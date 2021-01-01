My single biggest issue, is when fans try to put these arbitrary time frames on Arsenal. Apparently, we only have narrow windows of opportunities to win the league. Last year we were told if we didnt win the league 'we will never win it again', which is a mental thing to say.



When you guys own the league Salah was 28, VVD was 29, Henderson was 30. Saka is 22, Saliba is 22, Rice is 24. We dont have a narrow window to win the league, its a window that will run for many years to come.



As for Arteta, its the first time a team other than City or Liverpool are being discussed as a potential league winner. People will say but Arteta has spent money. Well yeah, doesnt everyone? Was VVD not ground breaking at the time of signing? The most expensive defender in football history? Was Alison not the world record fee for a keeper. Was Darwin not a big fee. Do City not have a policy where every fullback they sign needs to cost over 50m? Why is the burden on Arteta to compete on the discount?





The way I see it, we have a young manager, a young squad, vibing together. In the Kroenke's we have independently wealthy owners, with Stans son Josh being an heir to a large potion of Walmart stock from his moms side & Josh is taking a greater role in Arsenal. We beat Man City to Rice and were not selling our top players anymore, infact we are extenidng htier contracts (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, Martinelli all signed long tersm deals within the pasy 6 months). Watch us go for Oshimen in the summer



Were not some flash in the pan, 'Leicester City season' they said. We are not going anywhere. Banter Arsenal was amusing for rivals fans I get it. But that era is over