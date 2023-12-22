« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Rosario

Reply #2560
Today at 05:40:58 am
Hopefully that little snake Saka gets whats coming to him. Hope West Ham cut the c*nt in half.
Geezer08

Reply #2561
Today at 06:07:41 am
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm
That's some shout ;D

Haha! Suarez scored more goals in one season than Martinelli has in his 4 year Arsenal career 😂

I know Klopps is an admire but both Martinelli and Saka have plateaued!
Bullet500

Reply #2562
Today at 07:06:55 am
Suarez was 24 when he moved to PL and scored 11 PL goals in his first full season.

Saka and Martinelli scored 14 and 15 PL goals in a season at the age of 21.
red_Mark1980

Reply #2563
Today at 07:19:39 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:06:55 am
Suarez was 24 when he moved to PL and scored 11 PL goals in his first full season.

Saka and Martinelli scored 14 and 15 PL goals in a season at the age of 21.

How are they doing now they are 22?

Luis Suarez scored 17 the season he turned 21 and 22 goals the following season and 35 the following season.
Bullet500

Reply #2564
Today at 07:23:56 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:19:39 am
How are they doing now they are 22?

Luis Suarez scored 17 the season he turned 21 and 22 goals the following season and 35 the following season.
I think both of them will hit double digits again this season. Suarez played in a weaker league though.
Geezer08

Reply #2565
Today at 07:39:05 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:23:56 am
I think both of them will hit double digits again this season. Suarez played in a weaker league though.

But they play for the best team in the league and have only managed 7 goals and 8 assists between them this half season. They should be extremeful thankful they are not scrutinised the same way as Nunez, who has twice the figures of Martinelli
Bullet500

Reply #2566
Today at 07:42:41 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 07:39:05 am
But they play for the best team in the league and have only managed 7 goals and 8 assists between them this half season. They should be extremeful thankful they are not scrutinised the same way as Nunez, who has twice the figures of Martinelli
You know, even Nicolas Pepe scored 10 PL goals in a season. I can see Nunez doing just about the same this time.
RyanBabel19

Reply #2567
Today at 07:43:32 am
Why is Luis Suarez being mentioned :lmao 
red_Mark1980

Reply #2568
Today at 07:48:36 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:43:32 am
Why is Luis Suarez being mentioned :lmao 


An arsenal fan on the anfield Wrap compared that Martinelli fella to him.

You know the one who was non existent yesterday
JRed

Reply #2569
Today at 08:01:33 am
The stick Salah gets from the pundits and media , yet that Saka is 10 times worse in every dirty cheating fucking diving way, and fuck all is said. c*nt.
RyanBabel19

Reply #2570
Today at 08:03:04 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:48:36 am
An arsenal fan on the anfield Wrap compared that Martinelli fella to him.

You know the one who was non existent yesterday

I really really rate Martinelli, in fact I was likely the first on here saying we should buy him a few years back but what kinda comparison is that. They aren't even remotely similar
Nick110581

Reply #2571
Today at 08:06:10 am
Saka is a horrible cheat but hes English so nothing ever said.

Is Arteta allowed outside his technical area every match without consequences?
MonsLibpool

Reply #2572
Today at 08:06:45 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:03:04 am
I really really rate Martinelli, in fact I was likely the first on here saying we should buy him a few years back but what kinda comparison is that. They aren't even remotely similar
Martinelli plays with his head down and runs into blind alleys. He's nowhere near Suarez.

That's why Saka is a better player than him.
red_Mark1980

Reply #2573
Today at 08:08:18 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:03:04 am
I really really rate Martinelli, in fact I was likely the first on here saying we should buy him a few years back but what kinda comparison is that. They aren't even remotely similar

He's usually really sound and comes across not as "that typical arsenal fan"

I don't know if he's just started to kept swept up in it all. I had to rewind the podcast and listen again to make sure I heard him correctly
Bullet500

Reply #2574
Today at 08:11:49 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:03:04 am
I really really rate Martinelli, in fact I was likely the first on here saying we should buy him a few years back but what kinda comparison is that. They aren't even remotely similar
I think it's because both have a head down dribbling style. That's all.
RyanBabel19

Reply #2575
Today at 08:15:31 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:11:49 am
I think it's because both have a head down dribbling style. That's all.

Not even that is accurate :lmao

Suarez is one of the only players you'll find who dribbled towards his opponents rather than trying to go around them, Martinelli doesn't do this

/

This game might have elevated a chunk of your fans to Spurs level delusion. I've seen so many excuses for the handball rather tban just admitting you got away with one (AGAIN after Gabriels last season) and some are now trying to claim Rice somehow prevented us scoring Trents chance :lmao wild wild takes
Gooseberry Fool

Reply #2576
Today at 08:19:39 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:15:31 am
Not even that is accurate :lmao

Suarez is one of the only players you'll find who dribbled towards his opponents rather than trying to go around them, Martinelli doesn't do this

/

This game might have elevated a chunk of your fans to Spurs level delusion. I've seen so many excuses for the handball rather tban just admitting you got away with one (AGAIN after Gabriels last season) and some are now trying to claim Rice somehow prevented us scoring Trents chance :lmao wild wild takes

To be fair Rice did all he could have possibly done there, thats literally textbook defending in an impossible situation.

Did he make Salah bobble a pass? Probably not. Did he make it as difficult as possible for Salah to make the pass? Yeah he tried his best.
Bullet500

Reply #2577
Today at 08:20:00 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:15:31 am
Not even that is accurate :lmao

Suarez is one of the only players you'll find who dribbled towards his opponents rather than trying to go around them, Martinelli doesn't do this

/

This game might have elevated a chunk of your fans to Spurs level delusion. I've seen so many excuses for the handball rather tban just admitting you got away with one (AGAIN after Gabriels last season) and some are now trying to claim Rice somehow prevented us scoring Trents chance :lmao wild wild takes
"His head-down, chaotic dribbling style remains from his younger years, but in a different form." - https://theathletic.com/5157567/2023/12/22/luiz-suarez-messi-inter-miami/  ;)
The North Bank

Reply #2578
Today at 08:25:20 am
Martinelli isnt even an alexis sanchez yet nevermind Suarez. Still have high hopes for him and think he could be world class but yesterday and the last few weeks hes been very disappointing. I have some seen him put in exceptional performances last season so im sure this is just a blip.
RyanBabel19

Reply #2579
Today at 08:26:03 am
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 08:19:39 am
To be fair Rice did all he could have possibly done there, thats literally textbook defending in an impossible situation.

Did he make Salah bobble a pass? Probably not. Did he make it as difficult as possible for Salah to make the pass? Yeah he tried his best.

Exactly, there's little to nothing he could do so trying to talk up how he 'made' things happened is the height of delusion. Just say he did all he could and move on
