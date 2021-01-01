« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 127036 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 02:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:27:17 am
Half the stadium had emptied by the 85th minute. At that point there were about 10+ minutes still left to play. Disgraceful showing by their fans once again, they deserve nothing.

Yeah, that was bad, but to be expected after last season - I remember their supporters caved very early in that race.

Weird sort of fanbase, really.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 01:56:31 pm
Since you moved you're not as intense as a fan base as you used to be, the north bank certainly had its moments.

I was in the North Bank once. Almost as hot as the Kop.

I think Pompey were the opposition. Whelan got that late equaliser. 

But that's the only time I saw the place really measure up.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 03:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 01:56:31 pm
Not sure your fans fully have the teams back, the Wenger departure seems to have split you and its never been fixed, is how it feels.
Don't think they had the managers back since then either to be honest.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: toe punt on Today at 02:33:19 pm
Arsenal are a decent 80-85 point team which is unlikely to win the title these days. It will probably be around 90 points this year give or take.

Their left hand side of Zinchenko, Martinelli and Havertz is midtable standard. Havertz is not an upgrade on Xhaka and although Rice is good, he isn't much of an upgrade on Partey so they have effectively stood still/regressed since last season.

Not to say Liverpool are there either but it feels like the squad has the defence and match winners to get closer to City than Arsenal.
85 will be enough.  I see Arsenal as a 75-80-point team (in a normal season). The cheating bastards are still favourites.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:14:46 pm
They are more theatre goers than fans. West End prices for seats, if the show doesnt come up to scratch, one walks out.
Seriously though, since they moved from Highbury, I think the prices have led them to expect more becaue they are paying more. The way they treated Wenger was a disgrace. The treatment of Emery was worse. And lets not forget all those lauding Arteta were slagging him off after a few months in post.
Be interesting to see if the move to BMD has a similar effect on Everton support.
They already think that the new ground will somehow make them a success, so when prices rocket and Dyche is still manager, and they are scrabbling for Liege cast offs

Everton fans won't change, they are already booing, moany twats, regardless of location. Their only issue might be if their club also puts up the price of child admission, it would make taking weapons into the ground more expensive.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:40:49 pm
Everton fans won't change, they are already booing, moany twats, regardless of location. Their only issue might be if their club also puts up the price of child admission, it would make taking weapons into the ground more expensive.

Ouch....
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:53:02 pm
I was in the North Bank once. Almost as hot as the Kop.

I think Pompey were the opposition. Whelan got that late equaliser. 

But that's the only time I saw the place really measure up.


I've been to the Emirates a fair bit as a neutral. Genuinely one of the worst home crowds I've ever seen. Coming from Highbury which was one of the best.

A few older Arsenal fans I know stopped going after the move because the new crowd was doing their head in. Don't really understand how or why that transition happened.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 04:53:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:36 am
What was up with the drummer? Enthusiastic at the start, goes quiet at the end.

not match fit.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 05:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:26:51 pm
I've been to the Emirates a fair bit as a neutral. Genuinely one of the worst home crowds I've ever seen. Coming from Highbury which was one of the best.

A few older Arsenal fans I know stopped going after the move because the new crowd was doing their head in. Don't really understand how or why that transition happened.

Highbury was a beautiful ground - architecturally. There was nothing quite like those Art Deco stands anywhere else in the world. I saw the Reds there on many occasions, and sometimes other teams too. There wasn't much of an atmosphere of course, but it always felt like an occasion.

The new ground is pretty nondescript. The stands are too far away from the pitch. And the crowd is well-fed, well-heeled and well-quiet. My mate is a Gooner and he thinks that it might be something to do with the plush seats. They're very comfy. The sort of seats that Badger might have had in Wind in the Willows. It's easy to take a nap in them apparently. Many do.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:25:23 am
Yes, but you also have 3 (league) games where you scored 4 or more, 2 of those games being 4-0 and 5-0 blowouts. This gives a false sense of 'attack' and pads your goal numbers. We've only scored 4 in one game. It's this consistency- the ability to spread out goals- that you're lacking.

Yeah, this is a fair point mate.

Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 10:19:52 am
Hey SG, you mentioned you have young child, so I hope you and they had a magical Christmas!I think these opinions are from casual observers who don't watch a particular team. They form "impressions" that carry a certain intertia. Salah bring a "diver" is one (referenced by your slightly-becoming-unhinged-after-years-of-being-a-reasonable-poster-on-multiple-topics, fellow Gooner).

