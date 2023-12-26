« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 118718 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2760 on: December 26, 2023, 11:36:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 26, 2023, 11:13:27 pm
Danger is already into the eggnog  ;D
Never had eggnog (does anyone?) Any good?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 08:32:09 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 26, 2023, 11:36:53 pm
Never had eggnog (does anyone?) Any good?

Do you like a boozy creamy drink? My sister does it every year and reckon she's honestly making it stronger each year.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 26, 2023, 11:06:10 pm
Pete is ok he keeps it about football, even if hes wrong a lot of the times.

But his 'Arsenal are going to bottle it' posts are somewhat repetitive and tiring. Especially as we know he's capable of far more analysis.
Though your multipost quote covering multiple pages will be worth it if you go on to win the title.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:26:53 am
But his 'Arsenal are going to bottle it' posts are somewhat repetitive and tiring.

He's been less bullish about that recently.  Think he was expecting us to batter Arsenal, and it didn't really turn out that way, so now he's flapping a little.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm »
Arteta begging for an atmosphere...  :D

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1740047444757381497

Quote
Tomorrow please go to the stadium, get it rocking, get behind the team, inspire them again.

Bring the atmosphere for the final home game of the year, Gooners
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 05:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm
Arteta begging for an atmosphere...  :D

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1740047444757381497

Hes just copying Jürgen, who he desperately wants to be  :P
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:26:53 am
But his 'Arsenal are going to bottle it' posts are somewhat repetitive and tiring. Especially as we know he's capable of far more analysis.
Though your multipost quote covering multiple pages will be worth it if you go on to win the title.

I wont do that to my mate Pete. Ive also noticed that hes very good on non Arsenal related topics.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 09:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 05:38:26 pm
Hes just copying Jürgen, who he desperately wants to be  :P

Problem is he's talking to a crowd that went nearly silent when they needed a win at home against some team last season (could have been Wolves), while Klopp was talking to the Anfield crowd...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 10:32:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
I wont do that to my mate Pete. Ive also noticed that hes very good on non Arsenal related topics.

Come on, everyone knows that I'd like for you to win the league if we are not winning it, but Arteta is simply not good enough for that. Your Board will also see it, eventually ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 12:17:32 am »
Looking at the fixtures for the 2nd half of the season, it seems like its all set up nicely for an end of season collapse from us.

The next 10 or 11 games we have West Ham, Fulham, Palace, Forest, Liverpool, West Ham, Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd and Chelsea. The only top half team we play away from home in that list are West Ham.

Then the last set into April and May we play the likes of City, Brighton, Villa, Wolves, Spurs and Utd, with all but Villa away from home, with games against Luton, Bournemouth and Everton interspersed at home as well.

All set up for a late bottle job narrative for on paper already.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 07:15:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 26, 2023, 11:19:46 am
What's the name of this Fallacy? You see it a lot in football.
Comparing a seasoned 32 year old who has been at the very top with a 22 year old upstart? Surely, I did not start the discussion. ;D

Edit: Typo.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 07:17:49 am »
if we cant win i for sure would like to see Arsenal win it.
i think Arsenal will need the attack to improve though
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 09:56:56 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:32:04 pm
Come on, everyone knows that I'd like for you to win the league if we are not winning it, but Arteta is simply not good enough for that. Your Board will also see it, eventually ...

You make it sound like winning the league is easy. Dont forget who we are up against. Theres a reason the best manager in world football has only 1 league title in 8 years. Its virtually impossible against the abu dhabi machine and you are trying to make an argument that Emery or Postastoglu would win it with Arsenal when in reality theyd never get close.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:03 am by The North Bank »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 09:59:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:56:56 am
You make it sound like winning the league is easy. Dont forget who we are up against. Theres a reason the best manager in world football has only 1 league title in 8 years. Its virtually impossible against the abu dhabi machine and you are trying to make an argument that Emery or Postastoglu would win it with Arsenal when in reality theyd never get close.
Wasn't it Tony Adams that claimed Emery would have led them to the title had he been in Arteta's position last season? I'd agree with that.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 10:00:48 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:32:09 am
Do you like a boozy creamy drink? My sister does it every year and reckon she's honestly making it stronger each year.
Like Bailey's? Another drink I haven't tried.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 10:12:54 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 09:59:37 am
Wasn't it Tony Adams that claimed Emery would have led them to the title had he been in Arteta's position last season? I'd agree with that.

After dancing on ice Tony Adams has struggled to remain relevant, so an odd take would grab headlines. Emery has never won a title in any of europes top leagues, maybe he mixed him up with Diego Simeone then at least he could make a case for. Such a confusion wouldnt surprise me, Adams was an incredible defender, but like Sol Campbell, is prone to baseless odd takes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:12:54 am
After dancing on ice Tony Adams has struggled to remain relevant, so an odd take would grab headlines. Emery has never won a title in any of europes top leagues, maybe he mixed him up with Diego Simeone then at least he could make a case for. Such a confusion wouldnt surprise me, Adams was an incredible defender, but like Sol Campbell, is prone to baseless odd takes.
Emery won the league in France didn't he? I get where Adams is coming from. 4 years into the Arteta reign & one cup is not enough for the size of Arsenal. How long does he have to get over the line and win at least one trophy?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 10:32:11 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 10:25:02 am
Emery won the league in France didn't he? I get where Adams is coming from. 4 years into the Arteta reign & one cup is not enough for the size of Arsenal. How long does he have to get over the line and win at least one trophy?

