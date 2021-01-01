« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 112625 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 06:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:27:41 pm
All teams do and have done it systematically.


Persuasive. I see what you mean now.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 06:28:51 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:52:58 pm
Why, because we are defending what we see vs what you guys see?

Would you describe what you guys are saying as WUMS?!
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.
Online RJH

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 06:32:29 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:28:51 pm
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.

Yeah, but I saw a youtube video of Salah going down slightly easier than the challenge warranted, so who is the real villain here?
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:15:54 pm
What exactly do you think Liverpool have sowed?

Oh yes, Klopp and Liverpool fans have been famously pro-VAR  havent they, what with benefiting from it so often.

You must be on the Xmas booze already, trying to to take the high ground on an LFC forum about the "shocking application of VAR"

This thread is full of people attacking Arteta for calling VAR a disgrace. Make of that what you will.
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 06:52:06 pm »
These Arsenal fans on here are so weird :lmao

Like they desperately need validation from Liverpool fans, I mean, WHY! Its just really odd behaviour.

But thanfully there is thread to coral them in, so easy to avoid for those who cant be arsed!
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 07:04:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:28:51 pm
Just one example: defending Saka, on a Liverpool forum, when he was an absolute c*nt yesterday. Diving, pretending to be injured, shouldve been sent off and deliberately pushed Tsimikas into Klopp then just sauntered away as though hed done fuck all.

Im not sure defending your own player constitutes as being a WUM, but there we go.

You see his performance and behaviour one way, we see it another, and thats fine, we arent going to agree and are allowed to discuss and debate, it doesnt mean we are Wumming. Just because I was curious in case I was being too biased, I had a look in several other forums and Sakas behaviour hasnt been a stand out mention on any of them.

In a couple of days Ill have been a member on here for 10 years, through varying degrees of shite, being hammered 3, 4 and 5 off you guys, and i post in the same style then as I do now, but only in the last 12-18 months have I started to be accused of being a Wum.
