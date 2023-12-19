« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 127764 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3040 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:30:22 pm
Think i quoted the wrong post. Anyway, city are cheats, chelsea are cheats, Newcastle are cheats, everyone else is trying to overachieve.

Forget the cheats for a sec - if you finish below Liverpool (who havs a fraction of the net spend that Arsenal do in recent years) then that's failure. Arteta has been handed every advantage to at least beat any "normally-aspirated" team. And he's not even doing that right now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 12:39:16 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
Forget the cheats for a sec - if you finish below Liverpool (who havs a fraction of the net spend that Arsenal do in recent years) then that's failure. Arteta has been handed every advantage to at least beat any "normally-aspirated" team. And he's not even doing that right now.

Arteta's dome has been throughly aspirated...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 02:02:41 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:09:51 pm
Again, your looking at Net Spend as if thats the be all and end all. By looking at it purely in that way, your excusing Citys spending, because they can now sell multiple academy players for tens of millions at a time without it even having any effect on their first team, and they are now slowly dropping down the Net Spend table. So while we are all competing against that, I wouldnt class any manager that cant beat them as a failure.

Your also talking like Arteta wasnt working under any restrictions, like when the club made the decision to actually cut the wage bill a couple of seasons back, to allow more wiggle room for new players and FFP.

Net spend is simply too simplistic a metric to judge anyones performance in modern football finance. Accounts dont lie - as long as a club is within FFP then the weird concept of obsession over net spend shouldnt really matter.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 02:33:35 am »
Really bad result. In terms of the game, we got the ball and got into good positions, but execution at both ends of the field was dire. Saka hitting the post is unlucky, but Jesus spooning that header is horrible. Great player Jesus, but he cant carry the burden of goal scoring. The game wasnt to dissimilar to the Brighton game, however in that game we scored two of our chances and defended better where it counted. We need to go hard for Ivan Toney or rearrange the frontline, get some more rotation as the static Martinelli, Jesus, Saka front three isnt gelling at the moment.

As far as big picture goes, people need to calm down. Im not one of those fans who think one bad result should trigger a wholesale response. I absolutely disdain fans who meltdown at a poor result, and they support all clubs. That Irish fan on 'Anfield Agenda' was saying thigs like 'they can all fuck off' after your 0-0 with Man United, I think he even said Salah should be sold. Some really dopey stuff said in the heat of the moment because he was angry at the result.

When Declan Rice has a poor game, you know its been a bad day. All we can do is move on, rather than dwell, although our fan base does have a lot of fans who are less put together than a teenage goth. Any talk of replacing Arteta should be binned.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 02:48:37 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:51:41 pm
It depends. If Klopp hadnt won it then no I wouldnt class him as a failure , if Arteta doesnt win it soon then yes I would. The key difference is the amount spent. Klopp has worked on a shoe string and only ever been able to spend big if we also sell big. Arteta has spent an absolutely incredible amount of money without having to sell. He really does have to deliver one of the league or CL to justify the money spent I reckon.

Klopp has won 1 title in 7 years. Liverpool fans of all must know how hard it is to beat Man City when they have Pep who has been there 8 years with an unlimited money supply.

We are not going to neck Arteta if he doesn't win the league, because the reality is, its a high hurdle to clear. To put into perspective, would you sack Klopp at seasons end if you dont win the league?

Ive always said I think Arsenal are about 2-3 years away from peaking. When Saliba will be 25, Saka 25, Martinelli 25, Odegaard 27, Rice 27, and at Liverpool and Man City. Salah, VVD, De Bruyne, Stones will begone ir mid-thirties, with Pep likely to leave after 2025, and potentially Klopp too.

We dont have to set 12 months windows for ourselves where failure to win means we rip up everything and start again. The best teams and squads are built with patience and rational thought. One of the reasons we went form absolute banter to capable challenges, was because we drowned out the nouse and kept Arteta to see through the transition. Even though Andy Goldstien was on talksport saying 'if you finish 8th you should be sacked'. Why Andy, why? Whats the rule that says this?

Context is everything.



Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 04:42:02 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
Forget the cheats for a sec - if you finish below Liverpool (who havs a fraction of the net spend that Arsenal do in recent years) then that's failure. Arteta has been handed every advantage to at least beat any "normally-aspirated" team. And he's not even doing that right now.

