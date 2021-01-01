« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 142047 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 11:11:45 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:07:32 am
Im divided on that. We still have to go to the Pit and Old Trafford albeit against poor teams but hostile crowds and Arsenal, who for all our sniping, are a pretty decent team.

Oh and Villa wont be a walk in the park.

We have City, Spurs, Brighton, Chelsea, and just had Newcastle at home. I would say other than Arsenal which is second those are the toughest aways.

Villa is up in the air because it is second to last game which may make things easier in the sense that one or both of us may have nothing to play for/may have another competition to focus on
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 11:13:15 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:00:20 am
Be incredible if we can better our haul 2nd half.
Don't we usually have a ropey Jan then an outstanding rest of the season. 

--edit-- sorry, this has nothing to do with Arsenal.

Short as it has nothing to do, but generally yes Jan isn't the best, but also it is the month with the least amount of PL games (we have 2 in Jan)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 11:22:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  1, 2024, 08:08:07 am
Looking at it that way, just say we match our first half points tally and end up with 84 points. What would the others need to overtake us (ignore GD for now):

Villa - 43 from 18 (13 wins, 4 draws, 1 defeat)
City - 45 from 19 (14 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats)
Arsenal - 45 from 18 (14 wins, 3 draws, 1 defeat)
Spurs - 46 from 18 (15 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats)

Other combinations are available, but went with what felt like the most realistic. Honestly, feels that will be easy for City, but if margin for error for them. Everyone else, you struggle to see it.

In reality I reckon well need 89-90. Would mean City need to get 50 points from their last 19. Beating them will be huge and make our life a whole lot easier.
Yeah- if ever there was a time to tackle the elephant in the room and to finally decide that beating them is our way to the title, it is this season.
As a collective - team and fans, we've been swerving them for too long and we don't have the luxury anymore of ruling out losses to City as not being title deciders.

This season, we need to face up to the fact... and beat them. I wanted us to be in this position, and we can be.
Beat them at Anfield, and I am certain we walk away with the title... IF we're still in with a shout then.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 11:33:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:47:24 am
To be honest, I am not measuring Arteta against Klopp. I am measuring him against the younger Wenger. That is what you need if you want to compete, and Arteta is not at that level of talent and competency ...

Ok, hard to argue with you there, but remember a couple of things when discussing a young Wenger., and i loved the guy...

1. Arsenal wasn't his first job. He had already been a manager for over 10 years, he was manager of Nancy when they were relegated, Manager of Monaco where he won the league, dometic cup and a European final but also had league placings of 3rd, 3rd, 9th, and 17th before being sacked before managing in Japan for a couple of years, so he was actually quite experienced.

2. He had the advantage of tapping into a relatively untapped and underused market to get the likes of Vieira, Petit & Anelka. Also, he came to England when there was little in the way of sports science and the levels of professionalism wasn't like it is now, of course that's largely thanks to him. 

3. He had a very solid base to work with, in the defence and goalkeeper. Adding his flair, power and pace on top of that was a perfect marriage at the time.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 11:35:35 am »
Love the word portly. Suited me galloping down the wing at 5 a side like peak Puskas.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:35:35 am
Love the word portly. Suited me galloping down the wing at 5 a side like peak Puskas.

Ah, the Galloping Major. I always felt sorry for the horse. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 11:46:49 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:09:44 am
The fitness questions will happen in all squads and will become ever more relevant as the idiot footballing authorities chuck yet more games into football's already over full calendar. I think this season we are already starting to see injury levels going off in crazy numbers and it will continue to rise, the more games which are forced onto players. They are human beings not sodding robots, the lack of responsibility in this drives me insane. They will kill off the game in the end.
. Maybe I'm being too cynical, but this supports sportswashers that can afford very deep squads.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 11:47:36 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:03 am
Ah, the Galloping Major. I always felt sorry for the horse. 
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:35:35 am
Love the word portly. Suited me galloping down the wing at 5 a side like peak Puskas.

Or a latter day Neil Ruddock?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 11:48:52 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:11:45 am
We have City, Spurs, Brighton, Chelsea, and just had Newcastle at home. I would say other than Arsenal which is second those are the toughest aways.

Villa is up in the air because it is second to last game which may make things easier in the sense that one or both of us may have nothing to play for/may have another competition to focus on

City's hardest away games on paper are Newcastle in a couple of weeks, Liverpool, Brighton and Spurs. They have Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea & Villa at home.

