He certainly doesn't seem to have improved since he joined Arsenal. He's a good player, no doubt. But there's something lacking in his game. Ambition maybe, or self-confidence. He rarely seems to get beyond the ball when Arsenal are attacking in the last third. Perhaps he prefers to collect the ball when he has space and time to take a couple of touches or something. But you'd expect more dynamism and more impact from a player costing so much.



I have an Arsenal pal who thinks Rice has improved the team, and you have to respect that. But I also have one who supports West Ham and believes Ward Prowse to be a more influential player than Rice.



They play completely different roles though dont they. Holding players aren't generally more influential than attacking ones, there's a reason an 8 or a 10 will generally go for a lot more than a 6. Talk about peak Barcelona and tally up who is the first name to come up in a conversation about influence... Xavi, Iniesta or Busquets.Rice has improved them but context is important, he's playing in a midfield with Havertz for one, now Havertz is a decent player in my mind but I dont even think he's a dedicated midfielder. Ward Prowse is a good player but i'd imagine in any metric outside of goalscoring and assisting/key passes he's probably bested by Rice this season and take key passes for example, you would imagine this metric is a lot easier to hit higher up the pitch.It's amusing watching Arsenal falter after their fans arrogance but the downplaying of Rice after a few bad games is quite mad, obviously some are making valid observations but players are written off far too soon, look at Endo! In the space of a few weeks he's gone from 'why did we buy him' to 'give the lad player of the month'.