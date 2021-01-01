« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm »
Its a useful competition to give fringe players a chance, ours didnt take theirs, but we had 2 tough draws away at Brentford and West ham, glad theyre getting trounced, gave it very large when they beat us, with their stupid bubbles machines.
Youre always jealous of the teams that get to the final, and when weve made the final was always gutted to lose (3 times under wenger), but I understand that getting there wont be by using our first teamers simply because there is too much football and most of the time higher targets to try and achieve.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:30:40 pm
Right; the lower priority plays a part, esp in early rounds, but it doesn't 'say it all'.

To be honest I just hate that phrase; people almost always use it when it doesn't say it all

Apologies, it doesnt say it all. I do wonder if either team would have made the same amount of changes if this was a league game rather than a Carabo Cup game mind you?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 10:12:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
Apologies, it doesnt say it all. I do wonder if either team would have made the same amount of changes if this was a league game rather than a Carabo Cup game mind you?

We probably would've (last or this) because the Boss likes to manage the XMAS fixtures.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm »
I hope we werent watching. Thanks west ham for playing Liverpool into form, useless c*nts.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:12:13 pm
We probably would've (last or this) because the Boss likes to manage the XMAS fixtures.

Well like I said, Im not knocking the tournament, like North Bank says, we see it as a good chance to rotate and give some squad players a game (used to be kids under Wenger but we dont even do that any more), and unfortunately for us theres been times when our squad players havent taken that chance, and thats still a weakness of ours, as can be seen also when he did it in the Europa League.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
Well like I said, Im not knocking the tournament, like North Bank says, we see it as a good chance to rotate and give some squad players a game (used to be kids under Wenger but we dont even do that any more), and unfortunately for us theres been times when our squad players havent taken that chance, and thats still a weakness of ours, as can be seen also when he did it in the Europa League.

We all play weakened sides in the early rounds, those of us in Europe anyway.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm
We all play weakened sides in the early rounds, those of us in Europe anyway.

Not just teams in Europe to be fairbut then that feeds back into the argument that its a trophy of lesser priority.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm
Its a useful competition to give fringe players a chance, ours didnt take theirs, but we had 2 tough draws away at Brentford and West ham, glad theyre getting trounced, gave it very large when they beat us, with their stupid bubbles machines.
Youre always jealous of the teams that get to the final, and when weve made the final was always gutted to lose (3 times under wenger), but I understand that getting there wont be by using our first teamers simply because there is too much football and most of the time higher targets to try and achieve.

Sorry TNB but I don't believe that there's too much football for a team. Of course you need some breaks (also possible with rotating the squad) but we've played some of our best football in the 21/22 season being in all 4 competitions to the very end.

I've heard that kind of argumentation of Arsenal fans last year that they focus on the league then and everybody knows what happened.

Imo it gives your team rhythm and winning a league cup during the season can give you a big lift.

Still, if you're not winning it, it doesn't matter when you go out (not saying we're winning it a 100% this year).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 03:59:19 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
Sorry TNB but I don't believe that there's too much football for a team. Of course you need some breaks (also possible with rotating the squad) but we've played some of our best football in the 21/22 season being in all 4 competitions to the very end.

I've heard that kind of argumentation of Arsenal fans last year that they focus on the league then and everybody knows what happened.

Imo it gives your team rhythm and winning a league cup during the season can give you a big lift.

Still, if you're not winning it, it doesn't matter when you go out (not saying we're winning it a 100% this year).