Unfortunately looking at their fixtures, with the returning KdB & Haaland, i can see them outpointing their first half of the season again by several points.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 11:51:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:46:49 am
. Maybe I'm being too cynical, but this supports sportswashers that can afford very deep squads.

It does support those who have the deepest pockets as in all forms of life. I mean Klopp has had to change his whole principle of buying I think. When he came he enjoyed the chances of working with the players already in the squad, and used to talk about the obsession we have in buying players. But now he's had to pretty much get on board with buying more players as fixtures have bulged up in numbers. I suspect the squad he has now is probably the biggest he's ever had, which is why he wanted a bigger number of subs being used. It also means the bigger teams can rest players which is something the smaller teams cannot do, to the same degree.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 11:54:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:47:36 am
Or a latter day Neil Ruddock?

Absolutely not. How dare you.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 12:09:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:33:16 am
Ok, hard to argue with you there, but remember a couple of things when discussing a young Wenger., and i loved the guy...

1. Arsenal wasn't his first job. He had already been a manager for over 10 years, he was manager of Nancy when they were relegated, Manager of Monaco where he won the league, dometic cup and a European final but also had league placings of 3rd, 3rd, 9th, and 17th before being sacked before managing in Japan for a couple of years, so he was actually quite experienced.

2. He had the advantage of tapping into a relatively untapped and underused market to get the likes of Vieira, Petit & Anelka. Also, he came to England when there was little in the way of sports science and the levels of professionalism wasn't like it is now, of course that's largely thanks to him. 

3. He had a very solid base to work with, in the defence and goalkeeper. Adding his flair, power and pace on top of that was a perfect marriage at the time.

Exactly. Appointing Arteta for his first job and giving him such a big financial support was a huge gamble for you. A gamble that is unlikely to pay off ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm »
A link to the last time we met in the FA Cuo ten years ago.

AOC showing what a player he was.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67867408
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 12:24:37 pm »
Was it also in an FA Cup game away at Arsenal where Carragher lobbed a coin into the crowd? In general our cup games against Arsenal have always been great, not always in our favour though but some real classics.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:18:44 pm
A link to the last time we met in the FA Cuo ten years ago.

AOC showing what a player he was.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67867408

A classic display from our good friend at the head of PGMOL! Cant say hes ever been inconsistent, that Ox tackle on Luis ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 12:35:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:18:44 pm
A link to the last time we met in the FA Cuo ten years ago.

AOC showing what a player he was.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67867408

Main memory of that game was it was the week after you annihilated us 5-1 at Anfield, so we were all a bit mentally fragile then.

Nothing much changes in that regard then.....  :-[
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 12:49:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:09:34 pm
Exactly. Appointing Arteta for his first job and giving him such a big financial support was a huge gamble for you. A gamble that is unlikely to pay off ...

It depends what you mean a gamble that is unlikely to pay off. The club had been out the Champions League for a few years, so the main aim of the club was to stabilise the club, rebuild the team & squad and get us back in the Champions League and then to maintain our position there, so hopefully for us he'll achieve that.

With that being the platform you then hopefully go on and compete for trophies. In the end you might be proven right, and he might fall short of doing that, but currently at least he has established the platform to allow us to at least be positive about doing that.

With regards the big financial support, i dont think we've really gambled much there. We aren't doing an Everton, im not sure we are spending over excessively with hundreds of millions in losses each year that will curtail us in the future or are falling foul of FFP?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 01:00:32 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 01:30:57 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:56:14 am
Speaking of Curtis Jones, whats the deal with him, as i've seen a few days ago he's a player that Arteta really likes from a few of our Twitter itk? I assume that's pie in the sky stuff and you'd never sell to us, or he'd be interested in the move?
Absolutely no chance. He's come through our academy and is as scouse as they come. He's got himself to fifth-name-on-the-team-sheet territory after the usual suspects. He's made the left-sided 8 position his own, helping knit our left side and improve the performance of Diaz in the process.

There's no way he would trade top-of-the-table Liverpool under Klopp for Arteta.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 01:42:58 pm »
Jones is great but can you imagine the nerve of Arteta asking the board for money for another midfielder? Every penny that Arsenal have needs to be directed towards getting forwards and its not just 1 they need, there is an argument they could do with 2 or 3.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 01:51:08 pm »
What competition was the 5-4? or something like that. Arsharvin seemed to score every goal he ever scored for Arsenal in that game.

