Really bad result. In terms of the game, we got the ball and got into good positions, but execution at both ends of the field was dire. Saka hitting the post is unlucky, but Jesus spooning that header is horrible. Great player Jesus, but he cant carry the burden of goal scoring. The game wasnt to dissimilar to the Brighton game, however in that game we scored two of our chances and defended better where it counted. We need to go hard for Ivan Toney or rearrange the frontline, get some more rotation as the static Martinelli, Jesus, Saka front three isnt gelling at the moment.



As far as big picture goes, people need to calm down. Im not one of those fans who think one bad result should trigger a wholesale response. I absolutely disdain fans who meltdown at a poor result, and they support all clubs. That Irish fan on 'Anfield Agenda' was saying thigs like 'they can all fuck off' after your 0-0 with Man United, I think he even said Salah should be sold. Some really dopey stuff said in the heat of the moment because he was angry at the result.



When Declan Rice has a poor game, you know its been a bad day. All we can do is move on, rather than dwell, although our fan base does have a lot of fans who are less put together than a teenage goth. Any talk of replacing Arteta should be binned.



