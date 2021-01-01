« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 113823 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:27:41 pm
All teams do and have done it systematically.


Persuasive. I see what you mean now.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 06:28:51 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:52:58 pm
Why, because we are defending what we see vs what you guys see?

Would you describe what you guys are saying as WUMS?!
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.
Offline RJH

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 06:32:29 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:28:51 pm
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.

Yeah, but I saw a youtube video of Salah going down slightly easier than the challenge warranted, so who is the real villain here?
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 06:15:54 pm
What exactly do you think Liverpool have sowed?

Oh yes, Klopp and Liverpool fans have been famously pro-VAR  havent they, what with benefiting from it so often.

You must be on the Xmas booze already, trying to to take the high ground on an LFC forum about the "shocking application of VAR"

This thread is full of people attacking Arteta for calling VAR a disgrace. Make of that what you will.
Offline Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm »
These Arsenal fans on here are so weird :lmao

Like they desperately need validation from Liverpool fans, I mean, WHY! Its just really odd behaviour.

But thanfully there is thread to coral them in, so easy to avoid for those who cant be arsed!
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 07:04:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:28:51 pm
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.

Im not sure defending your own player constitutes as being a WUM, but there we go.

You see his performance and behaviour one way, we see it another, and thats fine, we arent going to agree and are allowed to discuss and debate, it doesnt mean we are Wumming. Just because I was curious in case I was being too biased, I had a look in several other forums and Sakas behaviour hasnt been a stand out mention on any of them.

In a couple of days Ill have been a member on here for 10 years, through varying degrees of shite, being hammered 3, 4 and 5 off you guys, and i post in the same style then as I do now, but only in the last 12-18 months have I started to be accused of being a Wum.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 07:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
These Arsenal fans on here are so weird :lmao

Like they desperately need validation from Liverpool fans, I mean, WHY! Its just really odd behaviour.

But thanfully there is thread to coral them in, so easy to avoid for those who cant be arsed!

You are right mate, the internet is a really weird place, I mean theres a bunch of strangers most who have never met each other debating and discussing football (and other things) for hours on end, feckin blows my mind how weird it all is!

Anyway, again, I bid you and yours all a Merry Xmas. Im away to spend some time in the real world, although I probably get more abuse there than I do here, and folk wonder why we choose to hang in here!  ;)
Offline Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 07:12:58 pm »
Merry Xmas to all!
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm »
Real Club the Arsenal. Real fans and real history. Lot of time for them. Happy Christmas everyone
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2689 on: Yesterday at 07:23:55 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm
Real Club the Arsenal. Real fans and real history. Lot of time for them. Happy Christmas everyone
Yeah, proper club with proper supporters. Rich history too.

Offline Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2690 on: Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm »
shite European history considering mind :  ;D

Happy Christmas, and if any of you wierd fuckers are here on a Liverpool forum on Christnas day then I dont know what to say :lmao
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2691 on: Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm
shite European history considering mind :  ;D

Happy Christmas, and if any of you wierd fuckers are here on a Liverpool forum on Christnas day then I dont know what to say :lmao

Aye... Humbug Dim lad! All the best to you too
Offline JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2692 on: Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:04:35 pm
Im not sure defending your own player constitutes as being a WUM, but there we go.

You see his performance and behaviour one way, we see it another, and thats fine, we arent going to agree and are allowed to discuss and debate, it doesnt mean we are Wumming. Just because I was curious in case I was being too biased, I had a look in several other forums and Sakas behaviour hasnt been a stand out mention on any of them.

In a couple of days Ill have been a member on here for 10 years, through varying degrees of shite, being hammered 3, 4 and 5 off you guys, and i post in the same style then as I do now, but only in the last 12-18 months have I started to be accused of being a Wum.
For the second time in recent games against Arsenal, we've just had a blatant handball not given, an important player put out of action for a long time due to reckless challenges and Arsenal players being shithouses for the 90 mins. Then straight away you guys are on here pretending we didnt see what we all saw and that Salah went down easily on a YouTube video.  As I said, wums.
I do know youve been a decent poster on here, not quite like the other Arsenal fans on here but there you go.
Merry Christmas.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 07:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm
shite European history considering mind :  ;D

Happy Christmas, and if any of you wierd fuckers are here on a Liverpool forum on Christnas day then I dont know what to say :lmao

See you tomorrow mate!

Merry Christmas 🎄
Offline Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
Aye... Humbug Dim lad! All the best to you too

 ;D

You too! Enjoy your Christmas SN! 🎅🏻🎄
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2695 on: Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:59:45 pm
van Dijk peaked at 28.

