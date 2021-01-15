Theres an obsession on this forum (amongst some) that if we dont win the league, they want Arsenal to win it. Fuck that. Im numb to Citys success because the whole footballing World knows about their financial doping and that all of their success is tainted. I can not be arsed seeing that group of players and that bellend of a manager equal Klopps PL record. Look at the comments from some of their fans in this thread too - for example, blaming Klopp for Tsimikas injury. Theyve spent the whole season pushing an agenda that theyre being treated unfriendly (largely because their manager is leading it all), but weve been denied a clear penalty and red card for Saka in that game. Theyre the flukiest team in the league.



I find the players and manager insufferable. The only saving grace is that, unlike the majority of the league, their fans havent been big on the tragedy chanting.