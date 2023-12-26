Looking at the fixtures for the 2nd half of the season, it seems like its all set up nicely for an end of season collapse from us.
The next 10 or 11 games we have West Ham, Fulham, Palace, Forest, Liverpool, West Ham, Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd and Chelsea. The only top half team we play away from home in that list are West Ham.
Then the last set into April and May we play the likes of City, Brighton, Villa, Wolves, Spurs and Utd, with all but Villa away from home, with games against Luton, Bournemouth and Everton interspersed at home as well.
All set up for a late bottle job narrative for on paper already.