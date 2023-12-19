Klopp has won 1 title in 7 years. Liverpool fans of all must know how hard it is to beat Man City when they have Pep who has been there 8 years with an unlimited money supply.



We are not going to neck Arteta if he doesn't win the league, because the reality is, its a high hurdle to clear. To put into perspective, would you sack Klopp at seasons end if you dont win the league?



Ive always said I think Arsenal are about 2-3 years away from peaking. When Saliba will be 25, Saka 25, Martinelli 25, Odegaard 27, Rice 27, and at Liverpool and Man City. Salah, VVD, De Bruyne, Stones will begone ir mid-thirties, with Pep likely to leave after 2025, and potentially Klopp too.



We dont have to set 12 months windows for ourselves where failure to win means we rip up everything and start again. The best teams and squads are built with patience and rational thought. One of the reasons we went form absolute banter to capable challenges, was because we drowned out the nouse and kept Arteta to see through the transition. Even though Andy Goldstien was on talksport saying 'if you finish 8th you should be sacked'. Why Andy, why? Whats the rule that says this?



Context is everything.



I said at the start of last season that we are 2-3 years away from peaking. Obviously got hammered for it by those who has decided that this is a crazy way to give Arteta more time since he will never get us back in the champions league.Just a year later he should be sacked for not winning the league or CL, and must finish above this liverpool (after being told for years that Arsenal under Arteta will NEVER finish above Liverpool), goal posts shift so quickly here, but i was there from the start so its easy for me to see right through it. They now hide behind money because they got it so badly wrong about him. Getting in CL means more money to spend, as is reducing the wage bill and slimming down the squad, there was always a process that many couldnt see and went very large on it.I remember the essays on how i was part of the reason Arsenal are a midtable banter club, because Im backing a dud novice manager who talks about processes but has clearly no idea how to make Arsenal competitive again.And now i get zero credit when we are constantly at the top of the table. When we lose its my fault and when we win its the money. Its not easy at the top.I do it for love though, not recognition.