Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 138799 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 04:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 04:54:55 pm
And after getting their fingers burnt last year, which all started with them being so giddy at the top of the table at Christmas with less games played cause of the World Cup ironically, and we all thought it'd put manners on them but somehow they've gotten even worse. And for some reason we allow them to join here and talk absolute bollocks.

Yeah - but it's entertaining. And they get called on it too.

It's a heck of a lot better than other message boards - where there is no tolerance for other supporters. I'd much rather have what we have here than the alternative.

(And there are a couple of good posters too. The North Bank is ok too).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:58:51 pm
Yeah - but it's entertaining. And they get called on it too.

It's a heck of a lot better than other message boards - where there is no tolerance for other supporters. I'd much rather have what we have here than the alternative.

(And there are a couple of good posters too. The North Bank is ok too).
I agree.

I enjoy taking the piss as much as the next guy (and when the next guy is newterp!... ;D ) but I think the guest fans here are sound. The few 'primativ' dickheads that do arrive don't tend to last for long, nor be able resist the call of the slopes. The resident Arsenal fans are great. Yes, they say some daft things now and then but that's all the better as it can be mined for comedy and piss-taking. What's not to like?

I don't really get the almost visceral rage that some seem to exhibit towards the guest fans. Mind you that's probably because I reserve it for some LFC fans ;D

[Joke klaxon, Joke klaxon, joke klaxon, awwwoga awooga awooga  :-* ]
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 05:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
I agree.

I enjoy taking the piss as much as the next guy (and when the next guy is newterp!... ;D ) but I think the guest fans here are sound. The few 'primativ' dickheads that do arrive don't tend to last for long, nor be able resist the call of the slopes. The resident Arsenal fans are great. Yes, they say some daft things now and then but that's all the better as it can be mined for comedy and piss-taking. What's not to like?

I don't really get the almost visceral rage that some seem to exhibit towards the guest fans. Mind you that's probably because I reserve it for some LFC fans ;D

[Joke klaxon, Joke klaxon, joke klaxon, awwwoga awooga awooga  :-* ]

United's Redcafe forum used to pride themselves on being friendly & tolerant to opposition supporters, even Liverpool fans - although why any self-respecting Liverpool fan would want to post on a United forum is beyond me - However, when Ferguson retired & they quickly became shit whilst we nabbed big Jurgen & became what they used to be, that self-righteous tolerance quickly dissipated & the vast majority of Liverpool supporters were culled & kicked off The Caf. It was a beautiful thing to witness as you could see it coming over the months/years. I went through some popcorn during that period watching the implosion slowly happening right before my eyes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 06:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:33:30 pm
I could only tell that it wasn't the real Arteta by the strings. Spooky likeness.

One for the kids, mick
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 06:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:49:40 am
Did anyone see the post-match interview with Arteta? It was interesting. No one expects a defeated manager to be merry after the game, but there are different forms of disappointment. He was monosyllabic, spent most of the time gazing into the far distance. He looked utterly dejected - almost depressed.

I'm always keen to see how Klopp reacts to defeat. Of course he's sometimes angry - never with his own players (at least in public), but occasionally with the referee. But I've never seem him in the state of morbid depression that Arteta was yesterday. Famously of course, after the defeat in Kyiv, he threw a party for the players. I'm thankful that Klopp at least appears to be indomitable. And I expect players are too. You don't want the boss to be on the verge of tears, as Arteta was yesterday. It's no good to anyone seeing the leader in such an unhealthy state after the game.

Klopp said himself recently that he's been around long enough and has enough of a life outside football that he can get some perspective and see it for what it is - "the most important of the least important things". Sure he can be grumpy, but like the best managers, he knows that how you react to one game is the start of preparing for the next game.

Arteta is a loon in the mould of Guardiola. You can see it completely consumes him - way too giddy and turning everything into a "statement" when they win, way too despondent when they lose.

The difference is, Guardiola is better at mentally rebounding from defeat, plus he has always had every conceivable financial advantage over his opponents throughout his career, so it's easier to bounce back. This jumped-up dickhead is way too much of a yo-yo, and it has to translate to the players.