We shouldnt have finished above you last season, this season is far from over and youve spent hundreds of millions on your team. Net spend doesnt show the cost or value of your players as it includes those shipped out. You could buy Mbappe Messi and Haaland and still have a negative net spend, doesnt mean you should finish below Arsenal with these players.
Weird that this needs an explanation.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 04:47:54 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:48:37 am
Klopp has won 1 title in 7 years. Liverpool fans of all must know how hard it is to beat Man City when they have Pep who has been there 8 years with an unlimited money supply.

We are not going to neck Arteta if he doesn't win the league, because the reality is, its a high hurdle to clear. To put into perspective, would you sack Klopp at seasons end if you dont win the league?

Ive always said I think Arsenal are about 2-3 years away from peaking. When Saliba will be 25, Saka 25, Martinelli 25, Odegaard 27, Rice 27, and at Liverpool and Man City. Salah, VVD, De Bruyne, Stones will begone ir mid-thirties, with Pep likely to leave after 2025, and potentially Klopp too.

We dont have to set 12 months windows for ourselves where failure to win means we rip up everything and start again. The best teams and squads are built with patience and rational thought. One of the reasons we went form absolute banter to capable challenges, was because we drowned out the nouse and kept Arteta to see through the transition. Even though Andy Goldstien was on talksport saying 'if you finish 8th you should be sacked'. Why Andy, why? Whats the rule that says this?

Context is everything.

I said at the start of last season that we are 2-3 years away from peaking. Obviously got hammered for it by those who has decided that this is a crazy way to give Arteta more time since he will never get us back in the champions league.
Just a year later he should be sacked for not winning the league or CL, and must finish above this liverpool (after being told for years that Arsenal under Arteta will NEVER finish above Liverpool), goal posts shift so quickly here, but i was there from the start so its easy for me to see right through it. They now hide behind money because they got it so badly wrong about him. Getting in CL means more money to spend, as is reducing the wage bill and slimming down the squad, there was always a process that many couldnt see and went very large on it.
I remember the essays on how i was part of the reason Arsenal are a midtable banter club, because Im backing a dud novice manager who talks about processes but has clearly no idea how to make Arsenal competitive again.
And now i get zero credit when we are constantly at the top of the table. When we lose its my fault and when we win its the money. Its not easy at the top.
I do it for love though, not recognition.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 05:09:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:47:54 am
I said at the start of last season that we are 2-3 years away from peaking. Obviously got hammered for it by those who has decided that this is a crazy way to give Arteta more time since he will never get us back in the champions league.
Just a year later he should be sacked for not winning the league or CL, and must finish above this liverpool (after being told for years that Arsenal under Arteta will NEVER finish above Liverpool), goal posts shift so quickly here, but i was there from the start so its easy for me to see right through it. They now hide behind money because they got it so badly wrong about him.

Agreed. Arteta is a top manager in the making. You cant just chalk it up to money when Chelsea and United are faltering so badly despite their outlay. Of our best players in the squad, Rice aside most were brought for modest amounts. Saka youth, Martinelli 6m, Saliba 25m, Gabriel 25m, Odegaard 35m.

And your right about the goal posts being moved. I still remember when we finished 5th in 21-22. The staunch pundit glass said 'this was Arsenals best chance to finish in the top 4', even though next season most Arsenal fans considered top 4 a given after the first 10 rounds. They then said last year it was Arsenals best and only chance to ever in the league again. Even though this year at the halfway mark, its likely to be Liverpool 42, Arsenal 40, Man City 40 - no one has won or lost anything. However as per my previous post, because modern football fans are bi-polar in nature, they base the entire season on the most recent result, which was for Arsenal, the most recent result has been the worst result of our season. So apparently the house is on fire. If we had of lost that game to Luton, and beat West Ham, the league position would be the same, however fresh in the memory would be a win, and thus the narrative wouldn't be impending doom.

It annoys me me rival fans suggest looking beyond Arteta. But when Arsenal fans suggest an Arteta replacement, it makes my blood boil.



 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 05:14:00 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 05:09:20 am
Agreed. Arteta is a top manager in the making. You cant just chalk it up to money when Chelsea and United are faltering so badly despite their outlay. Of our best players in the squad, Rice aside most were brought for modest amounts. Saka youth, Martinelli 6m, Saliba 25m, Gabriel 25m, Odegaard 35m.

