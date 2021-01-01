« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Cheeky bid for Odegaard if Arsenal drop out of the top 4?  ;D

I think Arteta has taken them as far as he can, similar to Pochettino with Spurs and the Champions League final in 2019. Last season has spent them, and they have nothing to show for it and they don't have the mentality to pick themselves up. In recent games when they've conceded, their heads have dropped rather than having the fire to make amends.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:07 am
Looking at it that way, just say we match our first half points tally and end up with 84 points. What would the others need to overtake us (ignore GD for now):

Villa - 43 from 18 (13 wins, 4 draws, 1 defeat)
City - 45 from 19 (14 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats)
Arsenal - 45 from 18 (14 wins, 3 draws, 1 defeat)
Spurs - 46 from 18 (15 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats)

Other combinations are available, but went with what felt like the most realistic. Honestly, feels that will be easy for City, but if margin for error for them. Everyone else, you struggle to see it.

In reality I reckon well need 89-90. Would mean City need to get 50 points from their last 19. Beating them will be huge and make our life a whole lot easier.
Do you think we have the squad depth to equal our first half haul? Salah out for jan. Left back running on fumes. Centre back clearly flaky. Not wanting to put the team /squad down, but matching a 'one' loss first half is a tough ask with a fully fit squad.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:56 am
He certainly doesn't seem to have improved since he joined Arsenal. He's a good player, no doubt. But there's something lacking in his game. Ambition maybe, or self-confidence. He rarely seems to get beyond the ball when Arsenal are attacking in the last third. Perhaps he prefers to collect the ball when he has space and time to take a couple of touches or something. But you'd expect more dynamism and more impact from a player costing so much.

I have an Arsenal pal who thinks Rice has improved the team, and you have to respect that. But I also have one who supports West Ham and believes Ward Prowse to be a more influential player than Rice. 
He is a good player I agree but I don't know I'd expect him to drive his team forwards like a Keane, Viera, Gerrard could do. He just played it safe and for what he costs I just find it underwhelming.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 10:39:29 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:37:22 am
Cheeky bid for Odegaard if Arsenal drop out of the top 4?  ;D

I think Arteta has taken them as far as he can, similar to Pochettino with Spurs and the Champions League final in 2019. Last season has spent them, and they have nothing to show for it and they don't have the mentality to pick themselves up. In recent games when they've conceded, their heads have dropped rather than having the fire to make amends.


I thought they had a few last minute comebacks / wins. Stuff of champions etc. Maybe it was just last minute winners rather than comebacks.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Did anyone see the post-match interview with Arteta? It was interesting. No one expects a defeated manager to be merry after the game, but there are different forms of disappointment. He was monosyllabic, spent most of the time gazing into the far distance. He looked utterly dejected - almost depressed.

I'm always keen to see how Klopp reacts to defeat. Of course he's sometimes angry - never with his own players (at least in public), but occasionally with the referee. But I've never seem him in the state of morbid depression that Arteta was yesterday. Famously of course, after the defeat in Kyiv, he threw a party for the players. I'm thankful that Klopp at least appears to be indomitable. And I expect players are too. You don't want the boss to be on the verge of tears, as Arteta was yesterday. It's no good to anyone seeing the leader in such an unhealthy state after the game.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:38:08 am
Do you think we have the squad depth to equal our first half haul? Salah out for jan. Left back running on fumes. Centre back clearly flaky. Not wanting to put the team /squad down, but matching a 'one' loss first half is a tough ask with a fully fit squad.

One loss, and 6 draws. We could feasibly lose two or three in the second half and still match that total so Id say its possible.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:39:29 am
I thought they had a few last minute comebacks / wins. Stuff of champions etc. Maybe it was just last minute winners rather than comebacks.

The context really for them comes in the games around those wins doesn't it, similar to us. If we beat Newcastle today, then it's a completely different narrative to Arsenal who have dropped the ball. We're still capable of it, but I think today's game is really that big for us. My worry for us is our consistency in front of goal, because elsewhere on the pitch we've looked really good.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:40 am
Did anyone see the post-match interview with Arteta? It was interesting. No one expects a defeated manager to be merry after the game, but there are different forms of disappointment. He was monosyllabic, spent most of the time gazing into the far distance. He looked utterly dejected - almost depressed.

I'm always keen to see how Klopp reacts to defeat. Of course he's sometimes angry - never with his own players (at least in public), but occasionally with the referee. But I've never seem him in the state of morbid depression that Arteta was yesterday. Famously of course, after the defeat in Kyiv, he threw a party for the players. I'm thankful that Klopp at least appears to be indomitable. And I expect players are too. You don't want the boss to be on the verge of tears, as Arteta was yesterday. It's no good to anyone seeing the leader in such an unhealthy state after the game.

He's a sore loser like his mentor. I remember finding it so weird seeing Klopp smiling after that EL final loss in 2016 and being upbeat about the future.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:56 am
He certainly doesn't seem to have improved since he joined Arsenal. He's a good player, no doubt. But there's something lacking in his game. Ambition maybe, or self-confidence. He rarely seems to get beyond the ball when Arsenal are attacking in the last third. Perhaps he prefers to collect the ball when he has space and time to take a couple of touches or something. But you'd expect more dynamism and more impact from a player costing so much.

I have an Arsenal pal who thinks Rice has improved the team, and you have to respect that. But I also have one who supports West Ham and believes Ward Prowse to be a more influential player than Rice.
I watch Westham occasionally and I can say that they are better this year with the addition of JWP and Alvarez. Last season,  they were too square in their passing with Rice.