Last year we conceded a lot of goals when the opposition waltzed straight through our midfield. Goals were scored but it wasn't always the fault of the defence. This year, when comparing the two defensive records; Raya concedes +3 goals than he should do and Allison +3 goals less. Ramsdale is mediocre, but Arteta has replaced him for a fellow countryman who is marginally better, if that.
Your forwards just aren't prolific. Man City knew that when they sold you Jesus. I watched some of your game last night; Rice had his worst game for you and all your forwards were abject.

Hi Zero, first, thanks for the best wishes, we did have a good Xmas, and I hope you and yours had a good Xmas as well.

I get your point about casual observers etc, and us Arsenal fans bringing up stuff like Salah, but also remember, we are trying to reply to multiple posts and attacks on our players and club, and sometimes even us personally.

Honestly, the Arsenal fans on here I think all understand we are on another teams forum, and from what Ive seen have all been respectful in the main. I dont want to talk for others, but I understand I could just f*ck off to Arsenal Mania if I dont like it, but I choose to stay here as I actually like conversing with other fans and broadening my viewpoint.

Sometimes its difficult, especially around about the games, sometimes we get opinions thrown at us as facts, and if we dare put up any counter debate, then we get accused of being a WUM or that, sometimes I think we might post a few things that are a bit sarcastic or a bit in anger in reply, but we are only human after all.

A good example,, Ive seen the last page or 2 people are talking about our spending, and talking about or Net Spend, and how we are a City, Chelsea type club. However, this has been discussed before, theres much more to football clubs finances than transfers in vs transfers out. We are able to spend a lot for a variety of reasons, one is that we actually have our costs or especially our wage bill at a very decent level. We also are aware that Champions League qualification will increase revenue, our sponsorships have been increasing recently, TV money is continuing to rise etc. We have also tried our best to pay for transfers over longer terms where possible. We are also aware that we are fortunate that the owners arent demanding we make a profit every year like Wenger had to do for a lot of his term, bud are allowing us to sustain losses for a couple of seasons, to allow us to speculate to accumulate I suppose youd call it.

I just think its way to simplistic to say youve spent loads on Net Spend, but not really talking about how we are able to spend that and still stay within FFP.



Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:53:02 pm
I was in the North Bank once. Almost as hot as the Kop.

I think Pompey were the opposition. Whelan got that late equaliser. 

But that's the only time I saw the place really measure up.

I thought we agreed to keep that quiet.

Agreed, about my hotness!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 06:56:56 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:23:20 pm

Honestly, the Arsenal fans on here I think all understand we are on another teams forum, and from what Ive seen have all been respectful in the main. I dont want to talk for others, but I understand I could just f*ck off to Arsenal Mania if I dont like it, but I choose to stay here as I actually like conversing with other fans and broadening my viewpoint.

Sometimes its difficult, especially around about the games, sometimes we get opinions thrown at us as facts, and if we dare put up any counter debate, then we get accused of being a WUM or that, sometimes I think we might post a few things that are a bit sarcastic or a bit in anger in reply, but we are only human after all.

A good example,, Ive seen the last page or 2 people are talking about our spending, and talking about or Net Spend, and how we are a City, Chelsea type club. However, this has been discussed before, theres much more to football clubs finances than transfers in vs transfers out. We are able to spend a lot for a variety of reasons, one is that we actually have our costs or especially our wage bill at a very decent level. We also are aware that Champions League qualification will increase revenue, our sponsorships have been increasing recently, TV money is continuing to rise etc. We have also tried our best to pay for transfers over longer terms where possible. We are also aware that we are fortunate that the owners arent demanding we make a profit every year like Wenger had to do for a lot of his term, bud are allowing us to sustain losses for a couple of seasons, to allow us to speculate to accumulate I suppose youd call it.

I just think its way to simplistic to say youve spent loads on Net Spend, but not really talking about how we are able to spend that and still stay within FFP.

I do think you're usually fair-minded and reasonable so credit where it's due.

On the bolded bit, speaking as someone who was calling out the net spend earlier, I think it's fine to go for it and speculate to accumulate up to a point. I think I've replied to you before that I actually wish our owners would do more of this occasionally.

