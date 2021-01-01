« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 112281 times)

Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,525
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 12:25:03 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 12:13:31 pm
David Coote. No investigation necessary.

Unreal

The guy who denied us the most blatant pen v Burnley to ruin the 100% Anfield record and the guy at the centre of the Virgil/Pickford assault

Now this.


Ban him from Anfield
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,513
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 12:32:49 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:45:58 am
Worked for us and we won the lot

Yeah, it's strange anyone would suggest we're snide when we're anything but. This incarnation of Arsenal though, horrible. It's a shame, because they have some excellent players but seems to be the way of the word now. At least they didn't turn us around to face the Kop in the first half, like a League One side or Man Utd would.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 12:15:19 pm
Start and end Arsenal were strong, my feeling was that was hard and Arsenal are a much better team than last season but we played well after first fifteen minutes and despite being in transition are up there with the best, and can win the [/size]league if we can put away bottom 10 teams but so can Arsenal who are probably a season or two ahead of us in their development but both teams are the real deal
After 18 games last season Arsenal had 7 more points & were playing better football. Judging on the first half of the season Arsenal are not "much better" than last season, there's a few players in their team that aren't playing to the level they did last year. If we had the 3 kings playing upfront last night we would of scored 3 or 4. The execution and decision making in the final third by LFC, over the last few games, has been terrible.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:45:58 am
Worked for us and we won the lot

Arsenal havent even challenged for one of the two major trophies (PL or CL) for nearly two decades. As a fan you just turn a blind eye if thats what it takes. Were fortunate that weve got both a manager and players who behave like wed want them to. Im sure Arsenal fans would prefer Arteta to be less of a snide coward, Im sure theyd prefer a homegrown star like Saka to be a lot less detestable, Im sure theyd prefer their players to be more sportsmanlike in big games (and again, less cowardly). I cant imagine its pleasant seeing so many of your players faking injury, even head injuries, and knowing as a supporter that you deep down have to back them. But the proof is in the pudding, theyre top at Xmas and more relevant than theyve been since 2004. Beggars cant be choosers and this Arsenal team doesnt have the same ability as the great teams of recent years so have to do things differently, thats just football. Lots of different flavours.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,095
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 01:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Today at 12:25:03 pm
Unreal

The guy who denied us the most blatant pen v Burnley to ruin the 100% Anfield record and the guy at the centre of the Virgil/Pickford assault

Now this.


Ban him from Anfield

We could still get him as VAR, because they're sitting in the high-tech bunker somewhere...
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,807
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 01:33:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:55:49 am
So youve never seen Salah throw himself to the floor at all or trying to embellish contact? Or Jota? Or Nunez?

Youve never seen deliberate fouls that help break up play when oppositions are in dangerous positions?

Youve never seen the players moan and whinge when decisions dont go their way?

Cmon sir?!
What crap. Yours do it consistently in the big games I've seen. Jesus the main culprit. Mainly because he's shite.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 02:12:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:36:17 pm
It was a penalty, he slipped so decided to stop the ball with his hand, you cant do that. I think he thought he was outside the area and will only give away a free kick, got away with it big time.

Pitch wasnt the greatest yes.

I doubt he would intentionally stop the ball with his hand. Still think it's a penalty like.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:55:49 am
So youve never seen Salah throw himself to the floor at all or trying to embellish contact?

He gets fouled and even completely clattered every fucking game while usually getting fuck all from refs, trying to equate him to your playacting c*nt with his face-clutching antics is frankly laughable, but should mean that you should apply for a job on tv as a pundit as they likely to trot out that utterly bogus salah is a diver bullshit too.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:12:36 pm
I doubt he would intentionally stop the ball with his hand. Still think it's a penalty like.

I genuinely think he thought he was outside the area and was prepared to give away a free kick and take a yellow to stop salah getting past him. Lost his bearings a bit and got away with it.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,217
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:10:43 am
Everything depends on game state.

I understand that. If Arsenal take the lead then the play-acting begins.

I'm saying it doesn't work. Liverpool and Man City don't do it, and they have been the two most successful teams over the last six years or so.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 02:49:37 pm »
Arsenal fans have convinced themselves we excessively watered the pitch to slow down their short passing, and that it would effect us less because we play direct.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 02:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:49:37 pm
Arsenal fans have convinced themselves we excessively watered the pitch to slow down their short passing, and that it would effect us less because we play direct.
Arsenal fans also think Saka didnt mean to foul Tsimikas, and that Odegaard slipped so it wasnt a penalty.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,822
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:52:18 pm
Arsenal fans also think Saka didnt mean to foul Tsimikas, and that Odegaard slipped so it wasnt a penalty.
And that Arteta isn't a busy, snide-faced lego-headed biff
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,315
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 03:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:49:37 pm
Arsenal fans have convinced themselves we excessively watered the pitch to slow down their short passing, and that it would effect us less because we play direct.

Ha what a load of shite
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 03:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:20:47 pm
He gets fouled and even completely clattered every fucking game while usually getting fuck all from refs, trying to equate him to your playacting c*nt with his face-clutching antics is frankly laughable, but should mean that you should apply for a job on tv as a pundit as they likely to trot out that utterly bogus salah is a diver bullshit too.