I said top league france? Postastoglu has won more at celtic.

The cup in England is much harder to win than the league in France. Emery has never even challenged for a title in spain or england. Hes the europa league specialist has wonderful success in that, but never the champions league. Hes got his level, Arteta needs to be at a higher level than that to compete with city and Liverpool, and hes doing it.

We all want to win things, thats the aim and we are putting ourselves in a very good position. However, if you are only losing out on trophies to oil cheats, then its not on the manager. Im sure as a Liverpool fan you appreciate that.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 10:32:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:32:04 pm
Come on, everyone knows that I'd like for you to win the league if we are not winning it, but Arteta is simply not good enough for that. Your Board will also see it, eventually ...

This ignores the fact it was Arteta who took us from banter era to challenging. Recruitment has been on point for about three years now. We are the best defensively we have been since the early 2000's when we had Sol Campbell in defence and Vieira in midfield. Two and a half seasons it took. He took over midway through the 19-20 season, and we had a viable team heading into the 22-23 season.

Arteta absolutely is good enough to win the league.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 10:33:31 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 10:32:30 am
This ignores the fact it was Arteta who took us from banter era to challenging. Recruitment has been on point for about three years now. We are the best defensively we have been since the early 2000's when we had Sol Campbell in defence and Vieira in midfield. Two and a half seasons it took. He took over midway through the 19-20 season, and we had a viable team heading into the 22-23 season.

Arteta absolutely is good enough to win the league.

His decision making with your goalkeeper alone is the reason he isnt.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 10:39:28 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 09:59:37 am
Wasn't it Tony Adams that claimed Emery would have led them to the title had he been in Arteta's position last season? I'd agree with that.

The same Emery who levied us with Pepe, Torriera, Sokratis and a whole heap of other duds we had to pay to get rid of.

Yeah, Emery 'could' have won us the league title last year. He just needed to F off for 2 and a half years while Arteta cleaned up the shit show he left behind and tee up him up with a capable squad.

As for Tony Adams. He falls into the category of great player dreadful manager. Just because you were a great player, doesn't mean you have your pulse on the game and an ability to foresee trends and patterns in the game. Another thing is many former Arsenal players resent Arteta for doing well in management. Even Henry has issued a few low blow comments toward Arteta - namely out of jealousy given Arteta is doing what he wanted to do as manager - manage Arsenal and do well.

You may as well relay Paul Merson theories if your going to shill Tony 'ill have another one' Adams.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 10:41:48 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:33:31 am
His decision making with your goalkeeper alone is the reason he isnt.

Raya is a good keeper. There is also no 'issue'. Raya is the number 1, end of story. Its a manufactured issue.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:32:11 am
I said top league france? Postastoglu has won more at celtic.

The cup in England is much harder to win than the league in France. Emery has never even challenged for a title in spain or england. Hes the europa league specialist has wonderful success in that, but never the champions league. Hes got his level, Arteta needs to be at a higher level than that to compete with city and Liverpool, and hes doing it.

We all want to win things, thats the aim and we are putting ourselves in a very good position. However, if you are only losing out on trophies to oil cheats, then its not on the manager. Im sure as a Liverpool fan you appreciate that.
Yeah France is one of the top leagues in Europe whether you or I disagree with that.

Our manager has managed to do it tho. You are just going to be content with competing?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 10:52:18 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 10:39:28 am
The same Emery who levied us with Pepe, Torriera, Sokratis and a whole heap of other duds we had to pay to get rid of.

Yeah, Emery 'could' have won us the league title last year. He just needed to F off for 2 and a half years while Arteta cleaned up the shit show he left behind and tee up him up with a capable squad.

As for Tony Adams. He falls into the category of great player dreadful manager. Just because you were a great player, doesn't mean you have your pulse on the game and an ability to foresee trends and patterns in the game. Another thing is many former Arsenal players resent Arteta for doing well in management. Even Henry has issued a few low blow comments toward Arteta - namely out of jealousy given Arteta is doing what he wanted to do as manager - manage Arsenal and do well.

You may as well relay Paul Merson theories if your going to shill Tony 'ill have another one' Adams.
Arteta signings have been spot on since he took control? Might be wrong but didn't Emery not want Pepe?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 11:00:55 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 10:41:48 am
Raya is a good keeper. There is also no 'issue'. Raya is the number 1, end of story. Its a manufactured issue.

There are no American troops in Baghdad.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 09:59:37 am
Wasn't it Tony Adams that claimed Emery would have led them to the title had he been in Arteta's position last season? I'd agree with that.

The same Emery that couldnt secure a win in a run of games vs Palace, Wolves, Leicester or Brighton that would have got us top 4?!

Maybe we should have went for more proven winners like Mourinho, Conte or Ten Hag? I mean thats worked for Utd and Spurs?!  ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:11:34 am by ScottishGoon »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 11:14:12 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:04:42 am
The same Emery that couldnt secure a win in a run of games vs Palace, Wolves, Leicester or Brighton that would have got us top 4?!

Maybe we should have went for more proven winners like Mourinho, Conte or Ten Hag? I mean thats worked for Utd and Spurs?!  ::)
Arteta should have secured you too 4 a couple of seasons ago shouldn't he and didn't iirc?

I mean let's look back in a decade or so and compare him with those managers and see how he's done. Don't need to worry about Ten Hag in that list though ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 11:23:15 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 10:41:48 am
Raya is a good keeper. There is also no 'issue'. Raya is the number 1, end of story. Its a manufactured issue.

He isnt and Ramsdale is worse.