Where I have a problem with it, is that it just seems to go on and on, and there now seems to be a mentality of spending to solve every single issue, or even some things that aren't even big issues. I genuinely don't know where the money is coming from after spending nearly 700m net in four and a half years, but there now seems an inevitability that Arsenal will go big again in January.

I get that Arsenal were coming from a lower base than LFC for example, and that the wage bill has previously been a lot lower, but those two things aren't really the case any longer. And yet still Arsenal are spending at a completely different level to LFC. Just honestly don't see how it's sustainable or affordable.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 07:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:03:29 pm
Highbury was a beautiful ground - architecturally. There was nothing quite like those Art Deco stands anywhere else in the world. I saw the Reds there on many occasions, and sometimes other teams too. There wasn't much of an atmosphere of course, but it always felt like an occasion.

The new ground is pretty nondescript. The stands are too far away from the pitch. And the crowd is well-fed, well-heeled and well-quiet. My mate is a Gooner and he thinks that it might be something to do with the plush seats. They're very comfy. The sort of seats that Badger might have had in Wind in the Willows. It's easy to take a nap in them apparently. Many do.

Highbury could be the library too, its just moved from there after having our best ever team. It was a beautiful little ground but had lots of restricted views and decrepit facilities. Moving was the right idea and now we have our best team since moving and the atmosphere is as good as can be in any modern ground.
Football is not the same anymore, when i first went to Highbury id see next to me builders and painters straight from work paying at the door. Now its all bankers, corporate types abd tourists.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 07:31:54 pm »
At what point is Arteta labelled a failure after the incredible amount of money Arsenal have spent if they dont win the league? Surely he has to deliver now?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 07:32:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:16:02 pm
Highbury could be the library too, its just moved from there after having our best ever team. It was a beautiful little ground but had lots of restricted views and decrepit facilities. Moving was the right idea and now we have our best team since moving and the atmosphere is as good as can be in any modern ground.
Football is not the same anymore, when i first went to Highbury id see next to me builders and painters straight from work paying at the door. Now its all bankers, corporate types abd tourists.

You need better drums & better drummer boys.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 07:42:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:56:56 pm
I do think you're usually fair-minded and reasonable so credit where it's due.

On the bolded bit, speaking as someone who was calling out the net spend earlier, I think it's fine to go for it and speculate to accumulate up to a point. I think I've replied to you before that I actually wish our owners would do more of this occasionally.

Where I have a problem with it, is that it just seems to go on and on, and there now seems to be a mentality of spending to solve every single issue, or even some things that aren't even big issues. I genuinely don't know where the money is coming from after spending nearly 700m net in four and a half years, but there now seems an inevitability that Arsenal will go big again in January.

I get that Arsenal were coming from a lower base than LFC for example, and that the wage bill has previously been a lot lower, but those two things aren't really the case any longer. And yet still Arsenal are spending at a completely different level to LFC. Just honestly don't see how it's sustainable or affordable.

The wage bills will be interesting of both clubs will be interesting when the clubs accounts come out, like you Id be surprised if the gap hasnt closed a fair bit.

Il be surprised if we can go big in January, and if we do id imagine it would need to involve selling some players. I think the likes of Nkeitah and Smith-Rowe are getting attention, and remember if you sell lads from the Academy, its down as pure profit in terms of FFP, thats why Chelsea like to rear them to sell on.

Otherwise wed need to do a bit of creative accounting like we did with the Raya deal, possible loans with obligations is 1 was around it, so basically bringing forward the summers budget a bit.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 07:47:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:31:54 pm
At what point is Arteta labelled a failure after the incredible amount of money Arsenal have spent if they dont win the league? Surely he has to deliver now?

It depends on your viewpoint I suppose. Do you class success as just winning the league? Is every top clubs  manager bar the league winner a failure?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:47:51 pm
It depends on your viewpoint I suppose. Do you class success as just winning the league? Is every top clubs  manager bar the league winner a failure?
It depends. If Klopp hadnt won it then no I wouldnt class him as a failure , if Arteta doesnt win it soon then yes I would. The key difference is the amount spent. Klopp has worked on a shoe string and only ever been able to spend big if we also sell big. Arteta has spent an absolutely incredible amount of money without having to sell. He really does have to deliver one of the league or CL to justify the money spent I reckon.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 08:09:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:51:41 pm
It depends. If Klopp hadnt won it then no I wouldnt class him as a failure , if Arteta doesnt win it soon then yes I would. The key difference is the amount spent. Klopp has worked on a shoe string and only ever been able to spend big if we also sell big. Arteta has spent an absolutely incredible amount of money without having to sell. He really does have to deliver one of the league or CL to justify the money spent I reckon.

