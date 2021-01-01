« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 128706 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:52:34 am
Not really getting the criticism of Arsenal.

Yep, incredible club, remarkable manager, special squad. Some sick comments on here not giving them the praise they deserve.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 11:04:59 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:39:35 am
There is no "schedule". I keep telling you this. For free too.

If there wasnt a schedule wed have listened to the clueless and sacked him when we were 8th. We wouldnt be where we are now.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:36:30 am
No one is saying Arteta is in the same category as Klopp(i dont think anyone is even Pep, personally) but Klopp is 56, and Arteta is 41, at that age Klopp was still at Mainz. In a few years Klopp and Pep might both leave then Arteta could be the best of the rest, hes still way ahead of schedule both as manager and as a team.

Is there anything to really suggest that managers get better with age? Klopp was at Mainz when he was 41 because that's the opportunity he got given, not because he wasn't as good as Arteta was at the same point in their careers.

I'd actually argue many managers regress as they get older as many get stuck in their ways and don't evolve with the game e.g., Benitez and Mourinho.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 11:12:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:07:17 am
Is there anything to really suggest that managers get better with age? Klopp was at Mainz when he was 41 because that's the opportunity he got given, not because he wasn't as good as Arteta was at the same point in their careers.

I'd actually argue many managers regress as they get older as many get stuck in their ways and don't evolve with the game e.g., Benitez and Mourinho.

Theres no guarantees, but given we are second in the league, in between the best 2 managers in the world, finished 2nd last season, and already rebuilt the team and won a trophy, at just 41, hes not doing too badly.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 11:16:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:12:00 am
Theres no guarantees, but given we are second in the league, in between the best 2 managers in the world, finished 2nd last season, and already rebuilt the team and won a trophy, at just 41, hes not doing too badly.

I'm not saying he's doing badly, you're just fooling yourself if you think his progress is going to be linear for the next 14 years.
Offline JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 11:17:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:12:00 am
Theres no guarantees, but given we are second in the league, in between the best 2 managers in the world, finished 2nd last season, and already rebuilt the team and won a trophy, at just 41, hes not doing too badly.
Has any PL manager so young ever spent as much money on signings as Arteta?
Offline keyop

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 11:30:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:14:07 pm
Can / should they address that in Jan?
Should we spend loads on our defence \ #6 to boost our title chances this season?
They might well dip into the market, although they have some excellent players who might up their scoring (like Nunez, Diaz and Gakpo might for us).

I think LB is obviously now a concern for us with both Robbo and Tsimikas out for at least January, and Gomez at risk of being overplayed despite his resurgence as a great option anywhere across the back line. The problem is that if Robbo comes back in February and Tsimikas before the end of the season, that's then 3 LB's for one spot.

Don't think we need a 6 at all, as that's not the cause of any of our issues this season, and we already have Endo, Mac, Jones or Trent that can all play there to varying degrees (plus Bajetic might well be eased back into the squad soon).

Arsenal's biggest challenge from here on in is not just goals but mentality. I disgaree with people who say they bottled it last season, but after challenging for so long, they need to use that experience this season to stay focused - or risk dropping off in March/April - when their seasons have so often fallen apart in the past.
Offline keyop

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 11:40:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm
Were exactly at the half way mark of the season now. Whoever wins 10 league games in a row will probably run away with it. Its been that sort of season and usually one team does step up and click into gear. I just hope its not man city again, theyre the most likely candidate.
No team has shown any signs of going on a 10-game winning run so far, so we might be looking at a low points season and a 3 horse race until the final few games. You and City have the CL to contend with, and we could go all the way in the Europa and League Cup. You also only have 3 games in January whereas we have 6, so the league might well come down to who has the most stamina, desire and luck - as no-one has set the world alight yet.

Think the league this year will be much more about who can manage injuries the best, and navigate their way through a very busy schedule whilst picking up points - not the team who plays amazing football every week and goes on long winning streaks.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 11:55:26 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:17:45 am
Has any PL manager so young ever spent as much money on signings as Arteta?

Mourinho bought the premier league to become the youngest manager to win it at 42. Chelsea spent 300m in a summer when our record transfer was 17m, and it was all outside money.

Then we went 12 years selling our best players, you really have zero argument on spending.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 11:56:29 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:40:15 am
No team has shown any signs of going on a 10-game winning run so far, so we might be looking at a low points season and a 3 horse race until the final few games. You and City have the CL to contend with, and we could go all the way in the Europa and League Cup. You also only have 3 games in January whereas we have 6, so the league might well come down to who has the most stamina, desire and luck - as no-one has set the world alight yet.

Think the league this year will be much more about who can manage injuries the best, and navigate their way through a very busy schedule whilst picking up points - not the team who plays amazing football every week and goes on long winning streaks.

I feel city have got away with it i expected us to be further ahead of them given the start they had, we may pay for that later.
Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 12:27:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:36:30 am
No one is saying Arteta is in the same category as Klopp(i dont think anyone is even Pep, personally) but Klopp is 56, and Arteta is 41, at that age Klopp was still at Mainz. In a few years Klopp and Pep might both leave then Arteta could be the best of the rest, hes still way ahead of schedule both as manager and as a team.
What is the schedule?
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 12:27:20 pm
What is the schedule?

