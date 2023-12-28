« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 135520 times)

Offline lfcthekop

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 06:20:03 pm »
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:54:14 pm
Xhaka to Havertz is a serious downgrade.

Correct because Havertz obviously isn't a Premier League midfielder but I feel as if Xhaka's reputation has gone up considerably these past 18 months. Was quite good in his last season for Arsenal and playing well with this exciting Leverkusen team but aside from that he always looked like a proper let down for Arsenal, especially in the big games where it really mattered.

Arsenal have the makings of a good midfield with Rice and Odegaard but it obviously won't be with Havertz. Not sure who the ideal third man would be, maybe someone like Jorginho (funnily enough) but younger and having a bit more to offer.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm »
Maybe they aren't lion cubs after all?

If you can handle navigating by far the worst forum in existence:

https://arsenal-mania.com/forum/threads/premier-league-fulham-2-1-arsenal-sunday-31st-december-ko-14-00-gmt-sky-sports.36503/page-45#posts

The number calling for Arteta's head is insane. Horrific fanbase. This starts just after Fulham take the lead.
Online bornandbRED

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 07:14:48 pm »
£200m+ spent in the summer. It would be beyond hilarious if they dropped out of the top 4.
Offline dirkster

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 07:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:53:01 pm
What has Arteta done to the style of play? Last season it felt like I was watching a reincarnation of Liverpool 2018-22. Pressing with maximum intensity off the ball, and playing with urgency in possession. They were mixing it short and direct with speed. Xhaka was instrumental in that.

This season, it is all so ponderous. In possession they are far too safe and slow. Overplaying it and not mixing it up. They used to be brilliant at switching the ball from side to side at speed.

He's decided to go all in on the Pep method but it's an Aldi version of it.
He added Rice
Offline JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 07:17:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
Maybe they aren't lion cubs after all?

If you can handle navigating by far the worst forum in existence:

https://arsenal-mania.com/forum/threads/premier-league-fulham-2-1-arsenal-sunday-31st-december-ko-14-00-gmt-sky-sports.36503/page-45#posts

The number calling for Arteta's head is insane. Horrific fanbase. This starts just after Fulham take the lead.
but didnt our Arsenal friends in here say all the fans are behind him?
Online tonysleft

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 07:27:45 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 04:16:02 pm
You lot must be working the door, 'cause there's no way you've got an invite to the party.
Oh we'll be there. The days of Manchester United being shite and hopeless are 24 hours past. We're in a new era and Arteta would do well to mind himself before we knock him out of the top 4.
Offline John C

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 07:38:48 pm »
I'm not sure Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and I also wouldn't write them off being close to the top of the league mid-April.
Strange things can happen in football, nobody can say they won't win it.
The problem with my own statement is that they haven't got the best manager in the world like we have.
Arteta hasn't got the capacity to take them over the line to win a title, at the moment he'll need a run-in that Leicester enjoyed. And I don't expect that to happen to both Jurgen and Pep again in the same year.

Let's laugh at them and disrespect them considerably, but don't quite lose sight of them. We've also jeopardised our title chances over the Christmas period without recovering sufficiently.
Offline decosabute

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 07:56:53 pm »
Time to spend yet another £100m in January, the only move these money-throwing pretenders have got it seems.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 08:02:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:38:48 pm
I'm not sure Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and I also wouldn't write them off being close to the top of the league mid-April.
Strange things can happen in football, nobody can say they won't win it.
The problem with my own statement is that they haven't got the best manager in the world like we have.
Arteta hasn't got the capacity to take them over the line to win a title, at the moment he'll need a run-in that Leicester enjoyed. And I don't expect that to happen to both Jurgen and Pep again in the same year.

Let's laugh at them and disrespect them considerably, but don't quite lose sight of them. We've also jeopardised our title chances over the Christmas period without recovering sufficiently.
They won't win it because they don't have the experience and their attack isn't that good (dodgy GKs too). Also, their performances have regressed this year and their fans are nowhere to be found when they are needed the most. They'd be under less pressure if they didn't already build up their players to what they aren't. There are too many valid reasons why many believe they won't win.

