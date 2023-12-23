That was very frustrating. Goalscoring will be a problem this season, we need to find a physical presence upfront to take some defenders away from our wingers, and to finish easy chances. Even last night we missed more than a couple of sitters.
The ball was probably out like at Newcastle, but we didnt score in either game.
On the plus side, Odegaard was absolutely incredible, just a joy to watch the way he plays football,but wont mean a thing if everything he creates gets wasted.
Need to go on a long winning run now because the jostling for positions wont carry on forever, players need to step up starting Sunday.