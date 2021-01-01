Yes, but you also have 3 (league) games where you scored 4 or more, 2 of those games being 4-0 and 5-0 blowouts. This gives a false sense of 'attack' and pads your goal numbers. We've only scored 4 in one game. It's this consistency- the ability to spread out goals- that you're lacking.



Hey SG, you mentioned you have young child, so I hope you and they had a magical Christmas!I think these opinions are from casual observers who don't watch a particular team. They form "impressions" that carry a certain intertia. Salah bring a "diver" is one (referenced by your slightly-becoming-unhinged-after-years-of-being-a-reasonable-poster-on-multiple-topics, fellow Gooner).



Last year we conceded a lot of goals when the opposition waltzed straight through our midfield. Goals were scored but it wasn't always the fault of the defence. This year, when comparing the two defensive records; Raya concedes +3 goals than he should do and Allison +3 goals less. Ramsdale is mediocre, but Arteta has replaced him for a fellow countryman who is marginally better, if that.

Your forwards just aren't prolific. Man City knew that when they sold you Jesus. I watched some of your game last night; Rice had his worst game for you and all your forwards were abject.



Yeah, this is a fair point mate.Hi Zero, first, thanks for the best wishes, we did have a good Xmas, and I hope you and yours had a good Xmas as well.I get your point about casual observers etc, and us Arsenal fans bringing up stuff like Salah, but also remember, we are trying to reply to multiple posts and attacks on our players and club, and sometimes even us personally.Honestly, the Arsenal fans on here I think all understand we are on another teams forum, and from what Ive seen have all been respectful in the main. I dont want to talk for others, but I understand I could just f*ck off to Arsenal Mania if I dont like it, but I choose to stay here as I actually like conversing with other fans and broadening my viewpoint.Sometimes its difficult, especially around about the games, sometimes we get opinions thrown at us as facts, and if we dare put up any counter debate, then we get accused of being a WUM or that, sometimes I think we might post a few things that are a bit sarcastic or a bit in anger in reply, but we are only human after all.A good example,, Ive seen the last page or 2 people are talking about our spending, and talking about or Net Spend, and how we are a City, Chelsea type club. However, this has been discussed before, theres much more to football clubs finances than transfers in vs transfers out. We are able to spend a lot for a variety of reasons, one is that we actually have our costs or especially our wage bill at a very decent level. We also are aware that Champions League qualification will increase revenue, our sponsorships have been increasing recently, TV money is continuing to rise etc. We have also tried our best to pay for transfers over longer terms where possible. We are also aware that we are fortunate that the owners arent demanding we make a profit every year like Wenger had to do for a lot of his term, bud are allowing us to sustain losses for a couple of seasons, to allow us to speculate to accumulate I suppose youd call it.I just think its way to simplistic to say youve spent loads on Net Spend, but not really talking about how we are able to spend that and still stay within FFP.