A very long way to go for Saliba. But surely he is better than van Dijk at 22.

Saliba will never reach Van Dijks peak. Dont get me wrong, Saliba can become a world class centreback and one of the best around at some point, or even the best. But he will never reach the top level Van Dijk reached because thats some legendary level.

There is no defender who combined ability in the air, strength and pace on the deck and supreme concentration. Saliba has a couple of those, but not all. He is half the player Van Dijk is in the air.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2696 on: Yesterday at 08:30:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:13:38 pm
Hed be right, when he called them out (pgmol, var)for being a disgrace everyone wanted him banned, instead of agreeing with him. He became a bigger story than the shocking application of var, because rival fans wanted to score cheap points. Reap what you sow.

*Jurgen Klopp enters the chat*
Offline Coolie High

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm
Saliba will never reach Van Dijks peak. Dont get me wrong, Saliba can become a world class centreback and one of the best around at some point, or even the best. But he will never reach the top level Van Dijk reached because thats some legendary level.

There is no defender who combined ability in the air, strength and pace on the deck and supreme concentration. Saliba has a couple of those, but not all. He is half the player Van Dijk is in the air.

The last point is the big difference he is good on the ball fast and strong but has yet to prove he can be an all time great aerially like VVD has, out of all the defenders Ive seen only VVD and Silva have been that complete.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 08:57:06 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:04:35 pm
Im not sure defending your own player constitutes as being a WUM, but there we go.

You see his performance and behaviour one way, we see it another, and thats fine, we arent going to agree and are allowed to discuss and debate, it doesnt mean we are Wumming. Just because I was curious in case I was being too biased, I had a look in several other forums and Sakas behaviour hasnt been a stand out mention on any of them.

Perhaps if you are seeking validation for the antics and behaviour of your player then you probably shouldn't be on a forum whose team suffered from his unsportsmanlike conduct, you lot trotting out feeble rationalisations "everyone does it" or "have seen a Salah clip on youtube" are not going to convince anyone in here who saw his misbehaviour as anything other than it was, trying to do so is clearly not even attempting to discuss things in good faith and thus you get labelled as wums.

As far as other forums, the only mention you'd tend to get about his behaviour yesterday from them would be delight that he helped cost the scousers a player and points, those are the sort of places that try to label us as livarpool when we have suffered from some of the most objectively terrible ref/var decisions again this season, usually at the hands of officials that called the greater manchester area home.
Offline Dougle

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 09:02:03 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm
Real Club the Arsenal. Real fans and real history. Lot of time for them. Happy Christmas everyone

Yep. Happy Christmas gang. Have a good one. May as well have one day where footy doesn't count (as much !).
Offline Rattleduser

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 09:17:46 pm »
I've no idea why I've seen so many Arsenal fans with bad takes Today. Maybe some of them can't accept we have improved so quickly from last season, been wild on twitter, even from the sensible ones. Desperate for a win at Anfield maybe part of it to feel validated that they are a good side, they are good just not 95+ points good. Don't think anyone is this year. They deffo don't like their teams shithouse tactics being pointed out.
Offline Kalito

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 09:18:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:01:52 pm
Van Dijk is probably the best but I wouldnt swap them, given Saliba is only 22 and could be the best in the world for many years to come.
Not with Konate around, he won't.  :)

He's a year or 2 older than Saliba and in a different league to him already.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2702 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm
Saliba will never reach Van Dijks peak. Dont get me wrong, Saliba can become a world class centreback and one of the best around at some point, or even the best. But he will never reach the top level Van Dijk reached because thats some legendary level.

There is no defender who combined ability in the air, strength and pace on the deck and supreme concentration. Saliba has a couple of those, but not all. He is half the player Van Dijk is in the air.
Saliba will look "better" once at Madrid or something. He isn't ever going to have impact Virgil did for us.
Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 12:13:50 am »
Merry Christmas to the Three Unwise Men on here. Heres to an exciting race in 2024!
Offline AmanShah21

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 06:31:00 am »
I am really liking all the media love in with Arsenal. The more they are hyped, the more pressure gets piled on to them and it is almost never good. These have never even done a 90 point season so every bit of extra pressure will weigh on them heavily every time they are in a position to lose points.
In the meantime, we can continue our transformation under the radar without unnecessary expectations being piled on to the lads. The more underestimated we are, the better, because that's the sort of situation Klopp loves, a nice solid underdog story of surmounting expectations.

Online kavah

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 01:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 12:13:50 am
Merry Christmas to the Three Unwise Men on here. Heres to an exciting race in 2024!

All the best rawk gooners
