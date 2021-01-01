I still like Saka a lot, i just think he's been getting run into the ground by Arteta, Saka plays every game and has sometimes even been limping off the pitch, but still keeps starting.



Arsenals weakest Links are Zinchenko and Martinelli imo - by far. Zinchenko ist just an awful defender and Martinelli is just the least dangerous winger in the league, he just dribbles the ball into the abyss and then produces nothing. If i was an Arsenal fan, i would be fuming watching Martinelli play, especially because he had a spell a few years ago, where it looked like he will be very promising.



If it wasn't for my brother being an Arsenal fan though, i would probably despise that club, because their fans might be the worst of the lot. It started with AFTV, but not only them, every Arsenal fan online seems to be insanely delusional when it comes to their players. Declan Rice has been good so far, but he is not the second coming of Vieira like they make him out to be.



The way they talk about their players, you could think they would have won the league for the last 5 years.