Again, your looking at Net Spend as if thats the be all and end all. By looking at it purely in that way, your excusing Citys spending, because they can now sell multiple academy players for tens of millions at a time without it even having any effect on their first team, and they are now slowly dropping down the Net Spend table. So while we are all competing against that, I wouldnt class any manager that cant beat them as a failure.

Your also talking like Arteta wasnt working under any restrictions, like when the club made the decision to actually cut the wage bill a couple of seasons back, to allow more wiggle room for new players and FFP.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm »
They're a good side, but Sky sucking them off during our game like they were the Harlem Globetrotters was fucking nauseating.

Still got some questions to answer about mentality, etc, where we may have the edge is having players who have been there before.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 08:23:17 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:51:41 pm
It depends. If Klopp hadnt won it then no I wouldnt class him as a failure , if Arteta doesnt win it soon then yes I would. The key difference is the amount spent. Klopp has worked on a shoe string and only ever been able to spend big if we also sell big. Arteta has spent an absolutely incredible amount of money without having to sell. He really does have to deliver one of the league or CL to justify the money spent I reckon.

If you read this without the figures youd think Arteta has spent over a couple of billions. Also because it doesnt take into consideration having to get rid of players without getting any money in it shows extremely limited knowledge of how to build a football team from scratch.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 08:25:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:09:51 pm
Again, your looking at Net Spend as if thats the be all and end all. By looking at it purely in that way, your excusing Citys spending, because they can now sell multiple academy players for tens of millions at a time without it even having any effect on their first team, and they are now slowly dropping down the Net Spend table. So while we are all competing against that, I wouldnt class any manager that cant beat them as a failure.

Your also talking like Arteta wasnt working under any restrictions, like when the club made the decision to actually cut the wage bill a couple of seasons back, to allow more wiggle room for new players and FFP.
Yeah I know that its not black and white due to Abu Dhabis cheating making winning the league almost impossible. I just feel that with the money Arsenal have spent, they have to be doing much better. I dont think he will still be there if they havent won the league or CL in the next 2 years.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 08:30:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:25:07 pm
Yeah I know that its not black and white due to Abu Dhabis cheating making winning the league almost impossible. I just feel that with the money Arsenal have spent, they have to be doing much better. I dont think he will still be there if they havent won the league or CL in the next 2 years.

So there is more expectations on Arsenal to win the league than Liverpool because our net spend (not wages or actual spend) is higher.

Sounds like an excuse for failure if you ask me.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 08:33:39 pm »
This thread needs to die...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 08:33:56 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:09:51 pm
Again, your looking at Net Spend as if thats the be all and end all. By looking at it purely in that way, your excusing Citys spending, because they can now sell multiple academy players for tens of millions at a time without it even having any effect on their first team, and they are now slowly dropping down the Net Spend table. So while we are all competing against that, I wouldnt class any manager that cant beat them as a failure.
Our net spend under Klopp is skewed by the crazy money we got for Coutinho.

Though, after we did go big; breaking the world records for a defender and a keeper, there certainly was a clamour from outside the club that it was time for Klopp to deliver.

Which he did, of course as we always knew he would.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 08:33:56 pm
Our net spend under Klopp is skewed by the crazy money we got for Coutinho.

Though, after we did go big; breaking the world records for a defender and a keeper, there certainly was a clamour from outside the club that it was time for Klopp to deliver.

You cant accept that city are buying the league and still expect arsenal to win the league or the manager should get sacked. To bring money into an argument that Arsenal should win the title, is ridiculous, given the oil /mafia clubs in the league.

Some weird takes on here.

Klopp achieved a miracle, theres a reason its only been done once.

Its almost as if people have forgotten how much City have cheated
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3026 on: Today at 08:39:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:36:23 pm
You cant accept that city are buying the league and still expect arsenal to win the league or the manager should get sacked.

Some weird takes on here.

Klopp achieved a miracle, theres a reason its only been done once.

Its almost as if people have forgotten how much City have cheated


So we should all pack it in and play for second.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3027 on: Today at 08:41:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:39:58 pm
So we should all pack it in and play for second.

