Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2920 on: Today at 12:47:59 am
See why posts like these after we drew with Arsenal are so irksome.

Quote from: bornandbRED on December 23, 2023, 07:56:53 pm
You have to win these games if you want to win the title

Someone has to win it, and everyone drops points.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2921 on: Today at 12:55:10 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:17 am
But NKetiah ends up going on 3-4 game benders.

It is a touch confusing as he was gone 2 seasons ago - and instead was resigned last minute and had some big goals late in games last season.

If you knew you needed a real striker - why the 105m on Rice?
We have been needing a striker since quite sometime, but a holding midfielder was the correct priority. With Partey out, whom would we play in midfield? I think we'd be worse if we got a striker instead.

I like Hojlund, but just look at the kind of service he gets because Utd has no midfield.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2922 on: Today at 01:12:42 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 12:55:10 am
We have been needing a striker since quite sometime, but a holding midfielder was the correct priority. With Partey out, whom would we play in midfield? I think we'd be worse if we got a striker instead.

I like Hojlund, but just look at the kind of service he gets because Utd has no midfield.

It's amazing how this ''Hojlund gets no service'' excuse has been used for his piss poor return in front of goal. Young or not, he's never scored double digits in a league season in his career, he's scored 10 goals the most in a single season overall. I guess he's never had any service anywhere he's been.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2923 on: Today at 01:12:50 am
Saka is some player btw. The card-dodging ability of Rodri, relentless diving of Kane, all-round shithousery of Fernandes, and the goal return of.. Nathan Ake or Cristian Romero, once you take out the penalties.

Better than Salah, they said.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2924 on: Today at 01:27:21 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:43:58 am
True.

But right now we are taking the piss.
Yeah to me, things like Afcon and how it will impact squads (or any injuries they may pick up, or come back tired), and Europe, how far will the contenders go? I suspect we may go far -if not all the way- while I don't see the same for the gunners, so how will our squad handle that with the travel and fixture congestion etc...

There are going to be twists and turns along the way for sure.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2925 on: Today at 01:33:15 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 01:12:50 am
Saka is some player btw. The card-dodging ability of Rodri, relentless diving of Kane, all-round shithousery of Fernandes, and the goal return of.. Nathan Ake or Cristian Romero, once you take out the penalties.

Better than Salah, they said.

He's young though. Give him time.

(because you can totally see him scoring 30+ in the PL.....never)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2926 on: Today at 01:35:02 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:47:59 am
See why posts like these after we drew with Arsenal are so irksome.

Someone has to win it, and everyone drops points.

I have some mates that always bring up games where we drew / dropped points, and my retort is always "well surely "insert rival team here" has exactly the same sort of results"

They never seem to understand.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2927 on: Today at 01:54:42 am
That'd be us in first after the first lap, then. pgmol must be fuming. How has this even happened in the face of that constant nonsense ? arsenal must be shit, especially under pressure. Its the only possible explanation.  ;D   

 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2928 on: Today at 01:55:03 am
Tee hee
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2929 on: Today at 02:37:53 am
They needed an enforcer of soughts so Rice made sense even though they overspent. Purchasing Havertz was just wild to me. Chelsea signed him for 71m and after 3 years of regression amongst sporadic bouts of his potential, Arsenal sign him for 65m to play as an '8'. Arteta is a confidence manager at a club that is steeped in 2 decades of hope without real belief. Wenger's last years were painful. They were happy finishing 4th after their annual March/April collapse.

We can drop out of the CL for a season and expect to make a dent in the latter stages of the competition. How can they expect to compete without a serious goalscorer. It beggars belief. The less said about the keeper situation, the better. It wasn't a position that needed an immediate upgrade, as average as Ramsdale is. People talk about their "new-found defensive solidity" as if they are an iteration of Mourinho's first Chelsea side. That team played turgid football but still had goals coming in from everywhere.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2930 on: Today at 02:52:37 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:17 am
But NKetiah ends up going on 3-4 game benders.

It is a touch confusing as he was gone 2 seasons ago - and instead was resigned last minute and had some big goals late in games last season.

If you knew you needed a real striker - why the 105m on Rice?

We m, the fans, knew we needed a real striker, I dont think Arteta and Edu seen it as a priority last window mind you. I have a concern that they wont see it as a priority next window either.

Football is a weird thing. Everyone thinks we are lacking a real goal scorer and weve scored just 3 goals less than Liverpool who everyone says their main strength is in their attack.

Likewise everyone has praised our defensive solidity and most think Liverpool can be a bit vulnerable, and yet Liverpool have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded 2 less than us.

People are bringing up the Havertz signing but he was the main player that was actually missing from last nights game, and we draw a blank and perform in front of goal so poorly the game he is out. Maybe he is more important than we all think?  :o

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2931 on: Today at 04:05:57 am
You see, Odegaard clearly kept the ball in play

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2932 on: Today at 04:22:48 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:47:59 am
See why posts like these after we drew with Arsenal are so irksome.

Someone has to win it, and everyone drops points.

Exactly. City drawing at home to Palace is exactly the cant do that if you want to win the title  king of result. The year we somehow didnt win it with one defeat and 97 points they still threw in a small number of surprising results. The key is having fewer than everyone else.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2933 on: Today at 04:25:23 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:52:37 am
We m, the fans, knew we needed a real striker, I dont think Arteta and Edu seen it as a priority last window mind you. I have a concern that they wont see it as a priority next window either.

