Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 07:29:56 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:30:07 am
I doubt you even knew the name van Dijk when he was 22.

Well he was playing for a club with more European cups than you, and he was clearly the best player on the pitch everytime he played.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 09:36:33 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 07:29:56 am
Well he was playing for a club with more European cups than you, and he was clearly the best player on the pitch everytime he played.
Not taking away anything from him, but if he were that amazing at that age, he'd be already playing in a tougher league.

So, yeah, I doubt even you knew his name at that age.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 09:47:38 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on December 24, 2023, 05:59:45 pm
van Dijk peaked at 28.

A very long way to go for Saliba. But surely he is better than van Dijk at 22.

Is any of this actually that relevant? Saliba is a good player, but I can't count the amount of times I've heard people say of an underwhelming player, "well he's young and only going to get better." It's often not the case.

Players generally get ten years. For some, those years coincide with the beginning of their careers. Rooney and Owen being very obvious examples. For others, it's much later. Zlatan, Ronaldo.

Rooney was better at 19 than Ronaldo was, but Ronaldo was a much better player at 33 than Rooney was.

Is Saliba better at 22 than VVD was? Probably. But will his peak be better than VVD's? I doubt it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 07:29:56 am
Well he was playing for a club with more European cups than you, and he was clearly the best player on the pitch everytime he played.

I mean, its a good dig, not very subtle, but Im not sure why Celtic winning a European Cup in 1967 has any relevance to Van Dijk playing for Celtic in 2013 when his main rivals were Motherwell and Aberdeen?!
And I say that as a Scotsman and massive fan of Van Dijk, and can appreciate that Saliba has a way to go  if ever to reach him.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 09:54:17 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:47:38 am
Is any of this actually that relevant? Saliba is a good player, but I can't count the amount of times I've heard people say of an underwhelming player, "well he's young and only going to get better." It's often not the case.

Players generally get ten years. For some, those years coincide with the beginning of their careers. Rooney and Owen being very obvious examples. For others, it's much later. Zlatan, Ronaldo.

Rooney was better at 19 than Ronaldo was, but Ronaldo was a much better player at 33 than Rooney was.

Is Saliba better at 22 than VVD was? Probably. But will his peak be better than VVD's? I doubt it.
Isn't the bold part pretty much what I meant and we all know?  ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 09:56:21 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:54:17 am
Isn't the bold part pretty much what I meant and we all know?  ;D
Does he get a trophy for that?
WTF.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 09:57:40 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:56:21 am
Does he get a trophy for that?
WTF.

"Is any of this actually that relevant?"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 10:02:18 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:57:40 am
"Is any of this actually that relevant?"
Yeah by WTF, I was meaning what the fuck is an Arsenal fan doing on here going on about how good a Liverpool player might have been years before he joined the club. Im pretty sure if Virgil was at a top club at that age he wouldve been considered world class. But so what. As far as pointless threads go, this is way up there at the moment.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 10:03:04 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:02:18 am
Yeah by WTF, I was meaning what the fuck is an Arsenal fan doing on here going on about how good a Liverpool player might have been years before he joined the club. Im pretty sure if Virgil was at a top club at that age he wouldve been considered world class. But so what. As far as pointless threads go, this is way up there at the moment.
I didn't even start this Player X vs Player Y discussion! ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 10:44:19 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:03:04 am
I didn't even start this Player X vs Player Y discussion! ;D

Ooooh yes you did
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
Quote from: JRed on December 24, 2023, 05:40:42 pm
Are all Arsenal fans as big WUMS as the ones we get on here?

I don't know about WUMs but they're going to ridiculous lengths to justify their team being a bunch of cheats by claiming everyone does it, or they can't have watched us play if they think we're a cynical team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 11:03:47 am »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 10:56:16 am
I don't know about WUMs but they're going to ridiculous lengths to justify their team being a bunch of cheats by claiming everyone does it, or they can't have watched us play if they think we're a cynical team.
Agreed. Comparing Salah to any of their players is ludicrous. Do see many of them away from rawk bringing out the Neville line during the match that Odegaard slipped so it wasn't a penalty either. Idiots.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 11:19:46 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:30:07 am
I doubt you even knew the name van Dijk when he was 22.

What's the name of this Fallacy? You see it a lot in football.

"Sure, Billy Tinker is small for a footballer. But Messi is only 5 foot 6, same as Billy. So there's nothing stopping Billy Tinker from becoming the best player in the world".

"Obviously Julio Tactico had a poor first season as Arsenal's new manager. But Klopp didn't win anything in his first season and therefore Julio is nailed on to win the European Cup and Premier League in a couple of years time."

