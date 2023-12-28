I think late 80s points wins the league this year. Arsenal have left themselves needing an almost perfect last 18 games.
I think these 2 losses over the holiday period together with draw at our place has done them.
Looking at it that way, just say we match our first half points tally and end up with 84 points. What would the others need to overtake us (ignore GD for now):
Villa - 43 from 18 (13 wins, 4 draws, 1 defeat)
City - 45 from 19 (14 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats)
Arsenal - 45 from 18 (14 wins, 3 draws, 1 defeat)
Spurs - 46 from 18 (15 wins, 1 draw, 2 defeats)
Other combinations are available, but went with what felt like the most realistic. Honestly, feels that will be easy for City, but if margin for error for them. Everyone else, you struggle to see it.
In reality I reckon well need 89-90. Would mean City need to get 50 points from their last 19. Beating them will be huge and make our life a whole lot easier.