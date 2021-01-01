I don't know what to make of Arsenal
Look a really solid team...and have heard alot without watching much of them so was looking forward to this match.
Opening 15 minutes, impressive...brave and caught us cold.
Thereafter I didn't see much. Alot of lucky escapes due to our lack of composure in final third and don't think they fashioned a chance that scared me after that. Martinelli had a shot just wide maybe that's it?
It's their attack which leaves alot to be desired imo.
But I cansee them beating alot of teams by just doing the right thing most of the time....Saka and Saliba apart I don't think they have alot of excellent players.
That doesn't seem to me to be a league winning team just a very good team but hey
Top of the league n all that. And if City aren't gonna city then who knows
Looking forward to away match. I just want us to have most our players fit and with a couple more months experience under the belt should be fun.
The fella who said Arsenal were better? Cmon now