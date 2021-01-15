Theres an obsession on this forum (amongst some) that if we dont win the league, they want Arsenal to win it. Fuck that. Im numb to Citys success because the whole footballing World knows about their financial doping and that all of their success is tainted. I can not be arsed seeing that group of players and that bellend of a manager equal Klopps PL record. Look at the comments from some of their fans in this thread too - for example, blaming Klopp for Tsimikas injury. Theyve spent the whole season pushing an agenda that theyre being treated unfriendly (largely because their manager is leading it all), but weve been denied a clear penalty and red card for Saka in that game. Theyre the flukiest team in the league.
I find the players and manager insufferable. The only saving grace is that, unlike the majority of the league, their fans havent been big on the tragedy chanting.