« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 126177 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 02:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:27:17 am
Half the stadium had emptied by the 85th minute. At that point there were about 10+ minutes still left to play. Disgraceful showing by their fans once again, they deserve nothing.

Yeah, that was bad, but to be expected after last season - I remember their supporters caved very early in that race.

Weird sort of fanbase, really.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,256
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 01:56:31 pm
Since you moved you're not as intense as a fan base as you used to be, the north bank certainly had its moments.

I was in the North Bank once. Almost as hot as the Kop.

I think Pompey were the opposition. Whelan got that late equaliser. 

But that's the only time I saw the place really measure up.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,935
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 03:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 01:56:31 pm
Not sure your fans fully have the teams back, the Wenger departure seems to have split you and its never been fixed, is how it feels.
Don't think they had the managers back since then either to be honest.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: toe punt on Today at 02:33:19 pm
Arsenal are a decent 80-85 point team which is unlikely to win the title these days. It will probably be around 90 points this year give or take.

Their left hand side of Zinchenko, Martinelli and Havertz is midtable standard. Havertz is not an upgrade on Xhaka and although Rice is good, he isn't much of an upgrade on Partey so they have effectively stood still/regressed since last season.

Not to say Liverpool are there either but it feels like the squad has the defence and match winners to get closer to City than Arsenal.
85 will be enough.  I see Arsenal as a 75-80-point team (in a normal season). The cheating bastards are still favourites.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,501
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:14:46 pm
They are more theatre goers than fans. West End prices for seats, if the show doesnt come up to scratch, one walks out.
Seriously though, since they moved from Highbury, I think the prices have led them to expect more becaue they are paying more. The way they treated Wenger was a disgrace. The treatment of Emery was worse. And lets not forget all those lauding Arteta were slagging him off after a few months in post.
Be interesting to see if the move to BMD has a similar effect on Everton support.
They already think that the new ground will somehow make them a success, so when prices rocket and Dyche is still manager, and they are scrabbling for Liege cast offs

Everton fans won't change, they are already booing, moany twats, regardless of location. Their only issue might be if their club also puts up the price of child admission, it would make taking weapons into the ground more expensive.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:44:14 pm by Skeeve »
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,999
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:40:49 pm
Everton fans won't change, they are already booing, moany twats, regardless of location. Their only issue might be if their club also puts up the price of child admission, it would make taking weapons into the ground more expensive.

Ouch....
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,162
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:53:02 pm
I was in the North Bank once. Almost as hot as the Kop.

I think Pompey were the opposition. Whelan got that late equaliser. 

But that's the only time I saw the place really measure up.


I've been to the Emirates a fair bit as a neutral. Genuinely one of the worst home crowds I've ever seen. Coming from Highbury which was one of the best.

A few older Arsenal fans I know stopped going after the move because the new crowd was doing their head in. Don't really understand how or why that transition happened.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,230
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 04:53:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:36 am
What was up with the drummer? Enthusiastic at the start, goes quiet at the end.

not match fit.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,256
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 05:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:26:51 pm
I've been to the Emirates a fair bit as a neutral. Genuinely one of the worst home crowds I've ever seen. Coming from Highbury which was one of the best.

A few older Arsenal fans I know stopped going after the move because the new crowd was doing their head in. Don't really understand how or why that transition happened.

Highbury was a beautiful ground - architecturally. There was nothing quite like those Art Deco stands anywhere else in the world. I saw the Reds there on many occasions, and sometimes other teams too. There wasn't much of an atmosphere of course, but it always felt like an occasion.

The new ground is pretty nondescript. The stands are too far away from the pitch. And the crowd is well-fed, well-heeled and well-quiet. My mate is a Gooner and he thinks that it might be something to do with the plush seats. They're very comfy. The sort of seats that Badger might have had in Wind in the Willows. It's easy to take a nap in them apparently. Many do.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:25:23 am
Yes, but you also have 3 (league) games where you scored 4 or more, 2 of those games being 4-0 and 5-0 blowouts. This gives a false sense of 'attack' and pads your goal numbers. We've only scored 4 in one game. It's this consistency- the ability to spread out goals- that you're lacking.

Yeah, this is a fair point mate.

Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 10:19:52 am
Hey SG, you mentioned you have young child, so I hope you and they had a magical Christmas!I think these opinions are from casual observers who don't watch a particular team. They form "impressions" that carry a certain intertia. Salah bring a "diver" is one (referenced by your slightly-becoming-unhinged-after-years-of-being-a-reasonable-poster-on-multiple-topics, fellow Gooner).

Last year we conceded a lot of goals when the opposition waltzed straight through our midfield. Goals were scored but it wasn't always the fault of the defence. This year, when comparing the two defensive records; Raya concedes +3 goals than he should do and Allison +3 goals less. Ramsdale is mediocre, but Arteta has replaced him for a fellow countryman who is marginally better, if that.
Your forwards just aren't prolific. Man City knew that when they sold you Jesus. I watched some of your game last night; Rice had his worst game for you and all your forwards were abject.

Hi Zero, first, thanks for the best wishes, we did have a good Xmas, and I hope you and yours had a good Xmas as well.

