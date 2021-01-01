« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 124523 times)

Offline Phineus

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 10:18:04 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 10:01:55 am
Paqueta is great. What is happening with that issue? Hopefully the cheats don't go back in for him.

Tonali and Toney bans are new benchmarks but think Paquetas will be worse, he was allegedly spot fixing and betting on himself getting booked etc.

Probably be a long ban next season Id imagine.
Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 10:19:52 am »
Hey SG, you mentioned you have young child, so I hope you and they had a magical Christmas!
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:52:37 am
Football is a weird thing. Everyone thinks we are lacking a real goal scorer and weve scored just 3 goals less than Liverpool who everyone says their main strength is in their attack.

Likewise everyone has praised our defensive solidity and most think Liverpool can be a bit vulnerable, and yet Liverpool have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded 2 less than us.
I think these opinions are from casual observers who don't watch a particular team. They form "impressions" that carry a certain intertia. Salah bring a "diver" is one (referenced by your slightly-becoming-unhinged-after-years-of-being-a-reasonable-poster-on-multiple-topics, fellow Gooner).

Last year we conceded a lot of goals when the opposition waltzed straight through our midfield. Goals were scored but it wasn't always the fault of the defence. This year, when comparing the two defensive records; Raya concedes +3 goals than he should do and Allison +3 goals less. Ramsdale is mediocre, but Arteta has replaced him for a fellow countryman who is marginally better, if that.

Quote
People are bringing up the Havertz signing but he was the main player that was actually missing from last nights game, and we draw a blank and perform in front of goal so poorly the game he is out. Maybe he is more important than we all think?  :o
Your forwards just aren't prolific. Man City knew that when they sold you Jesus. I watched some of your game last night; Rice had his worst game for you and all your forwards were abject.
Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 10:24:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm
That was disappointing, we need to sort out our finishing. Very lightweight upfront.
You were arguing that your forward line was better than ours. Do you remember? You can't assume that players (or a team) will be better just because they are a year older.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 10:24:56 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:00:32 am
That's right, need to spend MORE money. Nearly 700m net spend since 2019 clearly isn't enough. Spent more than everyone bar the Chelsea basket case and demanding more. Crying twats.

Its not oil money, if the club can sustain it, its called ambition. In 2019 we were in midtable finishing below leceister. I dont see you moaning when Liverpool spend money.
Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 10:25:55 am »
I still like Saka a lot, i just think he's been getting run into the ground by Arteta, Saka plays every game and has sometimes even been limping off the pitch, but still keeps starting.

Arsenals weakest Links are Zinchenko and Martinelli imo - by far. Zinchenko ist just an awful defender and Martinelli is just the least dangerous winger in the league, he just dribbles the ball into the abyss and then produces nothing. If i was an Arsenal fan, i would be fuming watching Martinelli play, especially because he had a spell a few years ago, where it looked like he will be very promising.

If it wasn't for my brother being an Arsenal fan though, i would probably despise that club, because their fans might be the worst of the lot. It started with AFTV, but not only them, every Arsenal fan online seems to be insanely delusional when it comes to their players. Declan Rice has been good so far, but he is not the second coming of Vieira like they make him out to be.

The way they talk about their players, you could think they would have won the league for the last 5 years.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 10:29:24 am »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 10:24:12 am
You were arguing that your forward line was better than ours. Do you remember? You can't assume that players (or a team) will be better just because they are a year older.

I said your forward line was still relying on Salah and mentioned his age. Hes still going strong but not a long term solution. Our players havent regressed, they have been tactically figured out where teams now double up on the wingers rather than on the central striker as is normally the case. We either need a tactical change (playing with wingers instead of inverted wingers so they can stretch the play) or have a proper striker upfront who can physically dominate and/or create their own chances. Jesus is the one that has gone backwards , he doesnt seem the same since his injury, he used to dribble and take defenders out of games, now he just backs into players and tries to be a target man, which he hasnt got the physicality for it, its what happens when strikers lose a yard of pace after a bad injury.
Online PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 10:29:43 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:13:22 am
You're dead right. Clearly a very good player, but no one should be calling him "great" until he puts together multiple seasons like Mane or Salah.

And yeah, he's turned extremely snide. The diving is pathetic and he's also well capable of throwing in a "Scholesy - he just can't tackle" type of challenge. His halo effect because of sympathy over the missed pen in the Euros has stopped him being called on it up to now, but eventually even the English media will wake up to it.

