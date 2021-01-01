« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2680 on: Today at 06:25:03 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:27:41 pm
All teams do and have done it systematically.


Persuasive. I see what you mean now.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2681 on: Today at 06:28:51 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:52:58 pm
Why, because we are defending what we see vs what you guys see?

Would you describe what you guys are saying as WUMS?!
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.
RJH

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2682 on: Today at 06:32:29 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:28:51 pm
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.

Yeah, but I saw a youtube video of Salah going down slightly easier than the challenge warranted, so who is the real villain here?
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2683 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:15:54 pm
What exactly do you think Liverpool have sowed?

Oh yes, Klopp and Liverpool fans have been famously pro-VAR  havent they, what with benefiting from it so often.

You must be on the Xmas booze already, trying to to take the high ground on an LFC forum about the "shocking application of VAR"

This thread is full of people attacking Arteta for calling VAR a disgrace. Make of that what you will.
Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2684 on: Today at 06:52:06 pm
These Arsenal fans on here are so weird :lmao

Like they desperately need validation from Liverpool fans, I mean, WHY! Its just really odd behaviour.

But thanfully there is thread to coral them in, so easy to avoid for those who cant be arsed!
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2685 on: Today at 07:04:35 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:28:51 pm
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.

Im not sure defending your own player constitutes as being a WUM, but there we go.

You see his performance and behaviour one way, we see it another, and thats fine, we arent going to agree and are allowed to discuss and debate, it doesnt mean we are Wumming. Just because I was curious in case I was being too biased, I had a look in several other forums and Sakas behaviour hasnt been a stand out mention on any of them.

In a couple of days Ill have been a member on here for 10 years, through varying degrees of shite, being hammered 3, 4 and 5 off you guys, and i post in the same style then as I do now, but only in the last 12-18 months have I started to be accused of being a Wum.
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2686 on: Today at 07:10:21 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 06:52:06 pm
These Arsenal fans on here are so weird :lmao

Like they desperately need validation from Liverpool fans, I mean, WHY! Its just really odd behaviour.

But thanfully there is thread to coral them in, so easy to avoid for those who cant be arsed!

You are right mate, the internet is a really weird place, I mean theres a bunch of strangers most who have never met each other debating and discussing football (and other things) for hours on end, feckin blows my mind how weird it all is!

Anyway, again, I bid you and yours all a Merry Xmas. Im away to spend some time in the real world, although I probably get more abuse there than I do here, and folk wonder why we choose to hang in here!  ;)
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2687 on: Today at 07:12:58 pm
Merry Xmas to all!
scouse neapolitan

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2688 on: Today at 07:21:54 pm
Real Club the Arsenal. Real fans and real history. Lot of time for them. Happy Christmas everyone
MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2689 on: Today at 07:23:55 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 07:21:54 pm
Real Club the Arsenal. Real fans and real history. Lot of time for them. Happy Christmas everyone
Yeah, proper club with proper supporters. Rich history too.

Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2690 on: Today at 07:33:02 pm
shite European history considering mind :  ;D

Happy Christmas, and if any of you wierd fuckers are here on a Liverpool forum on Christnas day then I dont know what to say :lmao
scouse neapolitan

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2691 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 07:33:02 pm
shite European history considering mind :  ;D

Happy Christmas, and if any of you wierd fuckers are here on a Liverpool forum on Christnas day then I dont know what to say :lmao

Aye... Humbug Dim lad! All the best to you too
JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2692 on: Today at 07:45:46 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:04:35 pm
Im not sure defending your own player constitutes as being a WUM, but there we go.

You see his performance and behaviour one way, we see it another, and thats fine, we arent going to agree and are allowed to discuss and debate, it doesnt mean we are Wumming. Just because I was curious in case I was being too biased, I had a look in several other forums and Sakas behaviour hasnt been a stand out mention on any of them.

In a couple of days Ill have been a member on here for 10 years, through varying degrees of shite, being hammered 3, 4 and 5 off you guys, and i post in the same style then as I do now, but only in the last 12-18 months have I started to be accused of being a Wum.
For the second time in recent games against Arsenal, we've just had a blatant handball not given, an important player put out of action for a long time due to reckless challenges and Arsenal players being shithouses for the 90 mins. Then straight away you guys are on here pretending we didnt see what we all saw and that Salah went down easily on a YouTube video.  As I said, wums.
I do know youve been a decent poster on here, not quite like the other Arsenal fans on here but there you go.
Merry Christmas.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2693 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 07:33:02 pm
shite European history considering mind :  ;D

Happy Christmas, and if any of you wierd fuckers are here on a Liverpool forum on Christnas day then I dont know what to say :lmao

See you tomorrow mate!

Merry Christmas 🎄
Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2694 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 07:42:07 pm
Aye... Humbug Dim lad! All the best to you too

 ;D

You too! Enjoy your Christmas SN! 🎅🏻🎄
killer-heels

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2695 on: Today at 08:15:47 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:59:45 pm
van Dijk peaked at 28.

A very long way to go for Saliba. But surely he is better than van Dijk at 22.

Saliba will never reach Van Dijks peak. Dont get me wrong, Saliba can become a world class centreback and one of the best around at some point, or even the best. But he will never reach the top level Van Dijk reached because thats some legendary level.

There is no defender who combined ability in the air, strength and pace on the deck and supreme concentration. Saliba has a couple of those, but not all. He is half the player Van Dijk is in the air.
coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2696 on: Today at 08:30:21 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:13:38 pm
Hed be right, when he called them out (pgmol, var)for being a disgrace everyone wanted him banned, instead of agreeing with him. He became a bigger story than the shocking application of var, because rival fans wanted to score cheap points. Reap what you sow.

*Jurgen Klopp enters the chat*
Coolie High

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2697 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:15:47 pm
Saliba will never reach Van Dijks peak. Dont get me wrong, Saliba can become a world class centreback and one of the best around at some point, or even the best. But he will never reach the top level Van Dijk reached because thats some legendary level.

There is no defender who combined ability in the air, strength and pace on the deck and supreme concentration. Saliba has a couple of those, but not all. He is half the player Van Dijk is in the air.

The last point is the big difference he is good on the ball fast and strong but has yet to prove he can be an all time great aerially like VVD has, out of all the defenders Ive seen only VVD and Silva have been that complete.
