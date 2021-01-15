« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 109861 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm
He's trying to wind us up. Pay no mind to him. We'll laugh at the end of the season.
As long as it's not City, I don't mind.

But I bet many here want City to win because it brings the evil of sportswashing to the forefront.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
Looks like Odegaard slipped while turning.

btw, what's with the pitch at Anfield? It seemed horrible today. Many players slipped. Also thought the ball to Trent had a bit of a weird bounce?
I think with the Pitch it was 3rd game in 6 days. 3 straight homes game for Liverpool. Probably had something to do with it
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm
As long as it's not City, I don't mind.

But I bet many here want City to win because it brings the evil of sportswashing to the forefront.
Hmmm.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm
As long as it's not City, I don't mind.

But I bet many here want City to win because it brings the evil of sportswashing to the forefront.

Id rather Liverpool.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm
As long as it's not City, I don't mind.

But I bet many here want City to win because it brings the evil of sportswashing to the forefront.

Won't be you sunshine.

Your fans and players don't have it in them
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
in this thread, not the forum.
No. 100% of the Liverpool supporters on here want us to win. Get over yourself. You're a point ahead of us, ffs.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm
No. 100% of the Liverpool supporters on here want us to win. Get over yourself. You're a point ahead of us, ffs.
It does not matter which club they support if they want "City to win because it highlights sportswashing" when it's convenient.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2528 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
It does not matter which club they support if they want "City to win because it highlights sportswashing" when it's convenient.

Liverpool first.

Some other gobshites a distant second
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2529 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
It does not matter which club they support if they want "City to win because it highlights sportswashing" when it's convenient.
We all* knew you we were going to bottle it in spectacular fashion, so I can't blame some for looking for some sort of a silver lining.

*Us, your fans, your team
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2530 on: Yesterday at 11:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:18:11 pm
Why? Clearly won the ball against Endo. Saka slipped but didn't even touch the player with his studs. A coming together of legs? Yes. Nothing more than this.

Looks worse than it was actually.

Unlucky slip?

Was there something with Jones in the game at spurs with an unlucky slip over the ball for a straight red?

It's just beyond hilarious how many decisions went against us and we're still 2nd one point behind your lucky team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2531 on: Yesterday at 11:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
in this thread, not the forum.

Just because we think most of the arsenal posters are c*nts doesn't imply we'd want city to win.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2532 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm
As long as it's not City, I don't mind.

But I bet many here want City to win because it brings the evil of sportswashing to the forefront.
What we want is irrelevant and people here wanted Arsenal to win it over City. It's not our fault that you threw a 9-point lead away with 10 games left. Now, you're a point ahead with half of the season to go and you're giving it the big 'un :)

If we're in it, then we support our team. That doesn't mean City aren't favourites.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2533 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm »
Good defensively, good in two positions in midfield but

- average keeper
- Rice and Odegaard aside the rest of the midfield options are meh
- most importantly not enough goals in the final third Saka aside.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2534 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 pm »
Cant get over that Arsenal fan on TAW (who always comes across well to be fair) likening Martinelli to Luis Suarez. Mad shout.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2535 on: Yesterday at 11:53:55 pm »
Quote from: YNWA.A on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
Good defensively, good in two positions in midfield but

- average keeper
- Rice and Odegaard aside the rest of the midfield options are meh
- most importantly not enough goals in the final third Saka aside.


Does Saka score enough?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2536 on: Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:00:59 pm
Why does the entire Arsenal squad look like a shitty magician?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2537 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm

But I bet many here want City to win because it brings the evil of sportswashing to the forefront.
And it's not even 3am!!!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2538 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 11:50:37 pm
Cant get over that Arsenal fan on TAW (who always comes across well to be fair) likening Martinelli to Luis Suarez. Mad shout.
That's some shout ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 12:08:55 am »
Best Arsenal side I've seen come to Anfield in a very long time - still some question marks but I think they're the real deal.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 12:16:18 am »
Are Arsenal going to write to the FA about that penalty decision  ?

They should force Arteta to comment on it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 12:46:56 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm
As long as it's not City, I don't mind.

But I bet many here want City to win because it brings the evil of sportswashing to the forefront.
it's a Liverpool forum, why should Liverpool supporters give a shit who wins the league out of Man City and Arsenal. It's fuck all to do with sportswashing, it's about wanting your team to.win the league, something your team should have done at a canter last year.

