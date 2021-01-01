To be honest, I am not measuring Arteta against Klopp. I am measuring him against the younger Wenger. That is what you need if you want to compete, and Arteta is not at that level of talent and competency ...
Ok, hard to argue with you there, but remember a couple of things when discussing a young Wenger., and i loved the guy...
1. Arsenal wasn't his first job. He had already been a manager for over 10 years, he was manager of Nancy when they were relegated, Manager of Monaco where he won the league, dometic cup and a European final but also had league placings of 3rd, 3rd, 9th, and 17th before being sacked before managing in Japan for a couple of years, so he was actually quite experienced.
2. He had the advantage of tapping into a relatively untapped and underused market to get the likes of Vieira, Petit & Anelka. Also, he came to England when there was little in the way of sports science and the levels of professionalism wasn't like it is now, of course that's largely thanks to him.
3. He had a very solid base to work with, in the defence and goalkeeper. Adding his flair, power and pace on top of that was a perfect marriage at the time.