Arsenal and Newcastle seem to be the best games , though there was a 3-3 with United that was rather good.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:09:34 pm
Exactly. Appointing Arteta for his first job and giving him such a big financial support was a huge gamble for you. A gamble that is unlikely to pay off ...

Arteta took them from lingering outside the top 4 for years, to being a title contender. That's a huge progress, never mind that he already won them the FA Cup in his first year.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:30:57 pm
Absolutely no chance. He's come through our academy and is as scouse as they come. He's got himself to fifth-name-on-the-team-sheet territory after the usual suspects. He's made the left-sided 8 position his own, helping knit our left side and improve the performance of Diaz in the process.

There's no way he would trade top-of-the-table Liverpool under Klopp for Arteta.

Yeah, I thought as much, I wasnt sure where the rumours were coming from, I seen no sense in it.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:42:58 pm
Jones is great but can you imagine the nerve of Arteta asking the board for money for another midfielder? Every penny that Arsenal have needs to be directed towards getting forwards and its not just 1 they need, there is an argument they could do with 2 or 3.

Well need a midfielder in the summer at the very least, as I can imagine that Jorginho, Partey, Elneny and Smith-Rowe could all leave.

I still think theres another year or 18 months of decent churn to go.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 02:25:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:54:55 pm
Yeah, I thought as much, I wasn’t sure where the rumours were coming from, I seen no sense in it.

We’ll need a midfielder in the summer at the very least, as I can imagine that Jorginho, Partey, Elneny and Smith-Rowe could all leave.

I still think there’s another year or 18 months of decent churn to go.

I think it would be silly to disregard that many midfielders. Jorginho can still do a job and Smith-Rowe should be getting some level of minutes. I can understand Partey due to his wages, status, injuries etc. But you will still have Odegaard, Havertz, Rice, Veira and would still have Smith-Rowe and Jorginho to choose from.

This is my issue with Arteta, he is very much in the Pep mould of looking to the transfer market rather than make doing and working with what he has. You should spend your money a striker and winger who will put up serious goal scoring numbers and the likes of Martinelli and Jesus should be back ups. Arsenal are not an  oil club and money spent on midfield is money taken away from the end of the field that will prove the difference.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 02:59:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:25:42 pm
I think it would be silly to disregard that many midfielders. Jorginho can still do a job and Smith-Rowe should be getting some level of minutes. I can understand Partey due to his wages, status, injuries etc. But you will still have Odegaard, Havertz, Rice, Veira and would still have Smith-Rowe and Jorginho to choose from.

This is my issue with Arteta, he is very much in the Pep mould of looking to the transfer market rather than make doing and working with what he has. You should spend your money a striker and winger who will put up serious goal scoring numbers and the likes of Martinelli and Jesus should be back ups. Arsenal are not an  oil club and money spent on midfield is money taken away from the end of the field that will prove the difference.

I don't quite get you killer, managers make signings nearly every window. We will defo sign a forward or 2 over the next couple of windows, we'll also sign a midfielder or 2 as well, and probably another defender or 2 as well. I don't think signing 5 or 6 players over 2 or 3 windows is excessive, i think that's the norm.

The players i mentioned all have issues. Partey has fitness issues and off the field issues and will be going into his final year, Smith-Rowe has fitness issues and can't seem to get over them, Elneny will be out of contract in the summer as well, and we have the option of another year for Jorginho but he might want to return home at 32.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 03:00:48 pm »
They'll be full strength this weekend?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:59:09 pm
I don't quite get you killer, managers make signings nearly every window. We will defo sign a forward or 2 over the next couple of windows, we'll also sign a midfielder or 2 as well, and probably another defender or 2 as well. I don't think signing 5 or 6 players over 2 or 3 windows is excessive, i think that's the norm.

6 signings over 2 windows is excessive if you continually do it. Especially when most players you buy are 18-25 and bought to be developed.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:54:30 pm
Arteta took them from lingering outside the top 4 for years, to being a title contender. That's a huge progress, never mind that he already won them the FA Cup in his first year.

Arsenal are not title contenders. And they will never be under Arteta ...
