I thought i'd split your list out into defensive players bought, and attacking players bought, since the attacking side is where i think we especially lack a body or 2.Defensive Players
Soares - Free
Mari - 14 million
Partey - 50 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Runarsson - 2 million
Ryan - Loan
White - 59 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tomiyasu - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Tavares - 8 million
Trusty - 2 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Kiwior - 25 million
Jorginho - 12 million
Turner - 6 million
Rice - 117 million
Timber - 40 million
Raya - Loan (3 million)Attacking Players
Odegaard - 37 million
Willian - Free
Jesus - 52 million
Vieira - 35 million
Marquinhos - 3 million
Trossard - 24 million
Havertz - 75 million
So we've signed well over double what i would call defensive players (Goalkeeper, Defenders, Defensive Midfielders) to what i'd call Attacking Players.
Our attacking players include the likes of Martinelli, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah & Nelson, all bar Martinelli in that list came through the Academy.
All have played their part at some point, some more than others. Unfortunately, as the team has improved, along with it levels and expectations have increased, and like at most clubs some have proved they are good enough, others are struggling to reach that top level needed to compete with yourselves and City.
So yeah, it's another reason why constant investment is needed, because expectations grow, and so does the level of player needed to try and reach those expectations.