Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Rosario

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2560 on: Today at 05:40:58 am
Hopefully that little snake Saka gets whats coming to him. Hope West Ham cut the c*nt in half.
Geezer08

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2561 on: Today at 06:07:41 am
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm
That's some shout ;D

Haha! Suarez scored more goals in one season than Martinelli has in his 4 year Arsenal career 😂

I know Klopps is an admire but both Martinelli and Saka have plateaued!
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2562 on: Today at 07:06:55 am
Suarez was 24 when he moved to PL and scored 11 PL goals in his first full season.

Saka and Martinelli scored 14 and 15 PL goals in a season at the age of 21.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2563 on: Today at 07:19:39 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:06:55 am
Suarez was 24 when he moved to PL and scored 11 PL goals in his first full season.

Saka and Martinelli scored 14 and 15 PL goals in a season at the age of 21.

How are they doing now they are 22?

Luis Suarez scored 17 the season he turned 21 and 22 goals the following season and 35 the following season.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2564 on: Today at 07:23:56 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:19:39 am
How are they doing now they are 22?

Luis Suarez scored 17 the season he turned 21 and 22 goals the following season and 35 the following season.
I think both of them will hit double digits again this season. Suarez played in a weaker league though.
Geezer08

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2565 on: Today at 07:39:05 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:23:56 am
I think both of them will hit double digits again this season. Suarez played in a weaker league though.

But they play for the best team in the league and have only managed 7 goals and 8 assists between them this half season. They should be extremeful thankful they are not scrutinised the same way as Nunez, who has twice the figures of Martinelli
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2566 on: Today at 07:42:41 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 07:39:05 am
But they play for the best team in the league and have only managed 7 goals and 8 assists between them this half season. They should be extremeful thankful they are not scrutinised the same way as Nunez, who has twice the figures of Martinelli
You know, even Nicolas Pepe scored 10 PL goals in a season. I can see Nunez doing just about the same this time.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2567 on: Today at 07:43:32 am
Why is Luis Suarez being mentioned :lmao 
red_Mark1980

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2568 on: Today at 07:48:36 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:43:32 am
Why is Luis Suarez being mentioned :lmao 


An arsenal fan on the anfield Wrap compared that Martinelli fella to him.

You know the one who was non existent yesterday
JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2569 on: Today at 08:01:33 am
The stick Salah gets from the pundits and media , yet that Saka is 10 times worse in every dirty cheating fucking diving way, and fuck all is said. c*nt.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2570 on: Today at 08:03:04 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:48:36 am
An arsenal fan on the anfield Wrap compared that Martinelli fella to him.

You know the one who was non existent yesterday

I really really rate Martinelli, in fact I was likely the first on here saying we should buy him a few years back but what kinda comparison is that. They aren't even remotely similar
Nick110581

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2571 on: Today at 08:06:10 am
Saka is a horrible cheat but hes English so nothing ever said.

Is Arteta allowed outside his technical area every match without consequences?
MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2572 on: Today at 08:06:45 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:03:04 am
I really really rate Martinelli, in fact I was likely the first on here saying we should buy him a few years back but what kinda comparison is that. They aren't even remotely similar
Martinelli plays with his head down and runs into blind alleys. He's nowhere near Suarez.

That's why Saka is a better player than him.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2573 on: Today at 08:08:18 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:03:04 am
I really really rate Martinelli, in fact I was likely the first on here saying we should buy him a few years back but what kinda comparison is that. They aren't even remotely similar

He's usually really sound and comes across not as "that typical arsenal fan"

I don't know if he's just started to kept swept up in it all. I had to rewind the podcast and listen again to make sure I heard him correctly
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2574 on: Today at 08:11:49 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:03:04 am
I really really rate Martinelli, in fact I was likely the first on here saying we should buy him a few years back but what kinda comparison is that. They aren't even remotely similar
I think it's because both have a head down dribbling style. That's all.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2575 on: Today at 08:15:31 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:11:49 am
I think it's because both have a head down dribbling style. That's all.

