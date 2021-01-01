Did anyone see the post-match interview with Arteta? It was interesting. No one expects a defeated manager to be merry after the game, but there are different forms of disappointment. He was monosyllabic, spent most of the time gazing into the far distance. He looked utterly dejected - almost depressed.



I'm always keen to see how Klopp reacts to defeat. Of course he's sometimes angry - never with his own players (at least in public), but occasionally with the referee. But I've never seem him in the state of morbid depression that Arteta was yesterday. Famously of course, after the defeat in Kyiv, he threw a party for the players. I'm thankful that Klopp at least appears to be indomitable. And I expect players are too. You don't want the boss to be on the verge of tears, as Arteta was yesterday. It's no good to anyone seeing the leader in such an unhealthy state after the game.



Klopp said himself recently that he's been around long enough and has enough of a life outside football that he can get some perspective and see it for what it is - "the most important of the least important things". Sure he can be grumpy, but like the best managers, he knows that how you react to one game is the start of preparing for the next game.Arteta is a loon in the mould of Guardiola. You can see it completely consumes him - way too giddy and turning everything into a "statement" when they win, way too despondent when they lose.The difference is, Guardiola is better at mentally rebounding from defeat, plus he has always had every conceivable financial advantage over his opponents throughout his career, so it's easier to bounce back. This jumped-up dickhead is way too much of a yo-yo, and it has to translate to the players.He might still win something big, but I think that'll be relying on luck and the club continuing to chuck money at the "project", rather than any brillant managerial ability.