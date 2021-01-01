« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 10:01:55 am
Paqueta is great. What is happening with that issue? Hopefully the cheats don't go back in for him.

Tonali and Toney bans are new benchmarks but think Paquetas will be worse, he was allegedly spot fixing and betting on himself getting booked etc.

Probably be a long ban next season Id imagine.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Hey SG, you mentioned you have young child, so I hope you and they had a magical Christmas!
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:52:37 am
Football is a weird thing. Everyone thinks we are lacking a real goal scorer and weve scored just 3 goals less than Liverpool who everyone says their main strength is in their attack.

Likewise everyone has praised our defensive solidity and most think Liverpool can be a bit vulnerable, and yet Liverpool have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded 2 less than us.
I think these opinions are from casual observers who don't watch a particular team. They form "impressions" that carry a certain intertia. Salah bring a "diver" is one (referenced by your slightly-becoming-unhinged-after-years-of-being-a-reasonable-poster-on-multiple-topics, fellow Gooner).

Last year we conceded a lot of goals when the opposition waltzed straight through our midfield. Goals were scored but it wasn't always the fault of the defence. This year, when comparing the two defensive records; Raya concedes +3 goals than he should do and Allison +3 goals less. Ramsdale is mediocre, but Arteta has replaced him for a fellow countryman who is marginally better, if that.

Quote
People are bringing up the Havertz signing but he was the main player that was actually missing from last nights game, and we draw a blank and perform in front of goal so poorly the game he is out. Maybe he is more important than we all think?  :o
Your forwards just aren't prolific. Man City knew that when they sold you Jesus. I watched some of your game last night; Rice had his worst game for you and all your forwards were abject.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm
That was disappointing, we need to sort out our finishing. Very lightweight upfront.
You were arguing that your forward line was better than ours. Do you remember? You can't assume that players (or a team) will be better just because they are a year older.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:00:32 am
That's right, need to spend MORE money. Nearly 700m net spend since 2019 clearly isn't enough. Spent more than everyone bar the Chelsea basket case and demanding more. Crying twats.

Its not oil money, if the club can sustain it, its called ambition. In 2019 we were in midtable finishing below leceister. I dont see you moaning when Liverpool spend money.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
I still like Saka a lot, i just think he's been getting run into the ground by Arteta, Saka plays every game and has sometimes even been limping off the pitch, but still keeps starting.

Arsenals weakest Links are Zinchenko and Martinelli imo - by far. Zinchenko ist just an awful defender and Martinelli is just the least dangerous winger in the league, he just dribbles the ball into the abyss and then produces nothing. If i was an Arsenal fan, i would be fuming watching Martinelli play, especially because he had a spell a few years ago, where it looked like he will be very promising.

If it wasn't for my brother being an Arsenal fan though, i would probably despise that club, because their fans might be the worst of the lot. It started with AFTV, but not only them, every Arsenal fan online seems to be insanely delusional when it comes to their players. Declan Rice has been good so far, but he is not the second coming of Vieira like they make him out to be.

The way they talk about their players, you could think they would have won the league for the last 5 years.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 10:24:12 am
You were arguing that your forward line was better than ours. Do you remember? You can't assume that players (or a team) will be better just because they are a year older.

I said your forward line was still relying on Salah and mentioned his age. Hes still going strong but not a long term solution. Our players havent regressed, they have been tactically figured out where teams now double up on the wingers rather than on the central striker as is normally the case. We either need a tactical change (playing with wingers instead of inverted wingers so they can stretch the play) or have a proper striker upfront who can physically dominate and/or create their own chances. Jesus is the one that has gone backwards , he doesnt seem the same since his injury, he used to dribble and take defenders out of games, now he just backs into players and tries to be a target man, which he hasnt got the physicality for it, its what happens when strikers lose a yard of pace after a bad injury.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:13:22 am
You're dead right. Clearly a very good player, but no one should be calling him "great" until he puts together multiple seasons like Mane or Salah.

And yeah, he's turned extremely snide. The diving is pathetic and he's also well capable of throwing in a "Scholesy - he just can't tackle" type of challenge. His halo effect because of sympathy over the missed pen in the Euros has stopped him being called on it up to now, but eventually even the English media will wake up to it.

How are European refs treating him?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Liverpool fans inspired the team to come back against Fulham when Liverpool we're losing 3-2 in the 88th minute

Arsenal fans emptied the stadium in the 85th minute yesterday what a pathetic entitled fan base they are.

