured and a pile of games coming. Injuries will be key all around. I thought the Fulham game was Arsenal's biggest league game of the season, it was too. It makes the next game (Palace at home ?) even bigger. But a win there and they are back on the road. Anything but a win is really a disaster for them. On the other hand there will be many more surprising results this season so, no-one written off now as Red Pill stated above.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 08:07:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:31:13 pm
They won an fa cup not long ago.

Time be honest, that was a trophy to really be the beginning of the end of what I would call the last Wenger / Emery team.

That team contained the likes of Martinez, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Xhaka, Pepe, Auba and Laca. I think the only player that got on the pitch that day that is still with Arsenal is Nketiah who came on for the last few minutes.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
Jesus, people would say anything in order to diminish the achievement of Jurgen and the boys. What a sad thing to read on a LFC forum. I'd better never come back to this thread, it is where all the doubters have hidden ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 08:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:20:09 pm
Doubt it.
I could be wrong like, but not top of the list for Legohead anymore.
Think the opposite and apart from changing keeper he'll go as strong as possible. They have a week off after?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 08:16:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:09:59 pm
Jesus, people would say anything in order to diminish the achievement of Jurgen and the boys. What a sad thing to read on a LFC forum. I'd better never come back to this thread, it is where all the doubters have hidden ...
Where's that been said?
Offline zero zero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 08:22:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:09:59 pm
Jesus, people would say anything in order to diminish the achievement of Jurgen and the boys. What a sad thing to read on a LFC forum.
Would you mind quoting it for us? I missed it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 08:34:14 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:59:09 pm
I don't quite get you killer, managers make signings nearly every window. We will defo sign a forward or 2 over the next couple of windows, we'll also sign a midfielder or 2 as well, and probably another defender or 2 as well. I don't think signing 5 or 6 players over 2 or 3 windows is excessive, i think that's the norm.

The players i mentioned all have issues. Partey has fitness issues and off the field issues and will be going into his final year, Smith-Rowe has fitness issues and can't seem to get over them, Elneny will be out of contract in the summer as well, and we have the option of another year for Jorginho but he might want to return home at 32.



Its not so much signings as in who and when. For example you mention our signings Nunez, Gakpo, Carvahlo, Ramsey, 21/22 you signed Diaz and Konate, thats 2 signings in a whole season, not just one summer window in 21/22 and 4 across 2 windows in 22/23 and 2 were youngsters, with one basically a youth team player still. Plus pretty much Nunez was to replace Mane who we wouldn't have signed if Mane stayed. In terms of bonafide first teamers there is a world where we only sign 3 first team players over 4 transfer windows.

The signings I mean about Arteta and question his intention on developing players is Trossard and Havertz. In terms of Trossard, you wanted Mudryk and when he chose Chelsea, instead of doing the thing Klopp does 90% of the time which is stick and work with what he has if he doesnt get target A, is he basically flashed the chequebook and got Trossard, who is an ok player but does nothing for you in terms of helping win a league.

Then in the summer, you didn't need Havertz at all and again he goes and gets him. He should have stuck with what he had and trained Veira or Smith-Rowe to do what he is asking Havertz to do.
Online RedSince86

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 09:19:39 pm »
seen this floating around social media, couple of times today.

I definitely agree with it

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 09:20:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:10:47 pm
You don't half like to change the playing field...

Maybe he over watered it.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 09:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:20:12 pm
Maybe he over watered it.

That's been in the news a lot.  ;D
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 09:50:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:34:14 pm
Its not so much signings as in who and when. For example you mention our signings Nunez, Gakpo, Carvahlo, Ramsey, 21/22 you signed Diaz and Konate, thats 2 signings in a whole season, not just one summer window in 21/22 and 4 across 2 windows in 22/23 and 2 were youngsters, with one basically a youth team player still. Plus pretty much Nunez was to replace Mane who we wouldn't have signed if Mane stayed. In terms of bonafide first teamers there is a world where we only sign 3 first team players over 4 transfer windows.

The signings I mean about Arteta and question his intention on developing players is Trossard and Havertz. In terms of Trossard, you wanted Mudryk and when he chose Chelsea, instead of doing the thing Klopp does 90% of the time which is stick and work with what he has if he doesnt get target A, is he basically flashed the chequebook and got Trossard, who is an ok player but does nothing for you in terms of helping win a league.

Then in the summer, you didn't need Havertz at all and again he goes and gets him. He should have stuck with what he had and trained Veira or Smith-Rowe to do what he is asking Havertz to do.

I disagree with you about Trossard and its not what Klopp would do. This summer liverpool tried to sign Lavia and then Moises Caicedo when they chose Chelsea Klopp decided to go for endo. The difference is Endo has been a hit where Trossard hasn't been for Arsenal
Online lamonti

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 10:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on January  1, 2024, 11:37:23 am
It will be interesting to see how he develops - he's been there half a season. Like you say, needs to add some subtlety and craft to his range of passing, and then he would be some player.

Rice is playing for Arsenal exactly how he played for West Ham.

He's big, strong, gets on the ball,never injured and keeps it simple, with the odd big drive forward or nice finish from the edge of the box. Technically very limited and kinda just plays in the direction he's facing all the time. He's a bit like Henderson, probably physically more powerful but a little bit less technique, and hasn't obviously done nearly as much in the game. He gets wildly overhyped by the English media, while at the same time being good.

He hasn't been transformative for Arsenal because he's filling what Partey did and a lot of their players are not hitting the heights of last season.
