Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 06:20:03 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 06:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:54:14 pm
Xhaka to Havertz is a serious downgrade.

Correct because Havertz obviously isn't a Premier League midfielder but I feel as if Xhaka's reputation has gone up considerably these past 18 months. Was quite good in his last season for Arsenal and playing well with this exciting Leverkusen team but aside from that he always looked like a proper let down for Arsenal, especially in the big games where it really mattered.

Arsenal have the makings of a good midfield with Rice and Odegaard but it obviously won't be with Havertz. Not sure who the ideal third man would be, maybe someone like Jorginho (funnily enough) but younger and having a bit more to offer.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 06:52:06 pm »
Maybe they aren't lion cubs after all?

If you can handle navigating by far the worst forum in existence:

https://arsenal-mania.com/forum/threads/premier-league-fulham-2-1-arsenal-sunday-31st-december-ko-14-00-gmt-sky-sports.36503/page-45#posts

The number calling for Arteta's head is insane. Horrific fanbase. This starts just after Fulham take the lead.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm »
£200m+ spent in the summer. It would be beyond hilarious if they dropped out of the top 4.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 07:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:53:01 pm
What has Arteta done to the style of play? Last season it felt like I was watching a reincarnation of Liverpool 2018-22. Pressing with maximum intensity off the ball, and playing with urgency in possession. They were mixing it short and direct with speed. Xhaka was instrumental in that.

This season, it is all so ponderous. In possession they are far too safe and slow. Overplaying it and not mixing it up. They used to be brilliant at switching the ball from side to side at speed.

He's decided to go all in on the Pep method but it's an Aldi version of it.
He added Rice
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 07:17:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:52:06 pm
Maybe they aren't lion cubs after all?

If you can handle navigating by far the worst forum in existence:

https://arsenal-mania.com/forum/threads/premier-league-fulham-2-1-arsenal-sunday-31st-december-ko-14-00-gmt-sky-sports.36503/page-45#posts

The number calling for Arteta's head is insane. Horrific fanbase. This starts just after Fulham take the lead.
but didnt our Arsenal friends in here say all the fans are behind him?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:16:02 pm
You lot must be working the door, 'cause there's no way you've got an invite to the party.
Oh we'll be there. The days of Manchester United being shite and hopeless are 24 hours past. We're in a new era and Arteta would do well to mind himself before we knock him out of the top 4.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm »
I'm not sure Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and I also wouldn't write them off being close to the top of the league mid-April.
Strange things can happen in football, nobody can say they won't win it.
The problem with my own statement is that they haven't got the best manager in the world like we have.
Arteta hasn't got the capacity to take them over the line to win a title, at the moment he'll need a run-in that Leicester enjoyed. And I don't expect that to happen to both Jurgen and Pep again in the same year.

Let's laugh at them and disrespect them considerably, but don't quite lose sight of them. We've also jeopardised our title chances over the Christmas period without recovering sufficiently.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 07:56:53 pm »
Time to spend yet another £100m in January, the only move these money-throwing pretenders have got it seems.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 08:02:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:38:48 pm
I'm not sure Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and I also wouldn't write them off being close to the top of the league mid-April.
Strange things can happen in football, nobody can say they won't win it.
The problem with my own statement is that they haven't got the best manager in the world like we have.
Arteta hasn't got the capacity to take them over the line to win a title, at the moment he'll need a run-in that Leicester enjoyed. And I don't expect that to happen to both Jurgen and Pep again in the same year.

Let's laugh at them and disrespect them considerably, but don't quite lose sight of them. We've also jeopardised our title chances over the Christmas period without recovering sufficiently.
They won't win it because they don't have the experience and their attack isn't that good. Also, their performances have regressed this year and their fans are nowhere when they are needed the most.

The cheats are favourites.  Why? Experience.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 08:03:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:52:06 pm
Maybe they aren't lion cubs after all?

If you can handle navigating by far the worst forum in existence:

https://arsenal-mania.com/forum/threads/premier-league-fulham-2-1-arsenal-sunday-31st-december-ko-14-00-gmt-sky-sports.36503/page-45#posts

The number calling for Arteta's head is insane. Horrific fanbase. This starts just after Fulham take the lead.

I take it you've never read bluemoon?