Don't blame us because your players and manager are bottle jobs
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 12:49:23 am »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2543 on: Today at 12:56:05 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm
Zinchenko has no chin yet he also has a double chin. It's quite the anatomical feat.

It's what Arsenal do. Like Trossard being white as paper, but also having rings under his eyes as black as coal. Or Ben White being called White while being Orange...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2544 on: Today at 12:56:41 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:49:23 am
https://twitter.com/zanetalkssports/status/1738663093918367757
Thats fucking weird tbf.

Like I said earlier, if the Odegaard handball and the Saka non second yellow went against Arteta, hed be fucking furious.

Nothing like the Joelinton situation (which was a perfectly fine goal).

Sakas overrated as hell by the way. If hes French hes got nowhere near the same hype. Kept quiet by Tsimikas until he injured him, and didnt get a sniff against Gomez.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2545 on: Today at 01:01:03 am »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2546 on: Today at 01:02:00 am »
Will Arsenal and Arteta release a statement about the non-penalty? For balance?

Disgracia.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 01:02:19 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:56:41 am
Thats fucking weird tbf.

Like I said earlier, if the Odegaard handball and the Saka non second yellow went against Arteta, hed be fucking furious.

Nothing like the Joelinton situation (which was a perfectly fine goal).

Sakas overrated as hell by the way. If hes French hes got nowhere near the same hype. Kept quiet by Tsimikas until he injured him, and didnt get a sniff against Gomez.

Also probably the biggest play acting twat in the league
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 01:02:30 am »
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1738679373345993192

Quote
William Saliba claims Odegaards handball WAS supposed to be a penalty in his opinion as well.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2549 on: Today at 01:06:04 am »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 12:46:56 am
it's a Liverpool forum, why should Liverpool supporters give a shit who wins the league out of Man City and Arsenal. It's fuck all to do with sportswashing, it's about wanting your team to.win the league, something your team should have done at a canter last year.

Don't blame us because your players and manager are bottle jobs
You missed the discussions last season here. ;D

Onto the next game now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2550 on: Today at 01:10:30 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 01:06:04 am
You missed the discussions last season here. ;D


Which was that a City win means fuck all & it'd be funny if you Spursed it up.


Still doesn't and it was and still is hilarious.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2551 on: Today at 01:13:41 am »
I do know Rice shit the bed here.  :D

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2552 on: Today at 01:15:48 am »
That pic really rubs it in. ::)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2553 on: Today at 01:18:13 am »
Yeah, should have ended them there really. The bobbling on the pass was weird.

Probably Klopps fault for walking over there. Add that to him injuring Tsimikas. Bad day for the manager.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2554 on: Today at 01:48:36 am »
Theres an obsession on this forum (amongst some) that if we dont win the league, they want Arsenal to win it. Fuck that. Im numb to Citys success because the whole footballing World knows about their financial doping and that all of their success is tainted. I can not be arsed seeing that group of players and that bellend of a manager equal Klopps PL record. Look at the comments from some of their fans in this thread too - for example, blaming Klopp for Tsimikas injury. Theyve spent the whole season pushing an agenda that theyre being treated unfriendly (largely because their manager is leading it all), but weve been denied a clear penalty and red card for Saka in that game. Theyre the flukiest team in the league.

I find the players and manager insufferable. The only saving grace is that, unlike the majority of the league, their fans havent been big on the tragedy chanting.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2555 on: Today at 02:11:40 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:48:36 am
Theres an obsession on this forum (amongst some) that if we dont win the league, they want Arsenal to win it. Fuck that. Im numb to Citys success because the whole footballing World knows about their financial doping and that all of their success is tainted. I can not be arsed seeing that group of players and that bellend of a manager equal Klopps PL record. Look at the comments from some of their fans in this thread too - for example, blaming Klopp for Tsimikas injury. Theyve spent the whole season pushing an agenda that theyre being treated unfriendly (largely because their manager is leading it all), but weve been denied a clear penalty and red card for Saka in that game. Theyre the flukiest team in the league.

I find the players and manager insufferable. The only saving grace is that, unlike the majority of the league, their fans havent been big on the tragedy chanting.
At first, that's what it looked to me because Klopp is a big guy. Only after watching replay/highlights and Klopp's interview I realised that he got injured the moment he fell down (i.e., before bumping into Klopp). I apologise and I mean it.

Regarding Diaz, I still maintain that Saka had nothing to do with his injury and he will be back soon it looks. https://twitter.com/SC_ESPN/status/1738636293997724102 (Use Argentina VPN).