No, but lets not lose sight of the facts.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3028 on: Today at 08:41:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:39:58 pm
So we should all pack it in and play for second.



Coming second to cheats shouldn't be perceived as failure?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3029 on: Today at 08:46:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:41:17 pm
No, but lets not lose sight of the facts.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:41:30 pm
Coming second to cheats shouldn't be perceived as failure?

Both our clubs can beat City. It's 11 v 11 on the pitch.

Other clubs have taken points off City.

Cheats they are. But that's no excuse on match day.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3030 on: Today at 08:49:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:46:52 pm
Both our clubs can beat City. It's 11 v 11 on the pitch.

Other clubs have taken points off City.

Cheats they are. But that's no excuse on match day.

On a match day, theyre only lining up with de bruyne, Rodri, Haaland and Pep, because of their cheating.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3031 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm »
One of my great regrets in football is never getting to Highbury.

I was meant to go the last season that we played there but it sold out on whatever sale was before the one that the season ticket I used at the time qualified for.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3032 on: Today at 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:49:19 pm
On a match day, theyre only lining up with de bruyne, Rodri, Haaland and Pep, because of their cheating.

So?

They've drawn 4, lost 3. Same as your club.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3033 on: Today at 09:02:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:46:52 pm
Both our clubs can beat City. It's 11 v 11 on the pitch.

Other clubs have taken points off City.

Cheats they are. But that's no excuse on match day.

What? Some people really don't get it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3034 on: Today at 09:08:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:41:30 pm
Coming second to cheats shouldn't be perceived as failure?
Indeed. Ole and Jose were champions, robbed of their rightful titles. When the verdict comes in and they're booted down to league 2 those two will be anointed the winners that they were.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3035 on: Today at 09:23:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:36:23 pm
You cant accept that city are buying the league and still expect arsenal to win the league or the manager should get sacked. To bring money into an argument that Arsenal should win the title, is ridiculous, given the oil /mafia clubs in the league.

Some weird takes on here.
None weirder than yours. Are you quoting the correct post? I was agreeing with SG that net spend doesn't tell the whole story. WTF has that got to do with Abu Dhabi?

Quote
Klopp achieved a miracle, theres a reason its only been done once.

Its almost as if people have forgotten how much City have cheated
Yeah. Liverpool FC forum's are famous for forgetting about City's cheating  ???
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3036 on: Today at 09:30:22 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 09:23:09 pm
None weirder than yours. Are you quoting the correct post? I was agreeing with SG that net spend doesn't tell the whole story. WTF has that got to do with Abu Dhabi?
Yeah. Liverpool FC forum's are famous for forgetting about City's cheating  ???

Think i quoted the wrong post. Anyway, city are cheats, chelsea are cheats, Newcastle are cheats, everyone else is trying to overachieve.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3037 on: Today at 09:31:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:56:30 pm
So?

They've drawn 4, lost 3. Same as your club.

Theyre not only cheats when they win, theyre cheats when they line up for kick off.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3038 on: Today at 09:34:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:31:54 pm
At what point is Arteta labelled a failure after the incredible amount of money Arsenal have spent if they dont win the league? Surely he has to deliver now?

dont really get this comment.

No he wont be a failure if he doesnt win the league in the next year or two, do people really think thats the only point of reference?

But of course, what he has to do, is make sure they are established as regulars in the CL, go deep into that, get to a final, and compete at the top of the league and yep get to finals and win some cups (as hes done once already). 

Like any manager who gets huge financial backing, its not done for them to languish and to not win trophies and compete in Europe at the business end of the competition.  Arteta certainly is doing a far better job of it that the ones Man Utd keep employing  :P  He likely has a competent sporting director and staff behind him though.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3039 on: Today at 11:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:26:51 pm
I've been to the Emirates a fair bit as a neutral. Genuinely one of the worst home crowds I've ever seen. Coming from Highbury which was one of the best.

A few older Arsenal fans I know stopped going after the move because the new crowd was doing their head in. Don't really understand how or why that transition happened.

I actually never had any feelings either way about Arsenal until I went to the Emirates. I went with an Arsenal fan friend to the 5th round FA Cup tie against us in 2014, a week after we'd beaten them 5-1 at Anfield and they were singing about Spurs the whole game. Small time as fuck. And the way they emptied their stadium last year when the wheels starting coming off proved that as well. They're an absolutely shit fanbase.
