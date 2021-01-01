I think if Arsenal were going to take the next step from last year theyd have more points by now. The fact that halfway through the season theyre actually significantly back on their halfway total from last year suggests to me that theyre not going to kick on to become a 90 point team. I reckon last year was an unsustainable purple patch and then first half of this season and second half of last theyve come back to earth. But then again maybe mid 80s can win the league this year.



I may well be suffering from a severe case of "recentism" but I think another factor in the "gonna take less points to win the league this year" debate is the overall quality (equality) of the league this season. On their day anyone can beat almost anyone. We scraped a draw with Luton. Spurs and Arsenal likewise got away with slim victories there. West Ham have had a very high quality attack and are a horrible team to have to go and force a game with. Brighton, Fulham, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Utd, Everton, Newcastle, Spurs, Wolves even Palace and on... Anyone can take points off you anytime. And they do too.Obviously I was glad to see West Ham tripping Arsenal up last night and I don't think that's the last time were gonna see it either. Everyone here is lamenting the Utd draw and to a degree the Arsenal draw as well but, as much as we dropped points there we also gained a couple, we didn't lose, in fact we should be unbeaten at this stage.As for Arsenal, it was their turn last night. Their biggest game of the season now is Fulham. The players and the manager and the fans have all made a really big deal of games won at the death. Momentum. It's a big emotional high and feeds into the league winners narrative. Last night was 100% the opposite. 3 points (only) for sure but it was the collective whimper that might linger. They simply have to beat Fulham now. It should be easier as they don't clam up like West Ham but let's see what happens. Anything less than 3 points and early season highs and euphoria could rebound to mid season doubts and eufuria.