We played sporting lisbon in the EL, personally id have played all fringe players, we went with a mixed team and started Saliba, he got injured and missed the rest of the season and our season fell to pieces, i hope Arteta learns from that mistake. Some teams have squads that can go on all fronts. As far as im concerned only the league and CL should be where the best players start, but only if youre in contention of winning them. I wouldnt rest players in the cups to go for top 4 for example. Its just how i see things and im still gutted that Saliba started against Sporting last season. When you get to the semis and final fair enough but not early on, its a risk worth taking for me.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 09:17:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:59:19 am
We played sporting lisbon in the EL, personally id have played all fringe players, we went with a mixed team and started Saliba, he got injured and missed the rest of the season and our season fell to pieces, i hope Arteta learns from that mistake. Some teams have squads that can go on all fronts. As far as im concerned only the league and CL should be where the best players start, but only if youre in contention of winning them. I wouldnt rest players in the cups to go for top 4 for example. Its just how i see things and im still gutted that Saliba started against Sporting last season. When you get to the semis and final fair enough but not early on, its a risk worth taking for me.
You were the best team in the Europa League which is a decent trophy to win. Why not go for it? Progressing through the rounds would have given you guys a lift and momentum during the run-in.

Also, there was no guarantee that you'd have won the league if Saliba had stayed fit because I remember City beating you at home with him fit.

You don't turn your noses up at a European trophy. That's what teams like Spurs and Leicester were also guilty of and that's why I find Westham refreshing.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 09:27:32 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:17:43 am
You were the best team in the Europa League which is a decent trophy to win. Why not go for it? Progressing through the rounds would have given you guys a lift and momentum during the run-in.

Also, there was no guarantee that you'd have won the league if Saliba had stayed fit because I remember City beating you at home with him fit.

You don't turn your noses up at a European trophy. That's what teams like Spurs and Leicester were also guilty of and that's why I find Westham refreshing.

No guarantees of winning anything even with our best team, these are the risks you take and last season losing Saliba in EL was uncalled for, as far as im concerned. No one has won the fa cup more than us so we definitely take it seriously, but a lot of the time its because its the last competition available for us to win as our league/cl chances are gone. So you have to make decisions given the context of the season and at the moment the league cup and fa cup are way low on priorities for me. If we get knocked out of cl and drop away in the title race while still in the fa cup it becomes priority, but thats not how the season is shaping up so far.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 09:40:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:27:32 am
No guarantees of winning anything even with our best team, these are the risks you take and last season losing Saliba in EL was uncalled for, as far as im concerned. No one has won the fa cup more than us so we definitely take it seriously, but a lot of the time its because its the last competition available for us to win as our league/cl chances are gone. So you have to make decisions given the context of the season and at the moment the league cup and fa cup are way low on priorities for me. If we get knocked out of cl and drop away in the title race while still in the fa cup it becomes priority, but thats not how the season is shaping up so far.
I understand where you're coming from. What I'm questioning is the attitude towards a decent European tournament that you were favorites. Even if Saliba had stayed fit, you still wouldn't have won the Europa League with that attitude.

Putting all one's eggs in one basket is not good and nobody is too big for a European trophy.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 10:07:33 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:40:11 am
I understand where you're coming from. What I'm questioning is the attitude towards a decent European tournament that you were favorites. Even if Saliba had stayed fit, you still wouldn't have won the Europa League with that attitude.

Putting all one's eggs in one basket is not good and nobody is too big for a European trophy.

We havent won the league in nearly 20 years and we didnt have the squad for it, prioritising wouldve been the right idea. We tried to go halfway and it backfired spectacularly. There is a hierarchy of trophies and the league and cl are at the top, sacrificing other competitions to win those is the right thing to do for me, but ofcourse it could backfire and you end up with nothing.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 10:34:42 am »
Looking forward to the triple header (shame it's not more spaced out but that's the luck). I've not really paid attention to Liverpool until the last week - going forwards look to be the usual speedy counter attack, solid at the back and a bit more mobile in Midfield. No obvious weakness but not sure there is a real guile or plan for teams like Manu who sit back hoping for a point? Pretty sure Arsenal will attempt to attack at all times and maintain the solidity with Rice mopping up in front of Saliba and Gabriel. Could be an exciting game or we might cancel each other out - really not sure. I suspect Liverpool's bench might have a bit more experience and that might be a difference? Arsenal appear a little calmer this year so unlikely to rise to the physical challenge and wind up the crowd which was the difference last year? Two best teams in the league under lights - what's not to like.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 10:48:37 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
Sorry TNB but I don't believe that there's too much football for a team. Of course you need some breaks (also possible with rotating the squad) but we've played some of our best football in the 21/22 season being in all 4 competitions to the very end.

