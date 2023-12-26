Wasn't it Tony Adams that claimed Emery would have led them to the title had he been in Arteta's position last season? I'd agree with that.



The same Emery who levied us with Pepe, Torriera, Sokratis and a whole heap of other duds we had to pay to get rid of.Yeah, Emery 'could' have won us the league title last year. He just needed to F off for 2 and a half years while Arteta cleaned up the shit show he left behind and tee up him up with a capable squad.As for Tony Adams. He falls into the category of great player dreadful manager. Just because you were a great player, doesn't mean you have your pulse on the game and an ability to foresee trends and patterns in the game. Another thing is many former Arsenal players resent Arteta for doing well in management. Even Henry has issued a few low blow comments toward Arteta - namely out of jealousy given Arteta is doing what he wanted to do as manager - manage Arsenal and do well.You may as well relay Paul Merson theories if your going to shill Tony 'ill have another one' Adams.