Not even that is accurate :lmao

Suarez is one of the only players you'll find who dribbled towards his opponents rather than trying to go around them, Martinelli doesn't do this

/

This game might have elevated a chunk of your fans to Spurs level delusion. I've seen so many excuses for the handball rather tban just admitting you got away with one (AGAIN after Gabriels last season) and some are now trying to claim Rice somehow prevented us scoring Trents chance :lmao wild wild takes
Gooseberry Fool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2576 on: Today at 08:19:39 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:15:31 am
Not even that is accurate :lmao

Suarez is one of the only players you'll find who dribbled towards his opponents rather than trying to go around them, Martinelli doesn't do this

/

This game might have elevated a chunk of your fans to Spurs level delusion. I've seen so many excuses for the handball rather tban just admitting you got away with one (AGAIN after Gabriels last season) and some are now trying to claim Rice somehow prevented us scoring Trents chance :lmao wild wild takes

To be fair Rice did all he could have possibly done there, thats literally textbook defending in an impossible situation.

Did he make Salah bobble a pass? Probably not. Did he make it as difficult as possible for Salah to make the pass? Yeah he tried his best.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2577 on: Today at 08:20:00 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:15:31 am
Not even that is accurate :lmao

Suarez is one of the only players you'll find who dribbled towards his opponents rather than trying to go around them, Martinelli doesn't do this

/

This game might have elevated a chunk of your fans to Spurs level delusion. I've seen so many excuses for the handball rather tban just admitting you got away with one (AGAIN after Gabriels last season) and some are now trying to claim Rice somehow prevented us scoring Trents chance :lmao wild wild takes
"His head-down, chaotic dribbling style remains from his younger years, but in a different form." - https://theathletic.com/5157567/2023/12/22/luiz-suarez-messi-inter-miami/  ;)
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2578 on: Today at 08:25:20 am
Martinelli isnt even an alexis sanchez yet nevermind Suarez. Still have high hopes for him and think he could be world class but yesterday and the last few weeks hes been very disappointing. I have some seen him put in exceptional performances last season so im sure this is just a blip.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2579 on: Today at 08:26:03 am
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 08:19:39 am
To be fair Rice did all he could have possibly done there, thats literally textbook defending in an impossible situation.

Did he make Salah bobble a pass? Probably not. Did he make it as difficult as possible for Salah to make the pass? Yeah he tried his best.

Exactly, there's little to nothing he could do so trying to talk up how he 'made' things happened is the height of delusion. Just say he did all he could and move on
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2580 on: Today at 08:28:34 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:20:00 am
"His head-down, chaotic dribbling style remains from his younger years, but in a different form." - https://theathletic.com/5157567/2023/12/22/luiz-suarez-messi-inter-miami/  ;)

Ahhh fuck me, i've spent years watching the lad when I should have been reading quotes. Might as well throw Bendtner in their, another with that infamous head down dribbling style
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2581 on: Today at 08:30:26 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:26:03 am
Exactly, there's little to nothing he could do so trying to talk up how he 'made' things happened is the height of delusion. Just say he did all he could and move on

All he could do was ensure Salah doesnt get a strike in, so he forced him to pass it, and Saliba stayed with nunez run , the keeper did his best to look big, the rest was down to pure luck, that trent lifted it just too high.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2582 on: Today at 08:32:28 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:28:34 am
Ahhh fuck me, i've spent years watching the lad when I should have been reading quotes. Might as well throw Bendtner in their, another with that infamous head down dribbling style
This is exactly why this is funny. Literally googled "suarez head down dribble" now and this article shows up. ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2583 on: Today at 08:32:35 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:20:00 am
"His head-down, chaotic dribbling style remains from his younger years, but in a different form." - https://theathletic.com/5157567/2023/12/22/luiz-suarez-messi-inter-miami/  ;)
Martinelli not only dribbles with his head down. He also plays with his head down.

Suarez was very creative because he used to look up.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2584 on: Today at 08:33:58 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:32:35 am
Martinelli not only dribbles with his head down. He also plays with his head down.
Yes, and that's key. He needs to scan more often.
JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2585 on: Today at 08:58:29 am
Just watched the Saka foul that injured Tsimikas again. Just watch it , Saka couldve got in front and blocked him, but he checks his run to get alongside and push Kostas out of play. 100% deliberate.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2586 on: Today at 09:02:54 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:58:29 am
Just watched the Saka foul that injured Tsimikas again. Just watch it , Saka couldve got in front and blocked him, but he checks his run to get alongside and push Kostas out of play. 100% deliberate.

