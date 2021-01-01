« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 137145 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 10:37:22 am »
Cheeky bid for Odegaard if Arsenal drop out of the top 4?  ;D

I think Arteta has taken them as far as he can, similar to Pochettino with Spurs and the Champions League final in 2019. Last season has spent them, and they have nothing to show for it and they don't have the mentality to pick themselves up. In recent games when they've conceded, their heads have dropped rather than having the fire to make amends.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 10:38:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:07 am
Looking at it that way, just say we match our first half points tally and end up with 84 points. What would the others need to overtake us (ignore GD for now):

Villa - 43 from 18 (13 wins, 4 draws, 1 defeat)
City - 45 from 19 (14 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats)
Arsenal - 45 from 18 (14 wins, 3 draws, 1 defeat)
Spurs - 46 from 18 (15 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats)

Other combinations are available, but went with what felt like the most realistic. Honestly, feels that will be easy for City, but if margin for error for them. Everyone else, you struggle to see it.

In reality I reckon well need 89-90. Would mean City need to get 50 points from their last 19. Beating them will be huge and make our life a whole lot easier.
Do you think we have the squad depth to equal our first half haul? Salah out for jan. Left back running on fumes. Centre back clearly flaky. Not wanting to put the team /squad down, but matching a 'one' loss first half is a tough ask with a fully fit squad.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 10:38:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:56 am
He certainly doesn't seem to have improved since he joined Arsenal. He's a good player, no doubt. But there's something lacking in his game. Ambition maybe, or self-confidence. He rarely seems to get beyond the ball when Arsenal are attacking in the last third. Perhaps he prefers to collect the ball when he has space and time to take a couple of touches or something. But you'd expect more dynamism and more impact from a player costing so much.

I have an Arsenal pal who thinks Rice has improved the team, and you have to respect that. But I also have one who supports West Ham and believes Ward Prowse to be a more influential player than Rice. 
He is a good player I agree but I don't know I'd expect him to drive his team forwards like a Keane, Viera, Gerrard could do. He just played it safe and for what he costs I just find it underwhelming.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 10:39:29 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:37:22 am
Cheeky bid for Odegaard if Arsenal drop out of the top 4?  ;D

I think Arteta has taken them as far as he can, similar to Pochettino with Spurs and the Champions League final in 2019. Last season has spent them, and they have nothing to show for it and they don't have the mentality to pick themselves up. In recent games when they've conceded, their heads have dropped rather than having the fire to make amends.


I thought they had a few last minute comebacks / wins. Stuff of champions etc. Maybe it was just last minute winners rather than comebacks.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 10:49:40 am »
Did anyone see the post-match interview with Arteta? It was interesting. No one expects a defeated manager to be merry after the game, but there are different forms of disappointment. He was monosyllabic, spent most of the time gazing into the far distance. He looked utterly dejected - almost depressed.

I'm always keen to see how Klopp reacts to defeat. Of course he's sometimes angry - never with his own players (at least in public), but occasionally with the referee. But I've never seem him in the state of morbid depression that Arteta was yesterday. Famously of course, after the defeat in Kyiv, he threw a party for the players. I'm thankful that Klopp at least appears to be indomitable. And I expect players are too. You don't want the boss to be on the verge of tears, as Arteta was yesterday. It's no good to anyone seeing the leader in such an unhealthy state after the game.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 10:50:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:38:08 am
Do you think we have the squad depth to equal our first half haul? Salah out for jan. Left back running on fumes. Centre back clearly flaky. Not wanting to put the team /squad down, but matching a 'one' loss first half is a tough ask with a fully fit squad.

One loss, and 6 draws. We could feasibly lose two or three in the second half and still match that total so Id say its possible.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 10:53:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:39:29 am
I thought they had a few last minute comebacks / wins. Stuff of champions etc. Maybe it was just last minute winners rather than comebacks.

