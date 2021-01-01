I don't know what to make of ArsenalLook a really solid team...and have heard alot without watching much of them so was looking forward to this match.Opening 15 minutes, impressive...brave and caught us cold.Thereafter I didn't see much. Alot of lucky escapes due to our lack of composure in final third and don't think they fashioned a chance that scared me after that. Martinelli had a shot just wide maybe that's it?It's their attack which leaves alot to be desired imo.But I cansee them beating alot of teams by just doing the right thing most of the time....Saka and Saliba apart I don't think they have alot of excellent players.That doesn't seem to me to be a league winning team just a very good team but heyTop of the league n all that. And if City aren't gonna city then who knowsLooking forward to away match. I just want us to have most our players fit and with a couple more months experience under the belt should be fun.The fella who said Arsenal were better? Cmon now