Football is a weird thing. Everyone thinks we are lacking a real goal scorer and weve scored just 3 goals less than Liverpool who everyone says their main strength is in their attack.

Likewise everyone has praised our defensive solidity and most think Liverpool can be a bit vulnerable, and yet Liverpool have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded 2 less than us.

People are bringing up the Havertz signing but he was the main player that was actually missing from last nights game, and we draw a blank and perform in front of goal so poorly the game he is out. Maybe he is more important than we all think?  :o



Yes, but you also have 3 (league) games where you scored 4 or more, 2 of those games being 4-0 and 5-0 blowouts. This gives a false sense of 'attack' and pads your goal numbers. We've only scored 4 in one game. It's this consistency- the ability to spread out goals- that you're lacking.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2934 on: Today at 04:44:49 am
City still favourites for the title from what I can see - if you had to put your house on it.

Considering the amount Arteta has spent, youd expect some scrutiny if they hurl another title challenge in the bin. Havertz and Raya in the summer were really confusing signings. Pochettino v2?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2935 on: Today at 05:02:58 am
I see that Saka was doing his usual diving, snarky tackling, non goal scoring impression of the ideal Arsenal forward.

The first goal was lovely, after the absolute gifts Arsenal were handed last week.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2936 on: Today at 05:28:14 am
Lack of quality off the bench the problem again for Arsenal, same as last season.  Rice was the worst I've seen him since his move.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2937 on: Today at 06:17:31 am
That was very frustrating. Goalscoring will be a problem this season, we need to find a physical presence upfront to take some defenders away from our wingers, and to finish easy chances. Even last night we missed more than a couple of sitters.
The ball was probably out like at Newcastle, but we didnt score in either game.
On the plus side, Odegaard was absolutely incredible, just a joy to watch the way he plays football,but wont mean a thing if everything he creates gets wasted.
Need to go on a long winning run now because the jostling for positions wont carry on forever, players need to step up starting Sunday.


 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2938 on: Today at 07:28:36 am
What was up with the drummer? Enthusiastic at the start, goes quiet at the end.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2939 on: Today at 07:32:01 am
Arsenal were below par but some credit has to be given to West Ham they incredible from a defensive point of view and when they broke they broke with numbers. That wasnt like the dross Manu dished up where they put 10 men behind the ball and committed 2 players to a counter attack.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2940 on: Today at 07:42:21 am
Weirdly, both of us have won only 2 more games than united!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2941 on: Today at 07:48:44 am
Quote from: YNWA.A on Today at 01:12:42 am
It's amazing how this ''Hojlund gets no service'' excuse has been used for his piss poor return in front of goal. Young or not, he's never scored double digits in a league season in his career, he's scored 10 goals the most in a single season overall. I guess he's never had any service anywhere he's been.



Nketiah is a serviceable stand-in striker. The problem with Arsenal's attack is Martinelli, Jesus and Saka having 10 league goals between them half way into the season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2942 on: Today at 08:11:58 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:48:44 am
Nketiah is a serviceable stand-in striker. The problem with Arsenal's attack is Martinelli, Jesus and Saka having 10 league goals between them half way into the season.

Hang on. That can't be right. Saka is better than Salah isn't he?

Martinelli is the modern day Suarez
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2943 on: Today at 08:16:41 am
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm
one of the worst, most entitled fanbases in the league, if not the worst.


I've said this for years.  Worst fans in the Prem.  Absolutely dreadful.  First to gloat and get the bunting out when they win, first to boo their own team and leave the stadium when they don't. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2944 on: Today at 08:28:34 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 01:12:50 am
Saka is some player btw. The card-dodging ability of Rodri, relentless diving of Kane, all-round shithousery of Fernandes, and the goal return of.. Nathan Ake or Cristian Romero, once you take out the penalties.

Better than Salah, they said.
I said it in the overrated players thread and got some heat for saying it, he really is an overrated diving twat.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2945 on: Today at 08:28:45 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:17:31 am
That was very frustrating. Goalscoring will be a problem this season, we need to find a physical presence upfront to take some defenders away from our wingers, and to finish easy chances. Even last night we missed more than a couple of sitters.
The ball was probably out like at Newcastle, but we didnt score in either game.
On the plus side, Odegaard was absolutely incredible, just a joy to watch the way he plays football,but wont mean a thing if everything he creates gets wasted.
Need to go on a long winning run now because the jostling for positions wont carry on forever, players need to step up starting Sunday.


 

Yep. There is not much wrong with your team bar experience but goalscoring, creativity and just general firepower is a concern. Looks like Arteta is doing the Guardiola thing of building ultimate control first.

You can still win the league but if you do then it will be the greatest defensive performance any league winning side has ever done.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2946 on: Today at 08:30:08 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:17:31 am
That was very frustrating. Goalscoring will be a problem this season, we need to find a physical presence upfront to take some defenders away from our wingers, and to finish easy chances. Even last night we missed more than a couple of sitters.
The ball was probably out like at Newcastle, but we didnt score in either game.
On the plus side, Odegaard was absolutely incredible, just a joy to watch the way he plays football,but wont mean a thing if everything he creates gets wasted.
Need to go on a long winning run now because the jostling for positions wont carry on forever, players need to step up starting Sunday.


 
think he is easily your best player. What happened to Partey by the way?
