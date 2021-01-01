Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.



Im not sure defending your own player constitutes as being a WUM, but there we go.You see his performance and behaviour one way, we see it another, and thats fine, we arent going to agree and are allowed to discuss and debate, it doesnt mean we are Wumming. Just because I was curious in case I was being too biased, I had a look in several other forums and Sakas behaviour hasnt been a stand out mention on any of them.In a couple of days Ill have been a member on here for 10 years, through varying degrees of shite, being hammered 3, 4 and 5 off you guys, and i post in the same style then as I do now, but only in the last 12-18 months have I started to be accused of being a Wum.