How are European refs treating him?
Online Vegeta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 10:36:41 am »
Liverpool fans inspired the team to come back against Fulham when Liverpool we're losing 3-2 in the 88th minute

Arsenal fans emptied the stadium in the 85th minute yesterday what a pathetic entitled fan base they are.

Happened last season as well when they was playing Brighton and the whole stadium evacuated, they overachieved last season and that's the kind of support the fans showed to the players disgraceful stuff.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:35 am by Vegeta »
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 10:47:44 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:36:41 am
Liverpool fans inspired the team to come back against Fulham when Liverpool we're losing 3-2 in the 88th minute

Arsenal fans emptied the stadium in the 85th minute yesterday what a pathetic entitled fan base they are.

Happened last season as well when they was playing Brighton and the whole stadium evacuated, they overachieved last season and that's the kind of support the fans showed to the players disgraceful stuff.

To be honest, I was shocked by that. There was another 10 minutes of play after that moment. Than again, it shows how much faith their fans have in their team and their manager ...
Online Knight

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 11:04:16 am »
I think if Arsenal were going to take the next step from last year theyd have more points by now. The fact that halfway through the season theyre actually significantly back on their halfway total from last year suggests to me that theyre not going to kick on to become a 90 point team. I reckon last year was an unsustainable purple patch and then first half of this season and second half of last theyve come back to earth. But then again maybe mid 80s can win the league this year.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 11:05:03 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:36:41 am
Liverpool fans inspired the team to come back against Fulham when Liverpool we're losing 3-2 in the 88th minute

Arsenal fans emptied the stadium in the 85th minute yesterday what a pathetic entitled fan base they are.

Happened last season as well when they was playing Brighton and the whole stadium evacuated, they overachieved last season and that's the kind of support the fans showed to the players disgraceful stuff.

A lot of that has to be down to expectation though. Not sure what happened but a lot of Arsenal fans may now have been Man Cityed a bit, in that last season it was fun with very little expectation and a new side, but now they have seen a chink in Citys armour and they are thinking now or never. Could be spreading a lot of nervousness.

We have had that at times when we have gone toe to toe with City.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 11:05:55 am »
Fair play to the 50% who stayed until the end so that they could boo though.
Online Vegeta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 11:08:58 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:36:41 am
Liverpool fans inspired the team to come back against Fulham when Liverpool we're losing 3-2 in the 88th minute

Arsenal fans emptied the stadium in the 85th minute yesterday what a pathetic entitled fan base they are.

Happened last season as well when they was playing Brighton and the whole stadium evacuated, they overachieved last season and that's the kind of support the fans showed to the players disgraceful stuff.
I forgot to add to this post that their fans also left the building when they was playing against United and the score was 1-1 and Arsenal ended up scoring two injury time goals to win 3-1  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 11:19:25 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 11:08:58 am
I forgot to add to this post that their fans also left the building when they was playing against United and the score was 1-1 and Arsenal ended up scoring two injury time goals to win 3-1  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Maybe they leave early in the faint hope of a repeat?
Online Marv Murchin

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:19:25 am
Maybe they leave early in the faint hope of a repeat?

Early dart for the queues by Highbury station, which are Moysder!
Online keyop

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 11:34:31 am »
So that's 2 defeats and a draw in their last 5 games. One of those wins came via a 97th minute winner after conceding 3 against Luton Town.

It's also 2 draws and a defeat for City in their last 5.
Villa drawn and lost their last 2 after being talked up as challengers.
Utd, Newcastle, and Chelsea well out of it already.
Spurs will just be Spursy as always.

The title is there for the taking more than ever this season, and I just don't think Arsenal have the firepower to go the distance. We have the chance to break their spirit even further in the next few weeks by knocking them out the FA cup and taking 3 points at the Emirates. I saw nothing in the game at Anfield to think we need to fear them, and we were the far better side overall.

If we can go on a run now, then we can really take advantage as the other clubs are far more inconsistent than us.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 11:35:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:47:44 am
To be honest, I was shocked by that. There was another 10 minutes of play after that moment. Than again, it shows how much faith their fans have in their team and their manager ...

I don't think it's faith or lack of faith. They just don't care as much about their football at Arsenal. It's been that way for as long as I can remember. It's what made Highbury and now the Emirates such pleasant places to go if you were a visiting team. Occasionally the Arsenal team was very strong and you didn't necessarily have a nice time against them. But the crowd? Too polite, too sedate. A rugby union sort of crowd.
Online JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 11:35:18 am »
Apparently theres no mobile signal so they have to leave early to get signal and get on RAWK.