The context really for them comes in the games around those wins doesn't it, similar to us. If we beat Newcastle today, then it's a completely different narrative to Arsenal who have dropped the ball. We're still capable of it, but I think today's game is really that big for us. My worry for us is our consistency in front of goal, because elsewhere on the pitch we've looked really good.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:40 am
Did anyone see the post-match interview with Arteta? It was interesting. No one expects a defeated manager to be merry after the game, but there are different forms of disappointment. He was monosyllabic, spent most of the time gazing into the far distance. He looked utterly dejected - almost depressed.

I'm always keen to see how Klopp reacts to defeat. Of course he's sometimes angry - never with his own players (at least in public), but occasionally with the referee. But I've never seem him in the state of morbid depression that Arteta was yesterday. Famously of course, after the defeat in Kyiv, he threw a party for the players. I'm thankful that Klopp at least appears to be indomitable. And I expect players are too. You don't want the boss to be on the verge of tears, as Arteta was yesterday. It's no good to anyone seeing the leader in such an unhealthy state after the game.

He's a sore loser like his mentor. I remember finding it so weird seeing Klopp smiling after that EL final loss in 2016 and being upbeat about the future.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 11:02:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:56 am
He certainly doesn't seem to have improved since he joined Arsenal. He's a good player, no doubt. But there's something lacking in his game. Ambition maybe, or self-confidence. He rarely seems to get beyond the ball when Arsenal are attacking in the last third. Perhaps he prefers to collect the ball when he has space and time to take a couple of touches or something. But you'd expect more dynamism and more impact from a player costing so much.

I have an Arsenal pal who thinks Rice has improved the team, and you have to respect that. But I also have one who supports West Ham and believes Ward Prowse to be a more influential player than Rice.
I watch Westham occasionally and I can say that they are better this year with the addition of JWP and Alvarez. Last season,  they were too square in their passing with Rice.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:02:07 am
I watch Westham occasionally and I can say that they are better this year with the addition of JWP and Alvarez. Last season,  they were too square in their passing with Rice.

It will be interesting to see how he develops - he's been there half a season. Like you say, needs to add some subtlety and craft to his range of passing, and then he would be some player.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 11:38:05 am »
Has TNB gone Skiing?  ;)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 11:39:31 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:38:05 am
Has TNB gone Skiing?  ;)
I think he just spends his hours on YouTube now, watching videos of the invincibles.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 11:45:34 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:37:23 am
It will be interesting to see how he develops - he's been there half a season. Like you say, needs to add some subtlety and craft to his range of passing, and then he would be some player.
He's just not that type of player. There's no point asking him to do what he can't.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 11:53:21 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:45:34 am
He's just not that type of player. There's no point asking him to do what he can't.

I don't know, not expecting him to become Pirlo, but players like Milner, Henderson, Lampard all had more - let's call it - intelligence to their passing. That comes with playing games in better teams.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 11:56:06 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:53:21 am
I don't know, not expecting him to become Pirlo, but players like Milner, Henderson, Lampard all had more - let's call it - intelligence to their passing. That comes with playing games in better teams.

I think you are judging a bit too quickly, it takes players time to establish themselves at new clubs. He did initially make a big difference to them in midfield, but like other players I think he's been overplayed. Too many of Arsenal's players looked gassed at the moment.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 11:57:55 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 11:53:21 am
I don't know, not expecting him to become Pirlo, but players like Milner, Henderson, Lampard all had more - let's call it - intelligence to their passing. That comes with playing games in better teams.
I've watched him for a while and he's not that kind of player. I don't know of any player that significantly progressed technically in his mid-twenties.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:56 am
He certainly doesn't seem to have improved since he joined Arsenal. He's a good player, no doubt. But there's something lacking in his game. Ambition maybe, or self-confidence. He rarely seems to get beyond the ball when Arsenal are attacking in the last third. Perhaps he prefers to collect the ball when he has space and time to take a couple of touches or something. But you'd expect more dynamism and more impact from a player costing so much.

I have an Arsenal pal who thinks Rice has improved the team, and you have to respect that. But I also have one who supports West Ham and believes Ward Prowse to be a more influential player than Rice. 