To be fair Saka slipped. Still not as innocent as is being made out but he didn't intend to injure Tsimikas
JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2587 on: Today at 09:07:14 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:02:54 am
To be fair Saka slipped. Still not as innocent as is being made out but he didn't intend to injure Tsimikas
Watch it again. Saka actually checks his run to slow down and get alongside him so he could push him. 100% deliberate imo.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2588 on: Today at 09:10:09 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:14 am
Watch it again. Saka actually checks his run to slow down and get alongside him so he could push him. 100% deliberate imo.

I'll have to watch it back mate
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2589 on: Today at 09:28:11 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
Looks like Odegaard slipped while turning.

He certainly did. People often slip when they've been put in two minds. He slipped, he panicked, he moved his hand out to stop the ball and then he he did it again to bring the ball under control as it reached the ground. You couldn't get a more blatant hand ball penalty.

By the way, what's with all the rolling around with your guys? And the incessant time wasting?
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2590 on: Today at 09:32:06 am
Thought Arsenal were good value for the draw, but they play like the worst stereotype of a continental team with all the cynical stuff.
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2591 on: Today at 09:32:12 am
Feck me, were an angry bunch in here post game,, have people not calmed down any today?!  :o
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2592 on: Today at 09:33:33 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:32:12 am
Feck me, were an angry bunch in here post game,, have people not calmed down any today?!  :o

I'm fine with all the Arsenal posters on here, but this is just unnecessary bait posting.
zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2593 on: Today at 09:33:57 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:32:12 am
Feck me, were an angry bunch in here post game,, have people not calmed down any today?!  :o
It's still not less of a handball this morning.

Also, you've put one of our players out for weeks/months, just as you did at the Emirates last year.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2594 on: Today at 09:37:52 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:28:11 am
He certainly did. People often slip when they've been put in two minds. He slipped, he panicked, he moved his hand out to stop the ball and then he he did it again to bring the ball under control as it reached the ground. You couldn't get a more blatant hand ball penalty.

By the way, what's with all the rolling around with your guys? And the incessant time wasting?
I don't think he moved his hand to stop the ball; moved it for balance. As a fan, I would want a penalty for it and usually refs/VAR give a penalty for it.

Yes, being snide has been a quintessential feature of this Arteta team. Being nice doesn't work.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2595 on: Today at 09:38:47 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:32:12 am
Feck me, were an angry bunch in here post game,, have people not calmed down any today?!  :o
I live on the other side of Atlantic. The day just ended for me.
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2596 on: Today at 09:45:21 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:33:33 am
I'm fine with all the Arsenal posters on here, but this is just unnecessary bait posting.

Its not bait posting, I waited until this morning to post as there was quite a lot of fume on here last night, from posters demanding we are all fucked off to posters calling most of us c*nts.

Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 09:33:57 am
It's still not less of a handball this morning.

Also, you've put one of our players out for weeks/months, just as you did at the Emirates last year.

Handball I agree with, that was a penalty and we got away with it, no doubt about that.

As for injuring a player, we see players try and roll players, shoulder players, even shove players several times a game, especially when the ball is tight on the touch line or by line. Its unfortunate Tsimikas landed like he did, but you would think it was a Keane in Halland tackle the way its been described in here.
RyanBabel19

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2597 on: Today at 09:45:58 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:37:52 am
I don't think he moved his hand to stop the ball; moved it for balance. As a fan, I would want a penalty for it and usually refs/VAR give a penalty for it.

Yes, being snide has been a quintessential feature of this Arteta team. Being nice doesn't work.

Worked for us and we won the lot
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2598 on: Today at 09:50:19 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:45:58 am
Worked for us and we won the lot

Thats your biased opinion of how you seen your team. If you go ask fans of other clubs, they might not hold the same opinion. Not a dig, just wanted to say things arent black and white like fans think of their own team in comparison to others.
Hazell Nutter

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2599 on: Today at 09:51:15 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:45:21 am
Its not bait posting, I waited until this morning to post as there was quite a lot of fume on here last night, from posters demanding we are all fucked off to posters calling most of us c*nts.

Handball I agree with, that was a penalty and we got away with it, no doubt about that.

As for injuring a player, we see players try and roll players, shoulder players, even shove players several times a game, especially when the ball is tight on the touch line or by line. Its unfortunate Tsimikas landed like he did, but you would think it was a Keane in Halland tackle the way its been described in here.

I think the Tsimikas one was just unlucky as well and no malice intended by Saka, though he should have been booked for kicking the ball away after the foul was given and earlier on for acting like a twat holding his face and going down when Tsimikas held him off.
