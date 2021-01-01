« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 140830 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 01:43:48 pm »
Actually would be happy to get knocked out of the FA Cup, so they are more than welcome. If not too busy.
Offline BigCDump

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 01:55:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 01:43:48 pm
Actually would be happy to get knocked out of the FA Cup, so they are more than welcome. If not too busy.

If that is the case I hope Klopp makes it public early enough so Arsenal fans can get to watch it, despite their busy calendars. Quite selfish of Klopp otherwise I reckon.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:22:31 pm
I can sympathize with that over the busy holiday period.

Wife was crabit enough with me constantly pulling out my phone to check the score on Sky Sports App in the restaurant where I was struggling to get any internet signal.  :-[

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 01:26:24 pm
So are you confident about your team for the 2nd half of the season? Just a blip or something more serious my good man!

If we were as bad as Artetas comments suggested then that is a big concern. Losing games against Newcastle, Villa and West Ham isnt great but I always felt we played well enough in those games l, finishing let us down.

But if Artetas comments about being totally out fought and outplayed were true then yeah, thats a worry. Think the form of the front 3 was already worrying but we seemed to be doing well in spite of that.

Im hoping hes looking to freshen up the squad this window a bit, and if we need to let go of guys like Nkeitah to enable us to do that then so be it.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 03:20:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm
Wife was crabit enough with me constantly pulling out my phone to check the score on Sky Sports App in the restaurant where I was struggling to get any internet signal.  :-[

If we were as bad as Artetas comments suggested then that is a big concern. Losing games against Newcastle, Villa and West Ham isnt great but I always felt we played well enough in those games l, finishing let us down.

But if Artetas comments about being totally out fought and outplayed were true then yeah, thats a worry. Think the form of the front 3 was already worrying but we seemed to be doing well in spite of that.

Im hoping hes looking to freshen up the squad this window a bit, and if we need to let go of guys like Nkeitah to enable us to do that then so be it.

I was out walking for a lot of the holiday so I missed our first game and it was only by luck we stumbled by a pub that I managed to watch the other game over Christmas.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm
Wife was crabit enough with me constantly pulling out my phone to check the score on Sky Sports App in the restaurant where I was struggling to get any internet signal.  :-[

If we were as bad as Artetas comments suggested then that is a big concern. Losing games against Newcastle, Villa and West Ham isnt great but I always felt we played well enough in those games l, finishing let us down.

But if Artetas comments about being totally out fought and outplayed were true then yeah, thats a worry. Think the form of the front 3 was already worrying but we seemed to be doing well in spite of that.

Im hoping hes looking to freshen up the squad this window a bit, and if we need to let go of guys like Nkeitah to enable us to do that then so be it.

I thought Arsenal looked exciting first half of last season. I like Ødegaard and Saliba. Saka looks like he believes his own hype now and is becoming very unlikeable, Martinelli gone backwards. Arteta I'm no fan of.  Put klopp in charge of the team and it would be interesting to see what way it goes. Just my thoughts from only watching a few Arsenal games
Online PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm »
Who are they losing to afcon/Asian cup.
Without salah we are automatically not at full strength for the fa cup
 Mccallister I guess comes in. Do we rest Allison or TAA, or VVD for this?
Did Arteta go full strength last season?
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm
I thought Arsenal looked exciting first half of last season. I like Ødegaard and Saliba. Saka looks like he believes his own hype now and is becoming very unlikeable, Martinelli gone backwards. Arteta I'm no fan of.  Put klopp in charge of the team and it would be interesting to see what way it goes. Just my thoughts from only watching a few Arsenal games

Our front 3 just arent firing this season unfortunately for us. People might point that down to tactics, or the change in personnel in midfield or whatever, Im not sure that the case, because we are still creating good chances, we just arent putting them away. They 2 wide players especially just seem a bit burnt out, or perhaps going through a cycle of form that happens a lot with young players.

Unfortunately theres not much quality in behind the front 3, Trossard is decent but then its Nketiah and Nelson, who Im afraid just arent good enough for a team looking to challenge at the top of the league. Look at Liverpools forward options.Salah is obviously in a class on his own but Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diazall top quality, you can rotate any of those 4 and the output is pretty much the same, theres no real drop off.

We are at least 1 very good player short in that area (and some might argue actually 2).

I suppose then you can question whether weve spent the funds in the right way in he summer there, and most would probably think not given how its panning out.
Offline 4pool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
Who are they losing to afcon/Asian cup.
Without salah we are automatically not at full strength for the fa cup
 Mccallister I guess comes in. Do we rest Allison or TAA, or VVD for this?
Did Arteta go full strength last season?