1- Sort out the poisonous dressing room
2- Reconnect with the fans
3- Get rid of all the high earners who are not pulling their weight
4- Rebuild the team
5- Play good football
6- Progress up the table
7- Get back into Europe
8-Get back into CL
9- Win trophies
10- Win titles

9/10 so far. You might disagree but youre not an Arsenal fan so largely irrelevant in terms of Artetas standing.
Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 12:33:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:32:32 pm


9/10 so far. You might disagree but youre not an Arsenal fan so largely irrelevant in terms of Artetas standing.
He's still a lego headed c*nt though.
Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 12:39:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:32:32 pm
9/10 so far. You might disagree but youre not an Arsenal fan so largely irrelevant in terms of Artetas standing.
A schedule has a time component. What's the schedule? You keep telling us he's ahead of it.

7- Get back into Europe <- Quite the achievement. Wasn't he the one who took you out of Europe?
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 12:33:44 pm
He's still a lego headed c*nt though.

Too much discrimination here against lego people. Its meant to be an inclusive forum. Id hate to be made of lego and come here, with the stick Arteta gets.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 12:47:23 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 12:39:59 pm
A schedule has a time component. What's the schedule? You keep telling us he's ahead of it.

7- Get back into Europe <- Quite the achievement. Wasn't he the one who took you out of Europe?

Fans are quick to know when its no longer working. Never felt like that with Arteta.
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 12:49:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:45:42 pm
Too much discrimination here against lego people. Its meant to be an inclusive forum. Id hate to be made of lego and come here, with the stick Arteta gets.

yeah hes a lego captain black, so its ok

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 12:55:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:47:23 pm
Fans are quick to know when its no longer working. Never felt like that with Arteta.
A politicians answer.

It's a simple question: What's The Schedule?

You've mentioned Arteta is ahead of it often enough.
Online dimitri

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 01:13:31 pm »
Just wondering when the title of the thread will get changed to the 2nd coming??The wankfest in here regarding Arteta is hilarious.
Potential?, 2nd, 12 years selling our best players, schedules?? give it a rest.

Until he's won anything, hes just another manager in the PL.
Offline Redley

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 01:15:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:07:17 am
Is there anything to really suggest that managers get better with age? Klopp was at Mainz when he was 41 because that's the opportunity he got given, not because he wasn't as good as Arteta was at the same point in their careers.

I'd actually argue many managers regress as they get older as many get stuck in their ways and don't evolve with the game e.g., Benitez and Mourinho.

Mourinho hasnt won a league title or Champions League since his early 50s so wed be wise to get rid of Klopp now and get someone younger. Id suggest someone like Gerrard, who at 41 had achieved more than Klopp at the same age.
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 01:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:52:34 am
Not really getting the criticism of Arsenal. They're doing as well, if not better, than you would expect, and their fans are quite rightly excited that a young manager, with a young squad, is competing for the title.

And for once, we're up against a club that aren't backed by an oil state or an oligarch. If City weren't still lurking it would be like pre-2003 football again.

Is the issue that Arsenal fans are happy and confident in their team? Because that's hardly a crime.

I honestly think if there wasn't a small group of Arsenal fans who for some odd and unknown reason, have set up shop in a Liverpool forum, this thread would be constantly on page 2 or 3  ;D  Yes, thered be some talk of how snide a team they are, but otherwise itd in no way get so much reaction or criticism.

They are a good team, who like most big teams have spent a shit ton of money to become a good team, with a bit of a prick of a coach. Nothing really unusual there.
Online Hestoic

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 01:30:32 pm »
I think Arteta is doing a good job, he should have a league title to his name if it wasn't for the cheating fucks in Manchester. It's also his first managerial job at one of the country's biggest clubs and he is performing as you'd hope as an Arsenal fan, despite having spent a huge amount of money (within their means).

From the outside, he's just very unlikeable with his perma-scowl and has turned his players into shithouses and snide bastards.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 01:36:40 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 12:55:44 pm
A politicians answer.

It's a simple question: What's The Schedule?

You've mentioned Arteta is ahead of it often enough.

He's playing the Fallacy Game again. Hence the original post implied Arteta was following the 'Klopp Schedule'. Indeed, was "ahead of it."

Klopp had a chocolate biscuit at half time in his first game v Spurs. So did Arteta in his first game against Leicester City............Tick.

Klopp accidentally left his soap bag on the plane on his first European away day v Rubin Kazan. So did Arteta v Dinamo Vladimir Vladivostok ......Tick

Klopp ran 17.5 yards up the touchline to celebrate a goal against Man United. So did Arteta in a Cup game v Shrewsbury......Tick

Klopp won the Champions League and Premier League. Arteta's actually ahead on this, although he hasn't won either yet......Tick.

Schedule complete.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 01:38:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:47:23 pm
Fans are quick to know when its no longer working. Never felt like that with Arteta.

December 2020. Most of your lot wanted him gone.
Online dimitri

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 01:38:59 pm »
ifithadntbeenforbaldyandzegerman