I've heard that kind of argumentation of Arsenal fans last year that they focus on the league then and everybody knows what happened.

Imo it gives your team rhythm and winning a league cup during the season can give you a big lift.

Still, if you're not winning it, it doesn't matter when you go out (not saying we're winning it a 100% this year).

I see your point, and i honestly get it, but at the same time, you've won the League Cup most out of everyone, and from all those times you've won it, bar the dominant teams of the early 80's, i don't think you've won the league or Champions League in the same year, am i right in saying?

The bottom line is, our first XI is good now, however, we constantly need to try & improve the team & therefore squad (first XI & the floor behind it), to make us competitive on all fronts. That's on us, and something we need to answer to going forward.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 11:03:46 am »
I'd rather win 5-1 and have a boost in confidence than not play to be honest.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 11:18:18 am »
Football fans will always be hypocritical, when they see rival teams winning this cup they play it off as the least important trophy thats out there to be won but when theyre in with a chance to win it then you hear all the arguments why its important. Im desperate for us to win it, I want Jurgen to have as many winners medals as possible. Winning trophies will never be a bad habit, it breeds confidence and hunger for more and a day out at Wembley is great for the fans. Would I have rather our lads sit on their asses midweek with nothing to do or be in with a shout of winning a trophy? The answer is simple and any supporter that picks the former option really needs their heads checked.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 11:22:58 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:48:37 am
I see your point, and i honestly get it, but at the same time, you've won the League Cup most out of everyone, and from all those times you've won it, bar the dominant teams of the early 80's, i don't think you've won the league or Champions League in the same year, am i right in saying?

The bottom line is, our first XI is good now, however, we constantly need to try & improve the team & therefore squad (first XI & the floor behind it), to make us competitive on all fronts. That's on us, and something we need to answer to going forward.
That is correct. However, it usually results in us getting to another final. In 2022, we won it and also reached the FA Cup (won) and CL finals (and missed out on the league by a flipping point). In 2012, we won it and reached the FA Cup final. In 2001, we won it and also won the FA Cup and Europa League. In 2016, we lost the final but reached the Europa League final too (lost). In 2005, we lost the final but won the CL.

So, usually, reaching the league cup final for Liverpool means another final that season albeit with mixed results!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 11:26:30 am »
Why do they never seem to get any 12:30 kick offs? They've had none this season, and have one lined up away to... Crystal Palace. A tube ride away. They seem to get the evening fixtures every week.

Meanwhile we've just been handed our 5th Saturday 12:30 of the season on February 17th. It's away (like 3 of our previous have been) to Brentford.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:26:30 am
Why do they never seem to get any 12:30 kick offs? They've had none this season, and have one lined up away to... Crystal Palace. A tube ride away. They seem to get the evening fixtures every week.

Meanwhile we've just been handed our 5th Saturday 12:30 of the season on February 17th. It's away (like 3 of our previous have been) to Brentford.

We get a lot of night away games, Palace Brentford Newcastle and Villa, Id prefer to play all of them earlier as the atmopshere is normally dead, but they're set up deliberately late for the bouncing atmosphere and the potential upset. I do feel if we keep winning these games the timing will change, but weve lost 2 of them this season is it wont happen for a while.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 11:55:03 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:18:18 am
Football fans will always be hypocritical, when they see rival teams winning this cup they play it off as the least important trophy thats out there to be won but when theyre in with a chance to win it then you hear all the arguments why its important. Im desperate for us to win it, I want Jurgen to have as many winners medals as possible. Winning trophies will never be a bad habit, it breeds confidence and hunger for more and a day out at Wembley is great for the fans. Would I have rather our lads sit on their asses midweek with nothing to do or be in with a shout of winning a trophy? The answer is simple and any supporter that picks the former option really needs their heads checked.
Where does a team like Spurs get the arrogance from anyway? You've only won 1 trophy this century but you feel you're too big for the Europa League/Conference League.
