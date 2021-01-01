Xhaka to Havertz is a serious downgrade.



Correct because Havertz obviously isn't a Premier League midfielder but I feel as if Xhaka's reputation has gone up considerably these past 18 months. Was quite good in his last season for Arsenal and playing well with this exciting Leverkusen team but aside from that he always looked like a proper let down for Arsenal, especially in the big games where it really mattered.Arsenal have the makings of a good midfield with Rice and Odegaard but it obviously won't be with Havertz. Not sure who the ideal third man would be, maybe someone like Jorginho (funnily enough) but younger and having a bit more to offer.