Happened last season as well when they was playing Brighton and the whole stadium evacuated, they overachieved last season and that's the kind of support the fans showed to the players disgraceful stuff.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:36:41 am
Liverpool fans inspired the team to come back against Fulham when Liverpool we're losing 3-2 in the 88th minute

Arsenal fans emptied the stadium in the 85th minute yesterday what a pathetic entitled fan base they are.

Happened last season as well when they was playing Brighton and the whole stadium evacuated, they overachieved last season and that's the kind of support the fans showed to the players disgraceful stuff.

To be honest, I was shocked by that. There was another 10 minutes of play after that moment. Than again, it shows how much faith their fans have in their team and their manager ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
I think if Arsenal were going to take the next step from last year theyd have more points by now. The fact that halfway through the season theyre actually significantly back on their halfway total from last year suggests to me that theyre not going to kick on to become a 90 point team. I reckon last year was an unsustainable purple patch and then first half of this season and second half of last theyve come back to earth. But then again maybe mid 80s can win the league this year.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:36:41 am
Liverpool fans inspired the team to come back against Fulham when Liverpool we're losing 3-2 in the 88th minute

Arsenal fans emptied the stadium in the 85th minute yesterday what a pathetic entitled fan base they are.

Happened last season as well when they was playing Brighton and the whole stadium evacuated, they overachieved last season and that's the kind of support the fans showed to the players disgraceful stuff.

A lot of that has to be down to expectation though. Not sure what happened but a lot of Arsenal fans may now have been Man Cityed a bit, in that last season it was fun with very little expectation and a new side, but now they have seen a chink in Citys armour and they are thinking now or never. Could be spreading a lot of nervousness.

We have had that at times when we have gone toe to toe with City.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Fair play to the 50% who stayed until the end so that they could boo though.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:36:41 am
Liverpool fans inspired the team to come back against Fulham when Liverpool we're losing 3-2 in the 88th minute

Arsenal fans emptied the stadium in the 85th minute yesterday what a pathetic entitled fan base they are.

Happened last season as well when they was playing Brighton and the whole stadium evacuated, they overachieved last season and that's the kind of support the fans showed to the players disgraceful stuff.
I forgot to add to this post that their fans also left the building when they was playing against United and the score was 1-1 and Arsenal ended up scoring two injury time goals to win 3-1  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 11:08:58 am
I forgot to add to this post that their fans also left the building when they was playing against United and the score was 1-1 and Arsenal ended up scoring two injury time goals to win 3-1  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Maybe they leave early in the faint hope of a repeat?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:19:25 am
Maybe they leave early in the faint hope of a repeat?

Early dart for the queues by Highbury station, which are Moysder!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
So that's 2 defeats and a draw in their last 5 games. One of those wins came via a 97th minute winner after conceding 3 against Luton Town.

It's also 2 draws and a defeat for City in their last 5.
Villa drawn and lost their last 2 after being talked up as challengers.
Utd, Newcastle, and Chelsea well out of it already.
Spurs will just be Spursy as always.

The title is there for the taking more than ever this season, and I just don't think Arsenal have the firepower to go the distance. We have the chance to break their spirit even further in the next few weeks by knocking them out the FA cup and taking 3 points at the Emirates. I saw nothing in the game at Anfield to think we need to fear them, and we were the far better side overall.

If we can go on a run now, then we can really take advantage as the other clubs are far more inconsistent than us.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:47:44 am
To be honest, I was shocked by that. There was another 10 minutes of play after that moment. Than again, it shows how much faith their fans have in their team and their manager ...

I don't think it's faith or lack of faith. They just don't care as much about their football at Arsenal. It's been that way for as long as I can remember. It's what made Highbury and now the Emirates such pleasant places to go if you were a visiting team. Occasionally the Arsenal team was very strong and you didn't necessarily have a nice time against them. But the crowd? Too polite, too sedate. A rugby union sort of crowd.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Apparently theres no mobile signal so they have to leave early to get signal and get on RAWK.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:47:59 am
See why posts like these after we drew with Arsenal are so irksome.

Someone has to win it, and everyone drops points.

I think it was important not to lose that game, I also think last night result gives both you and I the courage to make these claims

Its 10 years since we were in a title race that didnt require near perfection  (c.95pts) so, its understandable to see dropped points as such a problem, especially when it was 4 points dropped in 2 consecutive home games

 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:24:56 am
Its not oil money, if the club can sustain it, its called ambition. In 2019 we were in midtable finishing below leceister. I dont see you moaning when Liverpool spend money.