"I hadn't heard of Virgil Van Dijk when he was 22 years old. I have heard of Saliba. That means Saliba will be the best centre back in the world very soon."
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:19:46 am
What's the name of this Fallacy? You see it a lot in football.

"Sure, Billy Tinker is small for a footballer. But Messi is only 5 foot 6, same as Billy. So there's nothing stopping Billy Tinker from becoming the best player in the world".

"Obviously Julio Tactico had a poor first season as Arsenal's new manager. But Klopp didn't win anything in his first season and therefore Julio is nailed on to win the European Cup and Premier League in a couple of years time."

"I hadn't heard of Virgil Van Dijk when he was 22 years old. I have heard of Saliba. That means Saliba will be the best centre back in the world very soon."
Ive heard of Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya. They must be boss keepers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 11:25:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:19:46 am
"I hadn't heard of Virgil Van Dijk when he was 22 years old. I have heard of Saliba. That means Saliba will be the best centre back in the world very soon."
;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 11:52:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:19:46 am
What's the name of this Fallacy? You see it a lot in football.

"Sure, Billy Tinker is small for a footballer. But Messi is only 5 foot 6, same as Billy. So there's nothing stopping Billy Tinker from becoming the best player in the world".

"Obviously Julio Tactico had a poor first season as Arsenal's new manager. But Klopp didn't win anything in his first season and therefore Julio is nailed on to win the European Cup and Premier League in a couple of years time."

"I hadn't heard of Virgil Van Dijk when he was 22 years old. I have heard of Saliba. That means Saliba will be the best centre back in the world very soon."

Julio Tactico is a massive prick. I hope he wins fuck all in his career...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 11:56:17 am »
In the last 10 years. 6/10 number 1s at Christmas won the title, 9/10 finished top 2.

Encouraging stats.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 12:25:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:56:17 am
In the last 10 years. 6/10 number 1s at Christmas won the title, 9/10 finished top 2.

Encouraging stats.

Weren't you top at Christmas, last year?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 12:29:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:56:17 am
In the last 10 years. 6/10 number 1s at Christmas won the title, 9/10 finished top 2.

Encouraging stats.
Have a look at the stats for the only two teams in recent years that didn't go on to win the title when top at Christmas. Sobering (as if!).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 12:31:58 pm »
Must say I find the constant cock measuring in this thread kinda weird, surely you Gooners have better things to do than argue with Liverpool fans on a Liverpool forum? Not to say youre not welcome or anything but youre hardly going to get impartial views from us :)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 12:44:55 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:31:58 pm
Must say I find the constant cock measuring in this thread kinda weird, surely you Gooners have better things to do than argue with Liverpool fans on a Liverpool forum? Not to say youre not welcome or anything but youre hardly going to get impartial views from us :)

Its this weird thing with them of needing validation from Liverpool fans here, at least its confined to one thread  ;D

Anyway, Konate was the main man in that game, so who cares really  ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 12:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 12:44:55 pm
Its this weird thing with them of needing validation from Liverpool fans here, at least its confined to one thread  ;D

Anyway, Konate was the main man in that game, so who cares really  ;D
Looked much better than that Saliba fella Ive never heard of.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 12:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on Today at 12:25:47 pm
Weren't you top at Christmas, last year?

But that was irrelevant because less games were played due to world cup. This time it clearly matters!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:19:46 am
What's the name of this Fallacy? You see it a lot in football.

"Sure, Billy Tinker is small for a footballer. But Messi is only 5 foot 6, same as Billy. So there's nothing stopping Billy Tinker from becoming the best player in the world".

"Obviously Julio Tactico had a poor first season as Arsenal's new manager. But Klopp didn't win anything in his first season and therefore Julio is nailed on to win the European Cup and Premier League in a couple of years time."

"I hadn't heard of Virgil Van Dijk when he was 22 years old. I have heard of Saliba. That means Saliba will be the best centre back in the world very soon."
I believe it's known as the Dele Alli paradox.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 01:26:58 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:31:58 pm
Must say I find the constant cock measuring in this thread kinda weird, surely you Gooners have better things to do than argue with Liverpool fans on a Liverpool forum? Not to say youre not welcome or anything but youre hardly going to get impartial views from us :)

They can fuck off to Arsenal mania as far as im concerned.


Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 01:37:15 pm »
Arsenal are from North London.

They will "Spurs" it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 01:43:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:56:17 am
In the last 10 years. 6/10 number 1s at Christmas won the title, 9/10 finished top 2.

Encouraging stats.
I'm guessing those 4 were always either Arsenal or Liverpool?
