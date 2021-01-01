Looking forward to the triple header (shame it's not more spaced out but that's the luck). I've not really paid attention to Liverpool until the last week - going forwards look to be the usual speedy counter attack, solid at the back and a bit more mobile in Midfield. No obvious weakness but not sure there is a real guile or plan for teams like Manu who sit back hoping for a point? Pretty sure Arsenal will attempt to attack at all times and maintain the solidity with Rice mopping up in front of Saliba and Gabriel. Could be an exciting game or we might cancel each other out - really not sure. I suspect Liverpool's bench might have a bit more experience and that might be a difference? Arsenal appear a little calmer this year so unlikely to rise to the physical challenge and wind up the crowd which was the difference last year? Two best teams in the league under lights - what's not to like.