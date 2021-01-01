I'm not going to be too hasty with the Arsenal-out-of-the-title-race talk gents and ladies.. (and the Villa-talk as well)

I feel it's too early to talk about that, and all the premature talk of Arteta being a failure after 2/3 bad results. Feck me- Arsenal's dead and buried even before there's a corpse!

That's what a downturn in form looks like. I won't fall into that trap.

Arteta's sharpening the knives behind the scenes, AND January's upon us, which is a godsent for Arsenal/Villa. A chance to address what they see as their failings.

Let's keep in our lane and concentrate on ourselves- that's all we know.



(Fuck- just realized I'm posting in the Arsenal thread.. carry on)



The point many above are making is Arsenal won't win a league under Arteta. Why not ? Of course they can. They could have won it last season and they were top of the league a week ago. It's nonsense. He worked under the most successful and innovative coach of (arguably) all time. He's already won a couple of trophies with Arsenal and they are progressing. They've spent plenty of money and with all due respect to "the to do list" the club is in immensely better shape than it was when he took over. If they buy well and improve the squad and team there is no reason that they can't keep competing and eventually they surely will win one of the big two. Win one and the second becomes easier. It's very hard to come from no-where and win a league for anyone I grant you that. But Arsenal are not coming from no-where. They are competing.Of course they have the perennial problem every aspiring League winner has and that is Abu Dhabi. Serial winners. Favorites every year. Cheats etc .... but still as long as they are able to compete they will. And now it looks like we are back in the ring too.The fact that the overall quality in the League is way better this season I would argue is actually beneficial to all challengers bar Abu Dhabi who like to monster and cower lesser teams and enjoy energy conserving comfortable victories. They have a relatively small squad and are held bent on winning Europe again to boot.The next 6 weeks will make or break our season never mind Arsenal. We've the bones of a full team injured and a pile of games coming. Injuries will be key all around. I thought the Fulham game was Arsenal's biggest league game of the season, it was too. It makes the next game (Palace at home ?) even bigger. But a win there and they are back on the road. Anything but a win is really a disaster for them. On the other hand there will be many more surprising results this season so, no-one written off now as Red Pill stated above.