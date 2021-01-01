« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2480 on: Today at 08:47:06 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:39:55 pm
They would. Definitely would. Other clubs don't have much money to spend these days and few clubs that do don't need a keeper.
There's probably five clubs in the world that don't want a better keeper.

Why has Areteta replaced one mediocre keeper with another? Raya is on loan, so which top class keeper does your manager have his eye on?
Tonyh8su

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2481 on: Today at 08:50:50 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:33:24 pm
A draw is a fair result.

I hope Arsenal doesn't get blamed for injuries to Tsimikas and Diaz. It's their own doing: Klopp's too tight on the touchline and Diaz makes a reckless challenge. I really hope they are fine.

Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:35:59 pm
I agree. If it were Salah, Salah would go down and earn a penalty at least. Saka didn't, unfortunately.

This is the snide shit I'm talking about from all of them on here. Fuck them all off.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2482 on: Today at 08:57:06 pm
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Today at 08:47:06 pm
There's probably five clubs in the world that don't want a better keeper.

Why has Areteta replaced one mediocre keeper with another? Raya is on loan, so which top class keeper does your manager have his eye on?
The keeping situation is an interesting one at Arsenal. It looks like Arteta encouraged Ramsdale to play out from the back more regularly and aggressively get involved in the build up further ahead. Basically, push the entire team up. Ramsdale was unable to follow those instructions towards the end of last season and Arteta made the call. I'd say, it wasn't even Ramsdale's problem because we were starting Rob Holding after Saliba got injured. It's interesting how Rob Holding has no appearance in PL since he signed for Crystal Palace; he isn't even injured.

Football is a game of fine margins. Raya isn't a clear upgrade over Ramsdale because he is short, but the margins are in his favour slightly.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2483 on: Today at 09:01:43 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:50:50 pm
This is the snide shit I'm talking about from all of them on here. Fuck them all off.
I looked at Tsimikas' injury again and it's unfortunate. Saka pushed him while chasing the ball and we see that everywhere in the game. Nothing Klopp could do there as Tsimikas got injured the moment he first hit the ground. It's a freak accident.

So yeah, I was wrong and shouldn't have been having a bit of fun earlier.
demain

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2484 on: Today at 09:05:05 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:50:50 pm
This is the snide shit I'm talking about from all of them on here. Fuck them all off.

Yep, fucking c*nts.
Red K8ers 4 his whole family at Xmas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2485 on: Today at 09:05:10 pm
I don't know what to make of Arsenal

Look a really solid team...and have heard alot without watching much of them so was looking forward to this match.
Opening 15 minutes, impressive...brave and caught us cold.

Thereafter I didn't see much. Alot of lucky escapes due to our lack of composure in final third and don't think they fashioned a chance that scared me after that. Martinelli had a shot just wide maybe that's it?

It's their attack which leaves alot to be desired imo.
But I cansee them beating alot of teams by just doing the right thing most of the time....Saka and Saliba apart I don't think they have alot of excellent players.
That doesn't seem to me to be a league winning team just a very good team but hey
Top of the league n all that. And if City aren't gonna city then who knows

Looking forward to away match. I just want us to have most our players fit and with a couple more months experience under the belt should be fun.
The fella who said Arsenal were better? Cmon now  ;D

Circa1892

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2486 on: Today at 09:09:07 pm
Theyll come 3rd. Shithouses.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2487 on: Today at 09:10:26 pm
Quote from: Red K8ers 4 his whole family at Xmas on Today at 09:05:10 pm
I don't know what to make of Arsenal

Look a really solid team...and have heard alot without watching much of them so was looking forward to this match.
Opening 15 minutes, impressive...brave and caught us cold.

Thereafter I didn't see much. Alot of lucky escapes due to our lack of composure in final third and don't think they fashioned a chance that scared me after that. Martinelli had a shot just wide maybe that's it?

It's their attack which leaves alot to be desired imo.
But I cansee them beating alot of teams by just doing the right thing most of the time....Saka and Saliba apart I don't think they have alot of excellent players.
That doesn't seem to me to be a league winning team just a very good team but hey
Top of the league n all that. And if City aren't gonna city then who knows

Looking forward to away match. I just want us to have most our players fit and with a couple more months experience under the belt should be fun.
The fella who said Arsenal were better? Cmon now  ;D

So we play you in 7th of jan in the cup, then 4th of feb. Will Salah be available for either?

I agree there is a question mark over our attack, only clicking in flashes so far.
demain

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2488 on: Today at 09:12:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:10:26 pm
So we play you in 7th of jan in the cup, then 4th of feb. Will Salah be available for either?

I agree there is a question mark over our attack, only clicking in flashes so far.

Not sure about the cup game, but he probably won't be for the latter as the CAN ends on 11th February with the quarter-finals scheduled around the 2nd and 3rd.
Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2489 on: Today at 09:13:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:10:26 pm
So we play you in 7th of jan in the cup, then 4th of feb. Will Salah be available for either?

I agree there is a question mark over our attack, only clicking in flashes so far.
If Egypt makes the quarter final, he won't be available. I hope Egypt does well and goes all the way.
Andar

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2490 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:10:26 pm
So we play you in 7th of jan in the cup, then 4th of feb. Will Salah be available for either?

I agree there is a question mark over our attack, only clicking in flashes so far.

As i said last week, you need to upgrade on both Jesus and Martinelli.

Martinelli was a disappointment tonight.

City are in crisis but if they win their game in hand, they are 2 points behind Liverpool and 3 points behind Arsenal. They will click after February.

I'm not liking your last 8 PL games. Type of games you will feel the pressure and slip up in. City away, Brighton away, Utd away, Spurs away, Villa home, Wolves away, Chelsea home.

Not easy for a title run-in.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2491 on: Today at 09:38:43 pm
Fucking hell. They aren't winning this league.

We may not, but they are not a title winning side. Terrible set of lads
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2492 on: Today at 09:40:16 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:34:06 pm
As i said last week, you need to upgrade on both Jesus and Martinelli.

Martinelli was a disappointment tonight.

City are in crisis but if they win their game in hand, they are 2 points behind Liverpool and 3 points behind Arsenal. They will click after February.

I'm not liking your last 8 PL games. Type of games you will feel the pressure and end up slipping up in. City away, Brighton away, Utd away, Spurs away, Villa home, Wolves away, Chelsea home.

Not easy for a title run-in.

Too much football to be played before then. West ham at home next, all that matters now. Martinelli did have a shocker, needs to discover his best form, playing it too safe recently, not taking on the full back.
Andar

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2493 on: Today at 09:42:22 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:40:16 pm
Too much football to be played before then. West ham at home next, all that matters now. Martinelli did have a shocker, needs to discover his best form, playing it too safe recently, not taking on the full back.

Easy 3 points.

West Ham are a soft touch away from home.
JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2494 on: Today at 09:44:34 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:38:43 pm
Fucking hell. They aren't winning this league.

We may not, but they are not a title winning side. Terrible set of lads
Yeah, proper set of c*nts. That Saka is a dirty bastard.
