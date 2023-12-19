« previous next »
Think i quoted the wrong post. Anyway, city are cheats, chelsea are cheats, Newcastle are cheats, everyone else is trying to overachieve.

Forget the cheats for a sec - if you finish below Liverpool (who havs a fraction of the net spend that Arsenal do in recent years) then that's failure. Arteta has been handed every advantage to at least beat any "normally-aspirated" team. And he's not even doing that right now.
Forget the cheats for a sec - if you finish below Liverpool (who havs a fraction of the net spend that Arsenal do in recent years) then that's failure. Arteta has been handed every advantage to at least beat any "normally-aspirated" team. And he's not even doing that right now.

Arteta's dome has been throughly aspirated...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Again, your looking at Net Spend as if thats the be all and end all. By looking at it purely in that way, your excusing Citys spending, because they can now sell multiple academy players for tens of millions at a time without it even having any effect on their first team, and they are now slowly dropping down the Net Spend table. So while we are all competing against that, I wouldnt class any manager that cant beat them as a failure.

Your also talking like Arteta wasnt working under any restrictions, like when the club made the decision to actually cut the wage bill a couple of seasons back, to allow more wiggle room for new players and FFP.

Net spend is simply too simplistic a metric to judge anyones performance in modern football finance. Accounts dont lie - as long as a club is within FFP then the weird concept of obsession over net spend shouldnt really matter.
Really bad result. In terms of the game, we got the ball and got into good positions, but execution at both ends of the field was dire. Saka hitting the post is unlucky, but Jesus spooning that header is horrible. Great player Jesus, but he cant carry the burden of goal scoring. The game wasnt to dissimilar to the Brighton game, however in that game we scored two of our chances and defended better where it counted. We need to go hard for Ivan Toney or rearrange the frontline, get some more rotation as the static Martinelli, Jesus, Saka front three isnt gelling at the moment.

As far as big picture goes, people need to calm down. Im not one of those fans who think one bad result should trigger a wholesale response. I absolutely disdain fans who meltdown at a poor result, and they support all clubs. That Irish fan on 'Anfield Agenda' was saying thigs like 'they can all fuck off' after your 0-0 with Man United, I think he even said Salah should be sold. Some really dopey stuff said in the heat of the moment because he was angry at the result.

When Declan Rice has a poor game, you know its been a bad day. All we can do is move on, rather than dwell, although our fan base does have a lot of fans who are less put together than a teenage goth. Any talk of replacing Arteta should be binned.

It depends. If Klopp hadnt won it then no I wouldnt class him as a failure , if Arteta doesnt win it soon then yes I would. The key difference is the amount spent. Klopp has worked on a shoe string and only ever been able to spend big if we also sell big. Arteta has spent an absolutely incredible amount of money without having to sell. He really does have to deliver one of the league or CL to justify the money spent I reckon.

Klopp has won 1 title in 7 years. Liverpool fans of all must know how hard it is to beat Man City when they have Pep who has been there 8 years with an unlimited money supply.

We are not going to neck Arteta if he doesn't win the league, because the reality is, its a high hurdle to clear. To put into perspective, would you sack Klopp at seasons end if you dont win the league?

Ive always said I think Arsenal are about 2-3 years away from peaking. When Saliba will be 25, Saka 25, Martinelli 25, Odegaard 27, Rice 27, and at Liverpool and Man City. Salah, VVD, De Bruyne, Stones will begone ir mid-thirties, with Pep likely to leave after 2025, and potentially Klopp too.

We dont have to set 12 months windows for ourselves where failure to win means we rip up everything and start again. The best teams and squads are built with patience and rational thought. One of the reasons we went form absolute banter to capable challenges, was because we drowned out the nouse and kept Arteta to see through the transition. Even though Andy Goldstien was on talksport saying 'if you finish 8th you should be sacked'. Why Andy, why? Whats the rule that says this?

Context is everything.