And your right about the goal posts being moved. I still remember when we finished 5th in 21-22. The staunch pundit glass said 'this was Arsenals best chance to finish in the top 4', even though next season most Arsenal fans considered top 4 a given after the first 10 rounds. They then said last year it was Arsenals best and only chance to ever in the league again. Even though this year at the halfway mark, its likely to be Liverpool 42, Arsenal 40, Man City 40 - no one has won or lost anything. However as per my previous post, because modern football fans are bi-polar in nature, they base the entire season on the most recent result, which was for Arsenal, the most recent result has been the worst result of our season. So apparently the house is on fire. If we had of lost that game to Luton, and beat West Ham, the league position would be the same, however fresh in the memory would be a win, and thus the narrative wouldn't be impending doom.

It annoys me me rival fans suggest looking beyond Arteta. But when Arsenal fans suggest an Arteta replacement, it makes my blood boil.

I dont see many arsenal fans wanting him out now, but there was a time when the fan base was split, but i saw the split as those who understood football and can see what hes trying to do, and those who dont get the game beyond results. I tried to give the same excuse on here for people who wanted him out, telling them they dont watch arsenal enough to see what im seeing, but they wouldnt have it , doubled down, midtable rookie with a big ego getting rid of Arsenals stars they said, and (even lampard managed to get chelsea into cl). Look where Lampard is now, last saw him walking out of a tunnel on some weird ad on tv. And where Chelsea are after spending more in 4 months than Arteta in 4 years
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:43 am by The North Bank »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 05:19:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:14:00 am
I dont see many arsenal fans wanting him out now, but there was a time when the fan base was split, but i saw the split as those who understood football and can see what hes trying to do, and those who dont get the game beyond results.

Obviously, training them to all be snidey divers isn't something that can happen overnight.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 07:24:42 am »
Weren't they also challenging in 19/20 or 20/21?... at least until Christmas, IIRC? They were lauded and all over the place.
Then it all fell apart in Jan.

EDIT: Ahh sorry- confused with United.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:36:22 am by the_red_pill »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 07:43:18 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:19:04 am
Obviously, training them to all be snidey divers isn't something that can happen overnight.

I always liked Arsenal's style of play under Wenger. Maybe the reason I dislike Arteta so much is the fact that now they are the exact opposite of Wenger's Arsenal teams. They are now basically a wannabe Guardiola's team ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 07:45:10 am »
For those interested- the table around the same time last season:





Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 08:20:21 am »
They're like Rafa's 2009 team, aren't they? A couple of top drawer players, plus a few very good players, but ultimately just not good enough to get the job done
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 08:22:30 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 05:09:20 am
Of our best players in the squad, Rice aside most were brought for modest amounts. Saka youth, Martinelli 6m, Saliba 25m, Gabriel 25m, Odegaard 35m.

And your right about the goal posts being moved.
You are right. The goal posts have moved. As they should when you've spent:

Havertz £70m
Jesus £65m
White £50m
Partey £55m
Timber £40m
Viera £ 38m
Zinchenko £ 38m
Tierney £30m
Ramsdale £30m
Lokonga £19m

That's a lot of dough.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 08:36:18 am »
Ive been thinking but Im sure someone on here will shed light. Arteta looks like he is improving Arsenal but other than Kenny, I cant recall any manager winning the First Division/Premier league without at least winning a league elsewhere.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 08:48:02 am »
Weird some are excusing Arteta from winning things. He should be picking up a cup trophy at the minimum. Since being in charge (after his first season) we've won FA Cup as has Brendan with Leicester and we've won the League Cup as has Seven Hag & the great Moyes has in Europe.

A domestic trophy isn't unrealistic (Europe this season will be a stretch).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 08:48:43 am »
Quote from: Kumaran on Today at 08:36:18 am
Ive been thinking but Im sure someone on here will shed light. Arteta looks like he is improving Arsenal but other than Kenny, I cant recall any manager winning the First Division/Premier league without at least winning a league elsewhere.
All of Kenny's predecessors up to Shankly won the league title without winning the league anywhere else.

Also, Brian Clough with Nottingham Forest. And Ron Saunders with Aston Villa
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 08:54:49 am »
We're all prolly a little sick seeing this sort of thing, but here it is again: (Gross and Net)
[Heyyy.. look at "the People's Champion".. Spurs! Yet you don't hear any sort of expectations..]

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 08:58:46 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:54:49 am
We're all prolly a little sick seeing this sort of thing, but here it is again: (Gross and Net)
[Heyyy.. look at "the People's Champion".. Spurs! Yet you don't hear any sort of expectations..]


The Bournemouth figures surprise me there.