He might still win something big, but I think that'll be relying on luck and the club continuing to chuck money at the "project", rather than any brillant managerial ability.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 06:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm

I don't really get the almost visceral rage that some seem to exhibit towards the guest fans. Mind you that's probably because I reserve it for some LFC fans ;D

While they tend to be annoying most of the time, I thought they stepped over the line after the recent game, they'd escaped with a draw due to another reffing howler, so show some grace and don't strut around with a level of swaggoh that would make united fans do a doubletake while throwing around some of the most ludicrous whataboutism when called out.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 06:07:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:00:22 pm
When [Arsenal][Spurs][Liverpool][Villa] have run of [good][mixed][bad] results, then watch the comments and mood swing wildly the other way.

This year is the tightest in ... 15 years (maybe Leicester year)? We have no idea what or where teams will be in the table even 3 games from now.

It's surprising anyone is writing any team off at all.

However, please do remember that to a degree we are also taking the piss in these threads - so don't let that be forgotten.
In terms of the title this season?
I'm writing off man utd, Everton and spurs for sure.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm »
I agree I like the banter with rival fans on Rawk let them join, but have no interest in going on their forums. Weird lot
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 06:11:09 pm »
I guess their manager gets extra leeway from their fans as he's an ex player (though I think of him more of a city guy), and it's his first gig as a manager.  Kind of like academy players always get more benefit of the doubt.
Can't deny the net spend, but Chelsea and united are showing you can win the net spend trophy and still be appaling.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 06:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
I agree.

I enjoy taking the piss as much as the next guy (and when the next guy is newterp!... ;D ) but I think the guest fans here are sound. The few 'primativ' dickheads that do arrive don't tend to last for long, nor be able resist the call of the slopes. The resident Arsenal fans are great. Yes, they say some daft things now and then but that's all the better as it can be mined for comedy and piss-taking. What's not to like?

I don't really get the almost visceral rage that some seem to exhibit towards the guest fans. Mind you that's probably because I reserve it for some LFC fans ;D

[Joke klaxon, Joke klaxon, joke klaxon, awwwoga awooga awooga  :-* ]

They are mostly sound to be fair. Even the one who does do my head in a bit is okay on certain subjects. Just feel the need sometimes to counter the more outlandish stuff.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 06:13:31 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:06:46 pm
Klopp said himself recently that he's been around long enough and has enough of a life outside football that he can get some perspective and see it for what it is - "the most important of the least important things". Sure he can be grumpy, but like the best managers, he knows that how you react to one game is the start of preparing for the next game.

Arteta is a loon in the mould of Guardiola. You can see it completely consumes him - way too giddy and turning everything into a "statement" when they win, way too despondent when they lose.

The difference is, Guardiola is better at mentally rebounding from defeat, plus he has always had every conceivable financial advantage over his opponents throughout his career, so it's easier to bounce back. This jumped-up dickhead is way too much of a yo-yo, and it has to translate to the players.

He might still win something big, but I think that'll be relying on luck and the club continuing to chuck money at the "project", rather than any brillant managerial ability.

When I look at Managers like ETH & Arteta, I think to myself that I'd hate to play for people like that. Klopp & Guardiola can sometimes be as mad as a box of frogs, but they also have another side that goes beyond their passion for the game.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm
I agree I like the banter with rival fans on Rawk let them join, but have no interest in going on their forums. Weird lot

I find it fun when they argue with each other.  ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 06:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm
I find it fun when they argue with each other.  ;D

The Gabbie and Deccers Show.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 06:53:10 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:06:46 pm
Klopp said himself recently that he's been around long enough and has enough of a life outside football that he can get some perspective and see it for what it is - "the most important of the least important things". Sure he can be grumpy, but like the best managers, he knows that how you react to one game is the start of preparing for the next game.

...
Man has such a way of expressing simple ideas. That is insightful.