They play completely different roles though dont they. Holding players aren't generally more influential than attacking ones, there's  a reason an 8 or a 10 will generally go for a lot more than a 6. Talk about peak Barcelona and tally up who is the first name to come up in a conversation about influence... Xavi, Iniesta or Busquets.

Rice has improved them but context is important, he's playing in a midfield with Havertz for one, now Havertz is a decent player in my mind but I dont even think he's a dedicated midfielder. Ward Prowse is a good player but i'd imagine in any metric outside of goalscoring and assisting/key passes he's probably bested by Rice this season and take key passes for example, you would imagine this metric is a lot easier to hit higher up the pitch.

It's amusing watching Arsenal falter after their fans arrogance but the downplaying of Rice after a few bad games is quite mad, obviously some are making valid observations but players are written off far too soon, look at Endo! In the space of a few weeks he's gone from 'why did we buy him' to 'give the lad player of the month'.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 12:12:42 pm »
Poor fucker hasn't slept since...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 12:18:32 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:12:42 pm
They play completely different roles though dont they. Holding players aren't generally more influential than attacking ones, there's  a reason an 8 or a 10 will generally go for a lot more than a 6. Talk about peak Barcelona and tally up who is the first name to come up in a conversation about influence... Xavi, Iniesta or Busquets.

Rice has improved them but context is important, he's playing in a midfield with Havertz for one, now Havertz is a decent player in my mind but I dont even think he's a dedicated midfielder. Ward Prowse is a good player but i'd imagine in any metric outside of goalscoring and assisting/key passes he's probably bested by Rice this season and take key passes for example, you would imagine this metric is a lot easier to hit higher up the pitch.

It's amusing watching Arsenal falter after their fans arrogance but the downplaying of Rice after a few bad games is quite mad, obviously some are making valid observations but players are written off far too soon, look at Endo! In the space of a few weeks he's gone from 'why did we buy him' to 'give the lad player of the month'.
But then Westham have Alvarez who's also very decent on the ball. They don't miss Rice.

Win-win for both clubs.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:58:27 am
I think late 80s points wins the league this year. Arsenal have left themselves needing an almost perfect last 18 games.
I think these 2 losses over the holiday period together with draw at our place has done them.

The fact that you called it the holiday period negates your opinion.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:18:32 pm
But then Westham have Alvarez who's also very decent on the ball. They don't miss Rice.

Win-win for both clubs.

Oh i'm not questioning whether they miss Rice, just speaking on him as a player individually
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 12:46:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:25:52 pm
The fact that you called it the holiday period negates your opinion.

What a fucking stupid pointless reply.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 01:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:38:05 am
Has TNB gone Skiing?  ;)

TNB, ScottishGoon and Cantona on the slopes together

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 01:18:02 pm »
They havent looked that good all in my opinion. Arteta messed with the GK situation for no reason.

Playing in Europe will catch up with them too.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 01:32:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:15:46 am
Unfortunately City can say this too.

They would need to win at Anfield so they can say that. Good luck with that ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 03:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:56 am
He certainly doesn't seem to have improved since he joined Arsenal. He's a good player, no doubt. But there's something lacking in his game. Ambition maybe, or self-confidence. He rarely seems to get beyond the ball when Arsenal are attacking in the last third. Perhaps he prefers to collect the ball when he has space and time to take a couple of touches or something. But you'd expect more dynamism and more impact from a player costing so much.

I have an Arsenal pal who thinks Rice has improved the team, and you have to respect that. But I also have one who supports West Ham and believes Ward Prowse to be a more influential player than Rice. 

I note you didn't say you have to respect that to the Ward-Prowse shout.  ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 03:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:58 am
Xakha had a good season but in a solid sense rather than amazing. Partey and Odegaard were performing more exceptionally and Partey has barely played this year and his form dipping cost them last year in the run in

Arsenal's season never recovered from Xakha acting the tit at Anfield at 2-0 up.and coasting.

Havertz was an odd signing though. Clearly not what they needed.

Xhaka went from a walking red card and a player they HATED and couldn't wait to sell to some mythical legend over the 2 prior years. Odd.