No, of course I don't moan when we spend money. But firstly, no one is saying you should complain. However, demanding more when you've already outspent every team in world football except Chelsea for years is pathetic, entitled crap.

And secondly, when Liverpool buy players, we spend very much within our means. Which works out at roughly a third of the net spend Arsenal have had since 2019. The only player we've spent pretty big money (by today's standards) on in that time is Nunez. And while the jury is out on him, he might end up worth it. The rest have pretty much all been in the £30-45m range, or a lot less in the cases of Endo or Tsimikas.

But carry on with whataboutery that even a City fan would think twice about peddling, and continue crying for even more signings cos your manager isn't succeeding with what's already a title-winning spend.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:00:32 am
That's right, need to spend MORE money. Nearly 700m net spend since 2019 clearly isn't enough. Spent more than everyone bar the Chelsea basket case and demanding more. Crying twats.

Wow, that is a lot. Especially when they frequently rely on diving and feigning injuries to try and win games. Odegaard has been great though, to be fair.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:34:31 am

The title is there for the taking more than ever this season, and I just don't think Arsenal have the firepower to go the distance. We have the chance to break their spirit even further in the next few weeks by knocking them out the FA cup and taking 3 points at the Emirates. I saw nothing in the game at Anfield to think we need to fear them, and we were the far better side overall.

If we can go on a run now, then we can really take advantage as the other clubs are far more inconsistent than us.

Can / should they address that in Jan?
Should we spend loads on our defence \ #6 to boost our title chances this season?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:16:41 am
I've said this for years.  Worst fans in the Prem.  Absolutely dreadful.  First to gloat and get the bunting out when they win, first to boo their own team and leave the stadium when they don't.

They are more theatre goers than fans. West End prices for seats, if the show doesnt come up to scratch, one walks out.
Seriously though, since they moved from Highbury, I think the prices have led them to expect more becaue they are paying more. The way they treated Wenger was a disgrace. The treatment of Emery was worse. And lets not forget all those lauding Arteta were slagging him off after a few months in post.
Be interesting to see if the move to BMD has a similar effect on Everton support.
They already think that the new ground will somehow make them a success, so when prices rocket and Dyche is still manager, and they are scrabbling for Liege cast offs
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:36 am
What was up with the drummer? Enthusiastic at the start, goes quiet at the end.

The little drummer boy went home early?

Rapapumpum?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Arsenal fans believed the hype about Saka ,Martinelli and Jesus being world class forwards that would fire them to the title. Theyre now realising theyre not. Theyre just good players, although Saka is a dirty , diving c*nt too. So they will demand even more money is spent if the club want fans to stay til the end of a game to support the team.
Pathetic.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:18:04 am
Tonali and Toney bans are new benchmarks but think Paquetas will be worse, he was allegedly spot fixing and betting on himself getting booked etc.

Probably be a long ban next season Id imagine.

If he's been spot fixing then he will be lucky to avoid multiple seasons imo. I mean thats jail time stuff isnt it
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:04:16 am
I think if Arsenal were going to take the next step from last year theyd have more points by now. The fact that halfway through the season theyre actually significantly back on their halfway total from last year suggests to me that theyre not going to kick on to become a 90 point team. I reckon last year was an unsustainable purple patch and then first half of this season and second half of last theyve come back to earth. But then again maybe mid 80s can win the league this year.

I may well be suffering from a severe case of "recentism" but I think another factor in the "gonna take less points to win the league this year" debate is the overall quality (equality) of the league this season. On their day anyone can beat almost anyone. We scraped a draw with Luton. Spurs and Arsenal likewise got away with slim victories there. West Ham have had a very high quality attack and are a horrible team to have to go and force a game with. Brighton, Fulham, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Utd, Everton, Newcastle, Spurs, Wolves even Palace and on... Anyone can take points off you anytime. And they do too.

Obviously I was glad to see West Ham tripping Arsenal up last night and I don't think that's the last time were gonna see it either. Everyone here is lamenting the Utd draw and to a degree the Arsenal draw as well but, as much as we dropped points there we also gained a couple, we didn't lose, in fact we should be unbeaten at this stage.

