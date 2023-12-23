« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 122910 times)

Offline Avens

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 12:47:59 am »
See why posts like these after we drew with Arsenal are so irksome.

Quote from: bornandbRED on December 23, 2023, 07:56:53 pm
You have to win these games if you want to win the title

Someone has to win it, and everyone drops points.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 12:55:10 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:17 am
But NKetiah ends up going on 3-4 game benders.

It is a touch confusing as he was gone 2 seasons ago - and instead was resigned last minute and had some big goals late in games last season.

If you knew you needed a real striker - why the 105m on Rice?
We have been needing a striker since quite sometime, but a holding midfielder was the correct priority. With Partey out, whom would we play in midfield? I think we'd be worse if we got a striker instead.

I like Hojlund, but just look at the kind of service he gets because Utd has no midfield.
Offline YNWA.A

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 01:12:42 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 12:55:10 am
We have been needing a striker since quite sometime, but a holding midfielder was the correct priority. With Partey out, whom would we play in midfield? I think we'd be worse if we got a striker instead.

I like Hojlund, but just look at the kind of service he gets because Utd has no midfield.

It's amazing how this ''Hojlund gets no service'' excuse has been used for his piss poor return in front of goal. Young or not, he's never scored double digits in a league season in his career, he's scored 10 goals the most in a single season overall. I guess he's never had any service anywhere he's been.

Online Haggis36

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 01:12:50 am »
Saka is some player btw. The card-dodging ability of Rodri, relentless diving of Kane, all-round shithousery of Fernandes, and the goal return of.. Nathan Ake or Cristian Romero, once you take out the penalties.

Better than Salah, they said.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 01:27:21 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:43:58 am
True.

But right now we are taking the piss.
Yeah to me, things like Afcon and how it will impact squads (or any injuries they may pick up, or come back tired), and Europe, how far will the contenders go? I suspect we may go far -if not all the way- while I don't see the same for the gunners, so how will our squad handle that with the travel and fixture congestion etc...

There are going to be twists and turns along the way for sure.
Online newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 01:33:15 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 01:12:50 am
Saka is some player btw. The card-dodging ability of Rodri, relentless diving of Kane, all-round shithousery of Fernandes, and the goal return of.. Nathan Ake or Cristian Romero, once you take out the penalties.

Better than Salah, they said.

He's young though. Give him time.

(because you can totally see him scoring 30+ in the PL.....never)
Offline peelyon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 01:35:02 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:47:59 am
See why posts like these after we drew with Arsenal are so irksome.

Someone has to win it, and everyone drops points.

I have some mates that always bring up games where we drew / dropped points, and my retort is always "well surely "insert rival team here" has exactly the same sort of results"

They never seem to understand.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 01:54:42 am »
That'd be us in first after the first lap, then. pgmol must be fuming. How has this even happened in the face of that constant nonsense ? arsenal must be shit, especially under pressure. Its the only possible explanation.  ;D   

 
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 01:55:03 am »
Tee hee
Online simplyred84

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 02:37:53 am »
They needed an enforcer of soughts so Rice made sense even though they overspent. Purchasing Havertz was just wild to me. Chelsea signed him for 71m and after 3 years of regression amongst sporadic bouts of his potential, Arsenal sign him for 65m to play as an '8'. Arteta is a confidence manager at a club that is steeped in 2 decades of hope without real belief. Wenger's last years were painful. They were happy finishing 4th after their annual March/April collapse.

We can drop out of the CL for a season and expect to make a dent in the latter stages of the competition. How can they expect to compete without a serious goalscorer. It beggars belief. The less said about the keeper situation, the better. It wasn't a position that needed an immediate upgrade, as average as Ramsdale is. People talk about their "new-found defensive solidity" as if they are an iteration of Mourinho's first Chelsea side. That team played turgid football but still had goals coming in from everywhere.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 02:52:37 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:17 am
But NKetiah ends up going on 3-4 game benders.

It is a touch confusing as he was gone 2 seasons ago - and instead was resigned last minute and had some big goals late in games last season.

If you knew you needed a real striker - why the 105m on Rice?

We m, the fans, knew we needed a real striker, I dont think Arteta and Edu seen it as a priority last window mind you. I have a concern that they wont see it as a priority next window either.

Football is a weird thing. Everyone thinks we are lacking a real goal scorer and weve scored just 3 goals less than Liverpool who everyone says their main strength is in their attack.

Likewise everyone has praised our defensive solidity and most think Liverpool can be a bit vulnerable, and yet Liverpool have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded 2 less than us.

People are bringing up the Havertz signing but he was the main player that was actually missing from last nights game, and we draw a blank and perform in front of goal so poorly the game he is out. Maybe he is more important than we all think?  :o

Online Garnier

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 04:05:57 am »
You see, Odegaard clearly kept the ball in play

