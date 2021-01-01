Can / should they address that in Jan?

Should we spend loads on our defence \ #6 to boost our title chances this season?



They might well dip into the market, although they have some excellent players who might up their scoring (like Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo might for us).I think LB is obviously now a concern for us with both Robbo and Tsimikas out for at least January, and Gomez at risk of being overplayed despite his resurgence as a great option anywhere across the back line. The problem is that if Robbo comes back in February and Tsimikas before the end of the season, that's then 3 LB's for one spot.Don't think we need a 6 at all, as that's not the cause of any of our issues this season, and we already have Endo, Mac, Jones or Trent that can all play there to varying degrees (plus Bajetic might well be eased back into the squad soon).Arsenal's biggest challenge from here on in is not just goals but mentality. I disgaree with people who say they bottled it last season, but after challenging for so long, they need to use that experience this season to stay focused - or risk dropping off in March/April - when their seasons have so often fallen apart in the past.