Arsenal - 3
Mohamed Elneny (Midfielder, Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Defender, Japan)

Midfielder Thomas Partey was named in Ghana's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 1 January because of an injury.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 10:27:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
Who are they losing to afcon/Asian cup.
Without salah we are automatically not at full strength for the fa cup
 Mccallister I guess comes in. Do we rest Allison or TAA, or VVD for this?
Did Arteta go full strength last season?

Losing Partey, Elneny and Tomiyasu. 2 players we havent had the last few weeks anyway, and Elneny who never plays.

We didnt go full strength last season at The Etihad, but Ill be shocked if he doesnt go full strength this, especially with us being at home.

Edit: Missed the Partey news from earlier.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm by ScottishGoon »
Online PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
Would love it to be a  cracker of a game, but fear it will be anything but.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3410 on: Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Our front 3 just arent firing this season unfortunately for us. People might point that down to tactics, or the change in personnel in midfield or whatever, Im not sure that the case, because we are still creating good chances, we just arent putting them away. They 2 wide players especially just seem a bit burnt out, or perhaps going through a cycle of form that happens a lot with young players.

Unfortunately theres not much quality in behind the front 3, Trossard is decent but then its Nketiah and Nelson, who Im afraid just arent good enough for a team looking to challenge at the top of the league. Look at Liverpools forward options.Salah is obviously in a class on his own but Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diazall top quality, you can rotate any of those 4 and the output is pretty much the same, theres no real drop off.

We are at least 1 very good player short in that area (and some might argue actually 2).

I suppose then you can question whether weve spent the funds in the right way in he summer there, and most would probably think not given how its panning out.
Havertz was a strange buy. Xhaka apparently is doing better with bayer.  Young players can have dips in form too. Seems a lack of depth so same guys constantly playing. Oh thought tossard was a good buy decent price gets goals. Is Raya an upgrade on Ramsdale? What's that about
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3411 on: Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
Havertz was a strange buy. Xhaka apparently is doing better with bayer.  Young players can have dips in form too. Seems a lack of depth so same guys constantly playing. Oh thought tossard was a good buy decent price gets goals. Is Raya an upgrade on Ramsdale? What's that about

When you see where Xhaka played for us last season, and the role he took up, I can understand why Arteta thought if he could get Havertz to his Leverkusen form that might be an attacking upgrade in that position. Its a big gamble though and he might end up getting more goals than Xhaka, he still doesnt really get involved in the general play as much as Xhaka.

I might be wrong, but I think Xhaka has went back to his more conservative central role at Leverkusen, I think Alonsos role for him was part of the reason to convince him to move, as well as wanting to move for personal reasons.

As for Raya, I suppose the stats last season told them he would be an upgrade on Ramsdale, but Im certainly not seeing it so far.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3412 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm
Our front 3 just arent firing this season unfortunately for us. People might point that down to tactics, or the change in personnel in midfield or whatever, Im not sure that the case, because we are still creating good chances, we just arent putting them away. They 2 wide players especially just seem a bit burnt out, or perhaps going through a cycle of form that happens a lot with young players.

Unfortunately theres not much quality in behind the front 3, Trossard is decent but then its Nketiah and Nelson, who Im afraid just arent good enough for a team looking to challenge at the top of the league. Look at Liverpools forward options.Salah is obviously in a class on his own but Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diazall top quality, you can rotate any of those 4 and the output is pretty much the same, theres no real drop off.

We are at least 1 very good player short in that area (and some might argue actually 2).

I suppose then you can question whether weve spent the funds in the right way in he summer there, and most would probably think not given how its panning out.

Soares - Free
Mari - 14 million
Partey - 50 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Odegaard - 37 million
Runarsson - 2 million
Willian - Free
Ryan - Loan
White - 59 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tomiyasu - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Tavares - 8 million
Trusty - 2 million
Jesus - 52 million
Vieira - 35 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Kiwior - 25 million
Trossard - 24 million
Jorginho - 12 million
Turner - 6 million
Marquinhos - 3 million
Rice - 117 million
Havertz - 75 million
Timber - 40 million
Raya - Loan (3 million)

Arteta has signed enough players and spent more than enough money ...
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3413 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm »
Google is great isn't 👍
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3414 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm »
Totally forgot about Timber. Alot of nobodies in that list
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3415 on: Yesterday at 11:07:40 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm
When you see where Xhaka played for us last season, and the role he took up, I can understand why Arteta thought if he could get Havertz to his Leverkusen form that might be an attacking upgrade in that position. Its a big gamble though and he might end up getting more goals than Xhaka, he still doesnt really get involved in the general play as much as Xhaka.

I might be wrong, but I think Xhaka has went back to his more conservative central role at Leverkusen, I think Alonsos role for him was part of the reason to convince him to move, as well as wanting to move for personal reasons.

