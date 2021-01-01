« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 110754 times)

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,995
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 09:51:51 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:37:52 am
I don't think he moved his hand to stop the ball; moved it for balance. As a fan, I would want a penalty for it and usually refs/VAR give a penalty for it.

Yes, being snide has been a quintessential feature of this Arteta team. Being nice doesn't work.

He's playing basketball

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 09:54:18 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:50:19 am
Thats your biased opinion of how you seen your team. If you go ask fans of other clubs, they might not hold the same opinion. Not a dig, just wanted to say things arent black and white like fans think of their own team in comparison to others.

Look at the decisions that go against us. And take in the fact we get called LiVARpool

:lmao

People discredited us winning the title because covid happened despite the fact we were how far ahead?

And these are the people were supposed to judge if we won it all without being snide c*nts constantly
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 09:55:52 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:51:51 am
He's playing basketball


Can't play basketball on that pitch. What's with the pitch though? Can see the turf ripping here and players were slipping throughout the game (especially Arsenal's).
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 09:57:12 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:54:18 am
Look at the decisions that go against us. And take in the fact we get called LiVARpool

:lmao

People discredited us winning the title because covid happened despite the fact we were how far ahead?

And these are the people were supposed to judge if we won it all without being snide c*nts constantly
Those are morons.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 