« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 130223 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 03:19:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:32:32 pm
1- Sort out the poisonous dressing room
2- Reconnect with the fans
3- Get rid of all the high earners who are not pulling their weight
4- Rebuild the team
5- Play good football
6- Progress up the table
7- Get back into Europe
8-Get back into CL
9- Win trophies
10- Win titles

9/10 so far. You might disagree but youre not an Arsenal fan so largely irrelevant in terms of Artetas standing.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 03:22:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:36:30 am
No one is saying Arteta is in the same category as Klopp(i dont think anyone is even Pep, personally) but Klopp is 56, and Arteta is 41, at that age Klopp was still at Mainz. In a few years Klopp and Pep might both leave then Arteta could be the best of the rest, hes still way ahead of schedule both as manager and as a team.

Yep at 41 our Boss helped build a football club from the ground up.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,587
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 03:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 01:38:56 pm
December 2020. Most of your lot wanted him gone. In August 2021, your fans confronted Arteta in his car. There have been constant calls for his head. Trust the process my arse.
But only from collectors.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,982
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 04:01:59 pm »
Logged

Online storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 04:14:05 pm »
Having watched their 2-0 loss to West Ham, you could see how much their performance at Anfield had taken out of them. They were very slow and predictable. As usual when they are behind, they resulted to Jesus and Saka running into the area, initiating some form of contact and falling to the floor. A sad, and very Arteta way, of trying to get back into a game.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 04:16:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:17:45 am
Has any PL manager so young ever spent as much money on signings as Arteta?

I tell you J, you dont half like to cast some rods. Ill give you that, you are persistent.  ;D
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,982
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 04:36:36 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 04:14:05 pm
Having watched their 2-0 loss to West Ham, you could see how much their performance at Anfield had taken out of them. They were very slow and predictable. As usual when they are behind, they resulted to Jesus and Saka running into the area, initiating some form of contact and falling to the floor. A sad, and very Arteta way, of trying to get back into a game.

He doesn't rest players much does he iirc? Even during busy December schedule.
Logged

Online Spanish omlette with roast spuds & stuffing

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,223
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 09:19:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:31:12 am
Agree with all that, maybe not the Watkins part i dont rate him.

Always had a soft spot for le Arse growing up. My mum got me a pair of England goalkeeper socks once (fuck knows where from or why, as I grew up in a small town in North Wales, albeit with an English Dad) and when wearing them asked my Dad who wore them. He said David Seaman who played for Arsenal so I replied Ill be an Arsenal fan then. Thankfully he didnt let that happen.

I think the real soft spot was because I was growing up watching those c*nts winning everything and then Wenger came along and bloodied their noses, playing great football. Used to love watching Henry, Pires, Vieira et al.

Hate what youve become under Arteta mind, bunch of whinging fannies ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,982
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm »
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,983
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm
:o

Hey, this is a judgement free thread. Unless bullet is up to his shenanigans.
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 01:34:12 am »
My single biggest issue, is when fans try to put these arbitrary time frames on Arsenal. Apparently, we only have narrow windows of opportunities to win the league. Last year we were told if we didnt win the league 'we will never win it again', which is a mental thing to say.

When you guys own the league Salah was 28, VVD was 29, Henderson was 30. Saka is 22, Saliba is 22, Rice is 24. We dont have a narrow window to win the league, its a window that will run for many years to come.

As for Arteta, its the first time a team other than City or Liverpool are being discussed as a potential league winner. People will say but Arteta has spent money. Well yeah, doesnt everyone? Was VVD not ground breaking at the time of signing? The most expensive defender in football history? Was Alison not the world record fee for a keeper. Was Darwin not a big fee. Do City not have a policy where every fullback they sign needs to cost over 50m? Why is the burden on Arteta to compete on the discount?


The way I see it, we have a young manager, a young squad, vibing together. In the Kroenke's we have independently wealthy owners, with Stans son Josh being an heir to a large potion of Walmart stock from his moms side & Josh is taking a greater role in Arsenal. We beat Man City to Rice and were not selling our top players anymore, infact we are extenidng htier contracts (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, Martinelli all signed long tersm deals within the pasy 6 months). Watch us go for Oshimen in the summer

Were not some flash in the pan, 'Leicester City season' they said. We are not going anywhere. Banter Arsenal was amusing for rivals fans I get it. But that era is over
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 01:45:01 am »
Who are you trying to convince ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,243
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 02:07:51 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:45:01 am
Who are you trying to convince ?