As for Arsenal, it was their turn last night. Their biggest game of the season now is Fulham. The players and the manager and the fans have all made a really big deal of games won at the death. Momentum. It's a big emotional high and feeds into the league winners narrative. Last night was 100% the opposite. 3 points (only)  for sure but it was the collective whimper that might linger. They simply have to beat Fulham now. It should be easier as they don't clam up like West Ham but let's see what happens. Anything less than 3 points and early season highs and euphoria could rebound to mid season doubts and eufuria.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 12:08:32 pm
Wow, that is a lot. Especially when they frequently rely on diving and feigning injuries to try and win games. Odegaard has been great though, to be fair.

He's a very good player. And so are Rice and Saliba. Arsenal have made some really good signings to be fair. My problem is more that they just keep throwing it around, and just because it isn't oil money doesn't mean it's earned or even living within their means. They've taken out a bank loan or two to help finance all this for example. Fine, they're not as despicable as City or Chelsea, but that doesn't mean it's good.

Spending decent money on Ramsdale and then ditching him by spending significant money on a fella who's barely better is a good example of how they've now transitioned into being a club that solves all issues with more money.

It might end up winning them something big (though I'd have my doubts), but it doesn't make me feel much like respecting them for their approach. Add in their embracing of diving, feigning injuries and time-wasting under this manager, and they're no longer a club I have much of a soft spot for.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:24:03 pm
He's a very good player. And so are Rice and Saliba. Arsenal have made some really good signings to be fair. My problem is more that they just keep throwing it around, and just because it isn't oil money doesn't mean it's earned or even living within their means. They've taken out a bank loan or two to help finance all this for example. Fine, they're not as despicable as City or Chelsea, but that doesn't mean it's good.

Spending decent money on Ramsdale and then ditching him by spending significant money on a fella who's barely better is a good example of how they've now transitioned into being a club that solves all issues with more money.

It might end up winning them something big (though I'd have my doubts), but it doesn't make me feel much like respecting them for their approach. Add in their embracing of diving, feigning injuries and time-wasting under this manager, and they're no longer a club I have much of a soft spot for.

Yeah, in many ways, they have turned into a wannabe Chelsea or Man City type of a club ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:23:11 pm
Anything less than 3 points and early season highs and euphoria could rebound to mid season doubts and eufuria.

I was hoping that was a real word.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:24:03 pm
He's a very good player. And so are Rice and Saliba. Arsenal have made some really good signings to be fair. My problem is more that they just keep throwing it around, and just because it isn't oil money doesn't mean it's earned or even living within their means. They've taken out a bank loan or two to help finance all this for example. Fine, they're not as despicable as City or Chelsea, but that doesn't mean it's good.

Spending decent money on Ramsdale and then ditching him by spending significant money on a fella who's barely better is a good example of how they've now transitioned into being a club that solves all issues with more money.

It might end up winning them something big (though I'd have my doubts), but it doesn't make me feel much like respecting them for their approach. Add in their embracing of diving, feigning injuries and time-wasting under this manager, and they're no longer a club I have much of a soft spot for.
In the main, it's the manager for me. Such an unlikable twat, and you're right, building a team spirit in his own image.

Arsenal are fine though and most of their fans. Even the ones on here who give it out then leg-it, when the mask slips, it's usually frustration and disappointment that's really on display, rather than the bitterness, disrespect or outright ignorance we might expect from others. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:34:31 am
So that's 2 defeats and a draw in their last 5 games. One of those wins came via a 97th minute winner after conceding 3 against Luton Town.

It's also 2 draws and a defeat for City in their last 5.
Villa drawn and lost their last 2 after being talked up as challengers.
Utd, Newcastle, and Chelsea well out of it already.
Spurs will just be Spursy as always.

The title is there for the taking more than ever this season, and I just don't think Arsenal have the firepower to go the distance. We have the chance to break their spirit even further in the next few weeks by knocking them out the FA cup and taking 3 points at the Emirates. I saw nothing in the game at Anfield to think we need to fear them, and we were the far better side overall.

If we can go on a run now, then we can really take advantage as the other clubs are far more inconsistent than us.

I don't know mate. City win their game in hand against Sheffield United at home, which let's be honest is going to happen, and they're 2 points behind us and potentially with a better goal difference. They've still got De Bruyne to come back into the fold and Haaland will be over his injury soon.

