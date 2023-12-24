Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.
Im not sure defending your own player constitutes as being a WUM, but there we go.
You see his performance and behaviour one way, we see it another, and thats fine, we arent going to agree and are allowed to discuss and debate, it doesnt mean we are Wumming. Just because I was curious in case I was being too biased, I had a look in several other forums and Sakas behaviour hasnt been a stand out mention on any of them.
In a couple of days Ill have been a member on here for 10 years, through varying degrees of shite, being hammered 3, 4 and 5 off you guys, and i post in the same style then as I do now, but only in the last 12-18 months have I started to be accused of being a Wum.