Did anyone see the post-match interview with Arteta? It was interesting. No one expects a defeated manager to be merry after the game, but there are different forms of disappointment. He was monosyllabic, spent most of the time gazing into the far distance. He looked utterly dejected - almost depressed.



I'm always keen to see how Klopp reacts to defeat. Of course he's sometimes angry - never with his own players (at least in public), but occasionally with the referee. But I've never seem him in the state of morbid depression that Arteta was yesterday. Famously of course, after the defeat in Kyiv, he threw a party for the players. I'm thankful that Klopp at least appears to be indomitable. And I expect players are too. You don't want the boss to be on the verge of tears, as Arteta was yesterday. It's no good to anyone seeing the leader in such an unhealthy state after the game.