I'm not convinced at this stage that we're clinical enough to keep riding our luck and win the league. Things really need to start clicking up front and fast, but I still have a lot of hope.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:18:04 am
Tonali and Toney bans are new benchmarks but think Paquetas will be worse, he was allegedly spot fixing and betting on himself getting booked etc.

Probably be a long ban next season Id imagine.
I haven't followed the story but if true he's fucked then.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:24:03 pm
He's a very good player. And so are Rice and Saliba. Arsenal have made some really good signings to be fair. My problem is more that they just keep throwing it around, and just because it isn't oil money doesn't mean it's earned or even living within their means. They've taken out a bank loan or two to help finance all this for example. Fine, they're not as despicable as City or Chelsea, but that doesn't mean it's good.

Spending decent money on Ramsdale and then ditching him by spending significant money on a fella who's barely better is a good example of how they've now transitioned into being a club that solves all issues with more money.

It might end up winning them something big (though I'd have my doubts), but it doesn't make me feel much like respecting them for their approach. Add in their embracing of diving, feigning injuries and time-wasting under this manager, and they're no longer a club I have much of a soft spot for.

I don't disagree with any of that (maybe apart from the Rice bit). The bank loan stuff is interesting, you're right, it's not Man City/Chelsea levels but it's an easy thing to do and is very risky, though it's worked out in that they got into the Champions League and gotten some of that sweet money but if it doesn't, it's a huge problem. And yeah, I didn't pay much attention to him as a player and seemed extremely bland but Arteta is hugely dislikable as a manager, just like his team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:02 am
I don't think it's faith or lack of faith. They just don't care as much about their football at Arsenal. It's been that way for as long as I can remember. It's what made Highbury and now the Emirates such pleasant places to go if you were a visiting team. Occasionally the Arsenal team was very strong and you didn't necessarily have a nice time against them. But the crowd? Too polite, too sedate. A rugby union sort of crowd.

Yeh no tragedy chanting or racism.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Were exactly at the half way mark of the season now. Whoever wins 10 league games in a row will probably run away with it. Its been that sort of season and usually one team does step up and click into gear. I just hope its not man city again, theyre the most likely candidate.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:56:04 am
But carry on with whataboutery that even a City fan would think twice about peddling, and continue crying for even more signings cos your manager isn't succeeding with what's already a title-winning spend.

Got to remember Chelsea and United have both spent even more though and are even worse, and of course Abu Dhabi. Weve obviously spent a fair amount less, within our means, but I dont think you should get extra points for that.

It is intriguing how theyve managed to end up with the squad they have though for the money spent. Youre still looking at surely 4/5 positions that need upgrading with much better than they already have (GK, LB, RB, CM and ST) and then some decent depth in certain positions. It feels like they might end up relying on someone going big on the likes of Ramsdale and Parteybut then Chelsea and Saudi Arabia exist so it may well happen! It is also very tight for this stage of the season, its not really separated how youd normally expect it to. Arsenal could easily find themselves top, or in 4th and a point above Spurs, by the 2nd of January.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:39:41 pm
Yeh no tragedy chanting or racism.
Savvy crowd Arsenal, always have been. Not your usual mildly racist/misguided patriotic/come geezer cockney type.
Since you moved you're not as intense as a fan base as you used to be, the north bank certainly had its moments. No major kick off with Arsenal at Highbury, couple of skirmishes at finals but nothing major.
Big Irish following around Finsbury Park.
Your new ground hasnt been good for you, to be honest. The organised flag wavers where there by yous first before anyone, but its never really kicked yous off, Im dreading the day for yous, you move to those flame throwing units a wolves or a Brighton have.

Not sure your fans fully have the teams back, the Wenger departure seems to have split you and its never been fixed, is how it feels.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:24:56 am
Its not oil money, if the club can sustain it, its called ambition. In 2019 we were in midtable finishing below leceister. I dont see you moaning when Liverpool spend money.

Weve never spent the sort of money you guys have been spending without selling. Youre spending money on similar levels to the likes of city and United over the last couple of years.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Arsenal are a decent 80-85 point team which is unlikely to win the title these days. It will probably be around 90 points this year give or take.

Their left hand side of Zinchenko, Martinelli and Havertz is midtable standard. Havertz is not an upgrade on Xhaka and although Rice is good, he isn't much of an upgrade on Partey so they have effectively stood still/regressed since last season.

Not to say Liverpool are there either but it feels like the squad has the defence and match winners to get closer to City than Arsenal.
