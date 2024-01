I thought Arsenal looked exciting first half of last season. I like ōdegaard and Saliba. Saka looks like he believes his own hype now and is becoming very unlikeable, Martinelli gone backwards. Arteta I'm no fan of. Put klopp in charge of the team and it would be interesting to see what way it goes. Just my thoughts from only watching a few Arsenal games



Our front 3 just arenít firing this season unfortunately for us. People might point that down to tactics, or the change in personnel in midfield or whatever, Iím not sure that the case, because we are still creating good chances, we just arenít putting them away. They 2 wide players especially just seem a bit burnt out, or perhaps going through a cycle of form that happens a lot with young players.Unfortunately thereís not much quality in behind the front 3, Trossard is decent but then itís Nketiah and Nelson, who Iím afraid just arenít good enough for a team looking to challenge at the top of the league. Look at Liverpools forward optionsÖ.Salah is obviously in a class on his own but Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, DiazÖall top quality, you can rotate any of those 4 and the output is pretty much the same, thereís no real drop off.We are at least 1 very good player short in that area (and some might argue actually 2).I suppose then you can question whether weíve spent the funds in the right way in he summer there, and most would probably think not given how itís panning out.