The cheats are favourites.  Why? Experience.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 08:03:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
Maybe they aren't lion cubs after all?

If you can handle navigating by far the worst forum in existence:

https://arsenal-mania.com/forum/threads/premier-league-fulham-2-1-arsenal-sunday-31st-december-ko-14-00-gmt-sky-sports.36503/page-45#posts

The number calling for Arteta's head is insane. Horrific fanbase. This starts just after Fulham take the lead.

I take it you've never read bluemoon?
Offline Red Beret

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3291 on: Yesterday at 08:16:03 pm »
I would have preferred to swap results with Fulham, but there ya go  :-X
Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3292 on: Yesterday at 08:26:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:03:17 pm
I take it you've never read bluemoon?
I think he means the actual forum, rather than the content
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3293 on: Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm »
Haha . . . indeed, it's a forum equivalent of the Echo. Apologies LCH.
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3294 on: Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:27:45 pm
Oh we'll be there. The days of Manchester United being shite and hopeless are 24 hours past. We're in a new era and Arteta would do well to mind himself before we knock him out of the top 4.

 ;D

Offline Red Beret

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3295 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm »
When do Arsenal play City again? Hope they have their shit together for that game at least.
Offline newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3296 on: Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 05:45:13 pm
I think you went a tad early on this one  :D 

He chats so much shit. So, so, so much shit.
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3297 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
He chats so much shit. So, so, so much shit.

North Bank lets it all out in his sock puppet account...
Offline newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3298 on: Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm »
Offline Mahern

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3299 on: Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:00:21 pm
Didn't watch the game as I woke up very late. Plenty of twists and turns to go! But definitely need to strengthen in January.
.
Quote from: Bullet500 on December 28, 2023, 10:02:29 pm
uff, just got over with work. Looks like we didn't finish off our chances!

Seems to be a theme
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3300 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm
.
Seems to be a theme

 ;D

Very convenient to miss these games  ;D

The trolling is defo missing today at least!
Offline Jimmy Raggatip

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 12:59:50 am »
No idea why they don't just go out and sign a proper full back instead of píssing about with these project player square pegs in round holes.

Brilliant man management again from Arteta to chuck Kiwior in today cold, and out of position, and then haul him off at half time, presumably never to be seen again

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 01:28:31 am »
Good grief we have another one
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 01:35:13 am »
Quote from: Jimmy Raggatip on Today at 12:59:50 am
No idea why they don't just go out and sign a proper full back instead of píssing about with these project player square pegs in round holes.

Brilliant man management again from Arteta to chuck Kiwior in today cold, and out of position, and then haul him off at half time, presumably never to be seen again

He is trying too hard to imitate Guardiola. Tierney is doing just fine on loan at Real Sociedad ...
Online tonysleft

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 01:37:09 am »
Lets just let Arteta give his penance. We know in 6 months time ETH will be above him.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 01:38:43 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:37:09 am
Lets just let Arteta give his penance. We know in 6 months time ETH will be above him.

To be honest, both Arteta and Seven Hag are not good enough for their jobs ...
Online tonysleft

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 01:39:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:38:43 am
To be honest, both Arteta and Seven Hag are not good enough for their jobs ...
You say that Peter, but how many times have you been right? Not many by my count. I'll stand by ETH thank you very much. And I'll be the first to give you your PL medal should Liverpool win it.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 01:59:29 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:39:34 am
You say that Peter, but how many times have you been right? Not many by my count. I'll stand by ETH thank you very much. And I'll be the first to give you your PL medal should Liverpool win it.

I am right most of the time. It is true that I often go against the popular opinion, like when I was claiming that Sancho will be a flop, but people will never admit that I was right ...
Online bornandbRED

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 05:06:22 am »
The hubris from their fan base at the start of this season/after beating City a few weeks back (including some on here) is just delicious to look back upon. 

Genuinely believe they are amongst the worst fans in the league.
