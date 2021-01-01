« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:30:07 am
I doubt you even knew the name van Dijk when he was 22.

Yeah, like a lot of people of Scouse and Irish heritage, I would have no idea about what goes on at Celtic. 

Still you've lost the plot on this.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:28:12 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
Pretty sure you're smart enough to determine that from my post or are you another who's blind to the extent of City's cheating?

"Do you know what would be funny, if i slag a club off who've suffered the same fate as us, due to some cheating c*nts."

Tremendous banter, that!!

Juvenile shite, let's be honest and petty tribalism which ultimately stifles the potential for eloquent discourse in many threads.
sorry, what?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm
Danger is already into the eggnog  ;D
Never had eggnog (does anyone?) Any good?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 08:32:09 am
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Never had eggnog (does anyone?) Any good?

Do you like a boozy creamy drink? My sister does it every year and reckon she's honestly making it stronger each year.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 10:26:53 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Pete is ok he keeps it about football, even if hes wrong a lot of the times.

But his 'Arsenal are going to bottle it' posts are somewhat repetitive and tiring. Especially as we know he's capable of far more analysis.
Though your multipost quote covering multiple pages will be worth it if you go on to win the title.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 10:39:35 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:26:53 am
But his 'Arsenal are going to bottle it' posts are somewhat repetitive and tiring.

He's been less bullish about that recently.  Think he was expecting us to batter Arsenal, and it didn't really turn out that way, so now he's flapping a little.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 05:31:10 pm
Arteta begging for an atmosphere...  :D

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1740047444757381497

Quote
Tomorrow please go to the stadium, get it rocking, get behind the team, inspire them again.

Bring the atmosphere for the final home game of the year, Gooners
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 05:38:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:31:10 pm
Arteta begging for an atmosphere...  :D

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1740047444757381497

Hes just copying Jürgen, who he desperately wants to be  :P
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 06:21:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:26:53 am
But his 'Arsenal are going to bottle it' posts are somewhat repetitive and tiring. Especially as we know he's capable of far more analysis.
Though your multipost quote covering multiple pages will be worth it if you go on to win the title.

I wont do that to my mate Pete. Ive also noticed that hes very good on non Arsenal related topics.
