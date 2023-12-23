They needed an enforcer of soughts so Rice made sense even though they overspent. Purchasing Havertz was just wild to me. Chelsea signed him for 71m and after 3 years of regression amongst sporadic bouts of his potential, Arsenal sign him for 65m to play as an '8'. Arteta is a confidence manager at a club that is steeped in 2 decades of hope without real belief. Wenger's last years were painful. They were happy finishing 4th after their annual March/April collapse.



We can drop out of the CL for a season and expect to make a dent in the latter stages of the competition. How can they expect to compete without a serious goalscorer. It beggars belief. The less said about the keeper situation, the better. It wasn't a position that needed an immediate upgrade, as average as Ramsdale is. People talk about their "new-found defensive solidity" as if they are an iteration of Mourinho's first Chelsea side. That team played turgid football but still had goals coming in from everywhere.