I get your point about casual observers etc, and us Arsenal fans bringing up stuff like Salah, but also remember, we are trying to reply to multiple posts and attacks on our players and club, and sometimes even us personally.

Honestly, the Arsenal fans on here I think all understand we are on another teams forum, and from what Ive seen have all been respectful in the main. I dont want to talk for others, but I understand I could just f*ck off to Arsenal Mania if I dont like it, but I choose to stay here as I actually like conversing with other fans and broadening my viewpoint.

Sometimes its difficult, especially around about the games, sometimes we get opinions thrown at us as facts, and if we dare put up any counter debate, then we get accused of being a WUM or that, sometimes I think we might post a few things that are a bit sarcastic or a bit in anger in reply, but we are only human after all.

A good example,, Ive seen the last page or 2 people are talking about our spending, and talking about or Net Spend, and how we are a City, Chelsea type club. However, this has been discussed before, theres much more to football clubs finances than transfers in vs transfers out. We are able to spend a lot for a variety of reasons, one is that we actually have our costs or especially our wage bill at a very decent level. We also are aware that Champions League qualification will increase revenue, our sponsorships have been increasing recently, TV money is continuing to rise etc. We have also tried our best to pay for transfers over longer terms where possible. We are also aware that we are fortunate that the owners arent demanding we make a profit every year like Wenger had to do for a lot of his term, bud are allowing us to sustain losses for a couple of seasons, to allow us to speculate to accumulate I suppose youd call it.

I just think its way to simplistic to say youve spent loads on Net Spend, but not really talking about how we are able to spend that and still stay within FFP.



« Last Edit: Today at 05:26:46 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:53:02 pm
I was in the North Bank once. Almost as hot as the Kop.

I think Pompey were the opposition. Whelan got that late equaliser. 

But that's the only time I saw the place really measure up.

I thought we agreed to keep that quiet.

Agreed, about my hotness!
« Last Edit: Today at 05:36:10 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 06:56:56 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:23:20 pm

Honestly, the Arsenal fans on here I think all understand we are on another teams forum, and from what Ive seen have all been respectful in the main. I dont want to talk for others, but I understand I could just f*ck off to Arsenal Mania if I dont like it, but I choose to stay here as I actually like conversing with other fans and broadening my viewpoint.

Sometimes its difficult, especially around about the games, sometimes we get opinions thrown at us as facts, and if we dare put up any counter debate, then we get accused of being a WUM or that, sometimes I think we might post a few things that are a bit sarcastic or a bit in anger in reply, but we are only human after all.

A good example,, Ive seen the last page or 2 people are talking about our spending, and talking about or Net Spend, and how we are a City, Chelsea type club. However, this has been discussed before, theres much more to football clubs finances than transfers in vs transfers out. We are able to spend a lot for a variety of reasons, one is that we actually have our costs or especially our wage bill at a very decent level. We also are aware that Champions League qualification will increase revenue, our sponsorships have been increasing recently, TV money is continuing to rise etc. We have also tried our best to pay for transfers over longer terms where possible. We are also aware that we are fortunate that the owners arent demanding we make a profit every year like Wenger had to do for a lot of his term, bud are allowing us to sustain losses for a couple of seasons, to allow us to speculate to accumulate I suppose youd call it.

I just think its way to simplistic to say youve spent loads on Net Spend, but not really talking about how we are able to spend that and still stay within FFP.

I do think you're usually fair-minded and reasonable so credit where it's due.

On the bolded bit, speaking as someone who was calling out the net spend earlier, I think it's fine to go for it and speculate to accumulate up to a point. I think I've replied to you before that I actually wish our owners would do more of this occasionally.

Where I have a problem with it, is that it just seems to go on and on, and there now seems to be a mentality of spending to solve every single issue, or even some things that aren't even big issues. I genuinely don't know where the money is coming from after spending nearly 700m net in four and a half years, but there now seems an inevitability that Arsenal will go big again in January.

I get that Arsenal were coming from a lower base than LFC for example, and that the wage bill has previously been a lot lower, but those two things aren't really the case any longer. And yet still Arsenal are spending at a completely different level to LFC. Just honestly don't see how it's sustainable or affordable.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:11 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 07:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:03:29 pm
Highbury was a beautiful ground - architecturally. There was nothing quite like those Art Deco stands anywhere else in the world. I saw the Reds there on many occasions, and sometimes other teams too. There wasn't much of an atmosphere of course, but it always felt like an occasion.

The new ground is pretty nondescript. The stands are too far away from the pitch. And the crowd is well-fed, well-heeled and well-quiet. My mate is a Gooner and he thinks that it might be something to do with the plush seats. They're very comfy. The sort of seats that Badger might have had in Wind in the Willows. It's easy to take a nap in them apparently. Many do.

Highbury could be the library too, its just moved from there after having our best ever team. It was a beautiful little ground but had lots of restricted views and decrepit facilities. Moving was the right idea and now we have our best team since moving and the atmosphere is as good as can be in any modern ground.
Football is not the same anymore, when i first went to Highbury id see next to me builders and painters straight from work paying at the door. Now its all bankers, corporate types abd tourists.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 