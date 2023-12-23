« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 122359 times)

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 12:47:59 am »
See why posts like these after we drew with Arsenal are so irksome.

Quote from: bornandbRED on December 23, 2023, 07:56:53 pm
You have to win these games if you want to win the title

Someone has to win it, and everyone drops points.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 12:55:10 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:17 am
But NKetiah ends up going on 3-4 game benders.

It is a touch confusing as he was gone 2 seasons ago - and instead was resigned last minute and had some big goals late in games last season.

If you knew you needed a real striker - why the 105m on Rice?
We have been needing a striker since quite sometime, but a holding midfielder was the correct priority. With Partey out, whom would we play in midfield? I think we'd be worse if we got a striker instead.

I like Hojlund, but just look at the kind of service he gets because Utd has no midfield.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 