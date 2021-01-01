I thought Arsenal looked exciting first half of last season. I like Ødegaard and Saliba. Saka looks like he believes his own hype now and is becoming very unlikeable, Martinelli gone backwards. Arteta I'm no fan of. Put klopp in charge of the team and it would be interesting to see what way it goes. Just my thoughts from only watching a few Arsenal games



Our front 3 just arent firing this season unfortunately for us. People might point that down to tactics, or the change in personnel in midfield or whatever, Im not sure that the case, because we are still creating good chances, we just arent putting them away. They 2 wide players especially just seem a bit burnt out, or perhaps going through a cycle of form that happens a lot with young players.Unfortunately theres not much quality in behind the front 3, Trossard is decent but then its Nketiah and Nelson, who Im afraid just arent good enough for a team looking to challenge at the top of the league. Look at Liverpools forward options .Salah is obviously in a class on his own but Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz all top quality, you can rotate any of those 4 and the output is pretty much the same, theres no real drop off.We are at least 1 very good player short in that area (and some might argue actually 2).I suppose then you can question whether weve spent the funds in the right way in he summer there, and most would probably think not given how its panning out.