So does Saka get clattered every single game, so whats the difference? Theres YouTube clips of Salahs exaggerations, but it must just be every other fan base that sees that as well?

Anyway, Im away to take my 2 year old son to see Santa, I certainly dont want to cause arguments on here, so Ill bid yourself and every other RAWK a genuine Merry Xmas, I hope everyone has a nice time. I know its a tough time for some as well so best wishes to everyone.  :)
Logged

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:42:27 pm
I understand that. If Arsenal take the lead then the play-acting begins.
Arsenal score in the 4th minute.

Saka goes down holding his face trying to get Kostas booked in the 7th minute.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,217
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 03:41:00 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 03:22:11 pm
Arsenal score in the 4th minute.

Saka goes down holding his face trying to get Kostas booked in the 7th minute.

I knew right then we wouldn't lose that game.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 03:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:41:00 pm
I knew right then we wouldn't lose that game.
I don't get. They've spent an absolute fortune and you'd think that surely by now they must believe they are where they are on merit?

But, no. Arsenal feign injury and are ponderous over every throw in and goal kick. They just waste time like a mid-table team, which they clearly are not. Just get out there and back yourself to play football.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,025
  • SPQR
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
Imagine if that penalty went for us instead of Arsenal. Arteta would have probably gone on a 20-minute Mourinho-esque rant after the match calling everyone and everything a disgrace.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:42:27 pm
I understand that. If Arsenal take the lead then the play-acting begins.

I'm saying it doesn't work. Liverpool and Man City don't do it, and they have been the two most successful teams over the last six years or so.
:missus

They do and have done it.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,540
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 04:54:26 pm »
Still reckon City and us have a far better squad as it stands. I wouldn't fancy Arsenal to get those crucial wins against us, City, Spurs that they're going to need to to win the title IMO.

Any team with clinical forwards are going to put a few past them.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 04:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 04:49:35 pm
It's one of the reasons why I hate the Premier League teams with England internationals are always gonna get favourable referring decisions and the media will always be biased towards them.
yes, it's definitely something Arsenal have learned over the decades.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,244
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:04:02 pm
So does Saka get clattered every single game, so whats the difference? Theres YouTube clips of Salahs exaggerations, but it must just be every other fan base that sees that as well?

Anyway, Im away to take my 2 year old son to see Santa, I certainly dont want to cause arguments on here, so Ill bid yourself and every other RAWK a genuine Merry Xmas, I hope everyone has a nice time. I know its a tough time for some as well so best wishes to everyone.  :)

I bet there are.

After being grabbed, pulled to the ground, two arms from behind around you holding you back, kicked repeatedly, i'm sure after the 6th or 7th time Mo reacts to the Ref or Lino being blind idiots and Youtube captures the reaction.


But you know the Egyptian is a whinger and a diver...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,661
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:04:02 pm
So does Saka get clattered every single game, so whats the difference? Theres YouTube clips of Salahs exaggerations, but it must just be every other fan base that sees that as well?
If you took YouTube clips at face value, Jovanovic wouldve been the best player in the PL in the early 2010s.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 05:10:59 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:54:26 pm
Still reckon City and us have a far better squad as it stands. I wouldn't fancy Arsenal to get those crucial wins against us, City, Spurs that they're going to need to to win the title IMO.

Any team with clinical forwards are going to put a few past them.

Weve beaten city already (twice if you include community shield) and we play you again twice very soon. Will be interesting to see how these turn out.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 05:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:09:58 pm
Imagine if that penalty went for us instead of Arsenal. Arteta would have probably gone on a 20-minute Mourinho-esque rant after the match calling everyone and everything a disgrace.

Hed be right, when he called them out (pgmol, var)for being a disgrace everyone wanted him banned, instead of agreeing with him. He became a bigger story than the shocking application of var, because rival fans wanted to score cheap points. Reap what you sow.
Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 05:16:13 pm »
Salah has been practically assaulted right in front of me for at least two/three years now with nothing given, saka would be rolling around holding his face doing the ' my careers over' hand wave to the bench if he had to put up with the fouls mo does.  you can only conclude that its down to where he's from and his religion, the only other possible explanation is that nearly every ref and linesman are biased. ill let them choose which.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,217
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 05:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:43:59 pm
:missus

They do and have done it.

Not true. We obviously don't do those things, but I reckon Man City don't do them either.

I hate Man City, as we all do, because they have been made by money and money alone. But I know a fine football side when I see one. They knock the spots off you because they play glorious football and don't fanny around feigning injuries, wasting time and trying to get opponents sent off. Arsenal do this systematically. It's Arteta I guess. But you'd know the reasons better than me.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:22:56 pm
Not true. We obviously don't do those things, but I reckon Man City don't do them either.

I hate Man City, as we all do, because they have been made by money and money alone. But I know a fine football side when I see one. They knock the spots off you because they play glorious football and don't fanny around feigning injuries, wasting time and trying to get opponents sent off. Arsenal do this systematically. It's Arteta I guess. But you'd know the reasons better than me.
All teams do and have done it systematically.

We can even say so for the great Barcelona of 2008 onwards.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 