As for Raya, I suppose the stats last season told them he would be an upgrade on Ramsdale, but Im certainly not seeing it so far.


Don't you think playing Rice Odegaard and Havertz leaves you to open in transition as well

Ramsdale got in epl team of the season last year. How Alisson didn't is shocking.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3416 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm »
Forgot about Willian. What an awful, awful signing that was.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3417 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm
Forgot about Willian. What an awful, awful signing that was.

[Hazell mode on]

He was a free transfer though so you could say in terms of spend,  Willian, he was really nothing.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3418 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm
[Hazell mode on]

He was a free transfer though so you could say in terms of spend,  Willian, he was really nothing.

He did well at the weekend though. Forget who he was playing against.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 12:19:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm
Soares - Free
Mari - 14 million
Partey - 50 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Odegaard - 37 million
Runarsson - 2 million
Willian - Free
Ryan - Loan
White - 59 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tomiyasu - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Tavares - 8 million
Trusty - 2 million
Jesus - 52 million
Vieira - 35 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Kiwior - 25 million
Trossard - 24 million
Jorginho - 12 million
Turner - 6 million
Marquinhos - 3 million
Rice - 117 million
Havertz - 75 million
Timber - 40 million
Raya - Loan (3 million)

Arteta has signed enough players and spent more than enough money ...

I mean, do you then just go into future windows not looking to improve your team or your squad?

Pete, theres only 2 transfer windows a season, any window you dont try and improve your team, if you can of course, is just a missed opportunity.

Football isnt static, its fluid. Revenue comes in every season for clubs, and clubs will spend every season. Teams like Spurs under Poch have stayed still in the past and that didnt go well for them.

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:07:40 pm

Don't you think playing Rice Odegaard and Havertz leaves you to open in transition as well

Ramsdale got in epl team of the season last year. How Alisson didn't is shocking.

I actually think we were more open in transition last season, I might be wrong but Im sure I read the numbers back that up, well before the games this week they did anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:16 am by ScottishGoon »
Offline classycarra

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 02:04:34 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm
Arsenal - 3
Mohamed Elneny (Midfielder, Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Defender, Japan)

Midfielder Thomas Partey was named in Ghana's provisional squad list but not in the final squad announced on 1 January because of an injury.
Partey isn't really injured though is he

He's just avoiding to avoid legal jeopardy and a risk of extradition (probably can't discuss his alleged crimes, and they're well known, so let's not).

Arsenal supplied the same "injury" coverup for when he couldn't travel to Spain earlier in the season.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 05:00:35 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:04:34 am
Partey isn't really injured though is he

He's just avoiding to avoid legal jeopardy and a risk of extradition (probably can't discuss his alleged crimes, and they're well known, so let's not).

Arsenal supplied the same "injury" coverup for when he couldn't travel to Spain earlier in the season.

Does that explain why hes not played domestically all this time?
Offline classycarra

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 05:24:08 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:00:35 am
Does that explain why hes not played domestically all this time?
you tell me?

he was playing and/or on the bench for you in october, either side of international games in the US. then after returning and being on the bench for your next game, he was then left out of the arsenal squad for the sevilla away game (with no injury disclosed).
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/thomas-partey/leistungsdaten/spieler/230784
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 06:03:15 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:24:08 am
you tell me?

he was playing and/or on the bench for you in october, either side of international games in the US. then after returning and being on the bench for your next game, he was then left out of the arsenal squad for the sevilla away game (with no injury disclosed).
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/thomas-partey/leistungsdaten/spieler/230784

Thought it was well known he has a hamstring injury? Chris Hughton said its the worst injury of his career, that him and the medical staff have been in constant dialogue with Arsenal and Partey since the injury and that it was just deemed that with the timescales involved and how careful they need to be with it he just wouldnt be ready for AFCON.

Unless hes part of the cover up too of course, which he might well be?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:14:56 am by ScottishGoon »
Online PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 08:41:13 am »
Doesn't really matter. Partey seems unavailable for whatever reason. And I don't think any non arsenal fans will be happy to see him on the pitch.
I was thinking about your keepers. How bad are they really? How many PL teams would definitely not swap their keeper for yours? Obviously we have a freak in goal so not us. But surely they both get in most other teams?  I suppose the 'problem' we have is that they are both as good as each other. But must be really hard to get an upgrade. Also you never really want. A drop off in quality when you bring out squad players. Though I suppose you always look to buy better players than you have already, not let the squad regress to the level of the worst player to avoid drop off. Could it be rayes was supposed to he second choice but turned out to be better than expected?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 08:57:38 am »
He was absolutely bought to be first choice. The issue is the Lidl version of Guardiola thinks he's a genius by not publicly saying so.