I love: "Giving absolutely everything is no guarantee of getting anything, but it's the only way to get something."
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3374 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm »
Has The North Bank shown up yet?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3375 on: Yesterday at 06:55:56 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:53:10 pm
Man has such a way of expressing simple ideas. That is insightful.

Thats a brilliant line
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3376 on: Yesterday at 06:58:05 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:55:56 pm
Thats a brilliant line
It really is. Succinct and perfect.

I've updated my reply.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3377 on: Yesterday at 07:33:24 pm »
Stands to reason we wont see much of our Gooner friends after they lost a couple. But they should stick it out and show up. Come in, defend your boys, say why you think they will have a good second half of the season, etc.

Arsenal have had a little blip but they are still up there. Their fans should not desert them.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3378 on: Yesterday at 07:35:16 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:33:24 pm
Stands to reason we wont see much of our Gooner friends after they lost a couple. But they should stick it out and show up. Come in, defend your boys, say why you think they will have a good second half of the season, etc.

Arsenal have had a little blip but they are still up there. Their fans should not desert them.

They'll be on if we drop points in a bit.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3379 on: Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm »
I think it's too early to write Arsenal off as challengers, but I've said it before and I'll say it again- they don't have the mentality to get to that next level, and that starts with the manager. He's uninspiring, indecisive and stubborn (Havertz again, really??). And when it goes badly, it seems his is the first head to drop. Arsenal supporters here crow on about how young the squad is. Great. But who do they turn to when things go shit? (I just looked- Odegaard is the captain.) And no, we didn't have leaders at the beginning; that kind of leadership can only come with experience. But we had a manager who made us believe we'd get there. Do Arsenal supporters truly believe in Arteta? Does he believe in the team? Because instead of using last season's disappointment as a learning experience and a motivation to do better, it's like they're more afraid of it happening again. Until they can sort out their mental weaknesses, they'll continue to fall short.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3380 on: Yesterday at 07:57:44 pm »
They will be back went we drop points don't worry enjoy the break ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm »
arsenal fans are obviously gonna be bummed out at the moment, we all would, but fuck me, gonna be loads of ups and downs to come, the main point for them is they're challenging with a style of play they can enjoy

big picture and all that
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 10:03:55 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 07:57:44 pm
They will be back went we drop points don't worry enjoy the break ;D

The snidest of them all certainly will anyway.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3383 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm
Has The North Bank shown up yet?

Give the guy a break. He probably spent Christmas preparing some edgy passive aggressive one liners to post on here but things didn't quite pan out. Come back TNB and give us those quips anyway.  ;)

Top at Christmas and 5 points and 8 (EIGHT) goal difference adrift by New Year's Day.  :o That's got to be some kind of record?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3384 on: Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm
Has The North Bank shown up yet?
He's been caught up in a bad snowstorm on the slopes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 02:44:46 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
Give the guy a break. He probably spent Christmas preparing some edgy passive aggressive one liners to post on here but things didn't quite pan out. Come back TNB and give us those quips anyway.  ;)

Top at Christmas and 5 points and 8 (EIGHT) goal difference adrift by New Year's Day.  :o That's got to be some kind of record?

He's trying to figure out how to continue playing the "We know how Liverpool feels because we're fighting against the cheats, too" card when the manager they fired is in a better league position than they are. Hard to be passive-aggressive when your team's, well, just passive.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 03:19:27 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:44:46 am
He's trying to figure out how to continue playing the "We know how Liverpool feels because we're fighting against the cheats, too" card when the manager they fired is in a better league position than they are. Hard to be passive-aggressive when your team's, well, just passive.
He is a very good manager. At Arsenal, he had to get 3 points out of 5 games to qualify for CL which he didn't and then spectacularly messed up the Europa League final.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3387 on: Today at 03:54:11 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:19:27 am
He is a very good manager. At Arsenal, he had to get 3 points out of 5 games to qualify for CL which he didn't and then spectacularly messed up the Europa League final.

Is he in a better league position than you are?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3388 on: Today at 05:00:18 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:54:11 am
Is he in a better league position than you are?
Right now, yes!
