Sorry TNB but I don't believe that there's too much football for a team. Of course you need some breaks (also possible with rotating the squad) but we've played some of our best football in the 21/22 season being in all 4 competitions to the very end.



I've heard that kind of argumentation of Arsenal fans last year that they focus on the league then and everybody knows what happened.



Imo it gives your team rhythm and winning a league cup during the season can give you a big lift.



Still, if you're not winning it, it doesn't matter when you go out (not saying we're winning it a 100% this year).



We played sporting lisbon in the EL, personally id have played all fringe players, we went with a mixed team and started Saliba, he got injured and missed the rest of the season and our season fell to pieces, i hope Arteta learns from that mistake. Some teams have squads that can go on all fronts. As far as im concerned only the league and CL should be where the best players start, but only if youre in contention of winning them. I wouldnt rest players in the cups to go for top 4 for example. Its just how i see things and im still gutted that Saliba started against Sporting last season. When you get to the semis and final fair enough but not early on, its a risk worth taking for me.