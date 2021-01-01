« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 105548 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm »
Its a useful competition to give fringe players a chance, ours didnt take theirs, but we had 2 tough draws away at Brentford and West ham, glad theyre getting trounced, gave it very large when they beat us, with their stupid bubbles machines.
Youre always jealous of the teams that get to the final, and when weve made the final was always gutted to lose (3 times under wenger), but I understand that getting there wont be by using our first teamers simply because there is too much football and most of the time higher targets to try and achieve.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:30:40 pm
Right; the lower priority plays a part, esp in early rounds, but it doesn't 'say it all'.

To be honest I just hate that phrase; people almost always use it when it doesn't say it all

Apologies, it doesnt say it all. I do wonder if either team would have made the same amount of changes if this was a league game rather than a Carabo Cup game mind you?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 10:12:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
Apologies, it doesnt say it all. I do wonder if either team would have made the same amount of changes if this was a league game rather than a Carabo Cup game mind you?

We probably would've (last or this) because the Boss likes to manage the XMAS fixtures.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm »
I hope we werent watching. Thanks west ham for playing Liverpool into form, useless c*nts.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:12:13 pm
We probably would've (last or this) because the Boss likes to manage the XMAS fixtures.

Well like I said, Im not knocking the tournament, like North Bank says, we see it as a good chance to rotate and give some squad players a game (used to be kids under Wenger but we dont even do that any more), and unfortunately for us theres been times when our squad players havent taken that chance, and thats still a weakness of ours, as can be seen also when he did it in the Europa League.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
Well like I said, Im not knocking the tournament, like North Bank says, we see it as a good chance to rotate and give some squad players a game (used to be kids under Wenger but we dont even do that any more), and unfortunately for us theres been times when our squad players havent taken that chance, and thats still a weakness of ours, as can be seen also when he did it in the Europa League.

We all play weakened sides in the early rounds, those of us in Europe anyway.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm
We all play weakened sides in the early rounds, those of us in Europe anyway.

Not just teams in Europe to be fairbut then that feeds back into the argument that its a trophy of lesser priority.
Logged

Offline Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm
Its a useful competition to give fringe players a chance, ours didnt take theirs, but we had 2 tough draws away at Brentford and West ham, glad theyre getting trounced, gave it very large when they beat us, with their stupid bubbles machines.
Youre always jealous of the teams that get to the final, and when weve made the final was always gutted to lose (3 times under wenger), but I understand that getting there wont be by using our first teamers simply because there is too much football and most of the time higher targets to try and achieve.

Sorry TNB but I don't believe that there's too much football for a team. Of course you need some breaks (also possible with rotating the squad) but we've played some of our best football in the 21/22 season being in all 4 competitions to the very end.

I've heard that kind of argumentation of Arsenal fans last year that they focus on the league then and everybody knows what happened.

Imo it gives your team rhythm and winning a league cup during the season can give you a big lift.

Still, if you're not winning it, it doesn't matter when you go out (not saying we're winning it a 100% this year).
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 03:59:19 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
Sorry TNB but I don't believe that there's too much football for a team. Of course you need some breaks (also possible with rotating the squad) but we've played some of our best football in the 21/22 season being in all 4 competitions to the very end.

I've heard that kind of argumentation of Arsenal fans last year that they focus on the league then and everybody knows what happened.

Imo it gives your team rhythm and winning a league cup during the season can give you a big lift.

Still, if you're not winning it, it doesn't matter when you go out (not saying we're winning it a 100% this year).

We played sporting lisbon in the EL, personally id have played all fringe players, we went with a mixed team and started Saliba, he got injured and missed the rest of the season and our season fell to pieces, i hope Arteta learns from that mistake. Some teams have squads that can go on all fronts. As far as im concerned only the league and CL should be where the best players start, but only if youre in contention of winning them. I wouldnt rest players in the cups to go for top 4 for example. Its just how i see things and im still gutted that Saliba started against Sporting last season. When you get to the semis and final fair enough but not early on, its a risk worth taking for me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 