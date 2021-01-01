Exactly. Appointing Arteta for his first job and giving him such a big financial support was a huge gamble for you. A gamble that is unlikely to pay off ...



It depends what you mean a gamble that is unlikely to pay off. The club had been out the Champions League for a few years, so the main aim of the club was to stabilise the club, rebuild the team & squad and get us back in the Champions League and then to maintain our position there, so hopefully for us he'll achieve that.With that being the platform you then hopefully go on and compete for trophies. In the end you might be proven right, and he might fall short of doing that, but currently at least he has established the platform to allow us to at least be positive about doing that.With regards the big financial support, i dont think we've really gambled much there. We aren't doing an Everton, im not sure we are spending over excessively with hundreds of millions in losses each year that will curtail us in the future or are falling foul of FFP?