I have no idea - but he reminds me of Primativ
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • Ground Control
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 02:12:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:32:32 pm
1- Sort out the poisonous dressing room
2- Reconnect with the fans
3- Get rid of all the high earners who are not pulling their weight
4- Rebuild the team
5- Play good football
6- Progress up the table
7- Get back into Europe
8-Get back into CL
9- Win trophies
10- Win titles

9/10 so far. You might disagree but youre not an Arsenal fan so largely irrelevant in terms of Artetas standing.

That's not a schedule, that's a to-do list. So time-wise, when is Arteta scheduled to win a title?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 08:16:52 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:34:12 am
My single biggest issue, is when fans try to put these arbitrary time frames on Arsenal. Apparently, we only have narrow windows of opportunities to win the league. Last year we were told if we didnt win the league 'we will never win it again', which is a mental thing to say.

When you guys own the league Salah was 28, VVD was 29, Henderson was 30. Saka is 22, Saliba is 22, Rice is 24. We dont have a narrow window to win the league, its a window that will run for many years to come.

As for Arteta, its the first time a team other than City or Liverpool are being discussed as a potential league winner. People will say but Arteta has spent money. Well yeah, doesnt everyone? Was VVD not ground breaking at the time of signing? The most expensive defender in football history? Was Alison not the world record fee for a keeper. Was Darwin not a big fee. Do City not have a policy where every fullback they sign needs to cost over 50m? Why is the burden on Arteta to compete on the discount?


The way I see it, we have a young manager, a young squad, vibing together. In the Kroenke's we have independently wealthy owners, with Stans son Josh being an heir to a large potion of Walmart stock from his moms side & Josh is taking a greater role in Arsenal. We beat Man City to Rice and were not selling our top players anymore, infact we are extenidng htier contracts (Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, Martinelli all signed long tersm deals within the pasy 6 months). Watch us go for Oshimen in the summer

Were not some flash in the pan, 'Leicester City season' they said. We are not going anywhere. Banter Arsenal was amusing for rivals fans I get it. But that era is over
Difference in Arsenals spending is they havent had to sell important players to balance the books like Liverpool have always had to. So really, after spending all that money and not having to sell, Arteta should be doing a lot better than he actually is, he should be winning trophies.
The reason Arsenal are becoming disliked on here, apart from TNBs posts obviously, is that Arteta is a horrible, snide c*nt who is creating a team in his image. Saka is one of the most detestable players in the league and the Arsenal team are a bunch of diving , cheating c*nts. Basically.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,064
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 08:24:23 am »
Yeah, Ive always had a really soft spot for Arsenal. The current iteration annoy the fuck out of me with their gamesmanship and I really dont like arteta.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 08:45:11 am »
Quote from: Kumaran on Yesterday at 08:36:18 am
Ive been thinking but Im sure someone on here will shed light. Arteta looks like he is improving Arsenal but other than Kenny, I cant recall any manager winning the First Division/Premier league without at least winning a league elsewhere.
Claudio Ranieri never won a top flight league till Leicester, did win Serie C1, Serie B and Ligue 2 before that though
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 08:59:59 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:34:12 am

Were not some flash in the pan, 'Leicester City season' they said. We are not going anywhere. Banter Arsenal was amusing for rivals fans I get it. But that era is over

Perhaps one day you can actually achieve something instead of constantly boasting that you apparently will on a Liverpool forum.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 09:12:35 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:59:59 am
Perhaps one day you can actually achieve something instead of constantly boasting that you apparently will on a Liverpool forum.
Tell yourself something enough times and you believe it.
Im still  convinced Ill get together with Megan Fox one day.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,321
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 09:22:01 am »
Fuck sake. One of Arsenals' Twitter brigade has managed to find its way on here. :wanker
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,689
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 09:26:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:24:23 am
Yeah, Ive always had a really soft spot for Arsenal. The current iteration annoy the fuck out of me with their gamesmanship and I really dont like arteta.

Yeah, I'm in the same boat. I think that the way that the likes of Henry and Wright have so  often spoke of Liverpool with respect, coupled with memories of admiring 'the invincibles' football contributed to having a bit of a soft spot for them, coupled with the fact that they are fairly inoffensive on the whole as a club.  That said, I agree that the current crop are largely unlikable given their antics and the less said of the Thunderbirds looking twat at the helm the better.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 