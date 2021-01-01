Thats your biased opinion of how you seen your team. If you go ask fans of other clubs, they might not hold the same opinion. Not a dig, just wanted to say things arent black and white like fans think of their own team in comparison to others.



Look at the decisions that go against us . And take in the fact we get called LiVARpoolPeople discredited us winning the title because covid happened despite the fact we were how far ahead?And these are the people were supposed to judge if we won it all without being snide c*nts constantly