« Reply #2280 on: Today at 10:06:22 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:58:46 am
As of right now they are better than us imo. The gap might not be that big but they are playing better football. Obviously a lot can change until the end of the season though. We still dont really know what our best midfield is etc.
But it shouldnt be hard to admit they are good and playing good football too.

Best team in the league at the moment - no doubt. Would be nice for us to be top at christmas, but I just dont see us beating Arsenal on saturday
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 10:11:47 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 10:06:22 am
Best team in the league at the moment - no doubt. Would be nice for us to be top at christmas, but I just dont see us beating Arsenal on saturday

I wouldnt go that far, our forwards are still so hit and miss, a bit like yours yesterday. Rest of the team is clicking, but like you we dont seem to know when its the right time to pull the trigger.
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 10:13:34 am »
Arsenal have to win it this year. To fall off a cliff like they did last year, theyve been given a wonderful set of circumstances for a second crack at it with City being off the pace. Theyre favourites if their squad can juggle two competitions in March and their keepers dont start throwing them in.
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 10:23:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 13, 2023, 05:31:14 pm
I agree about Newcastle given their group, but united have no excuses no matter how shit they are, that was a piss easy group to get 2nd in. City ran away with the title last season the same way they are running away with it this season, we ll see how that develops.

Their group wasn't even that good. It's an absolute failure from Beheaddie Howe and his band of c*nts to not qualify.
This is the worst PSG side since their sportswashing project began, a very very average Dortmund and a very poor AC Milan. Any other English side, bar Man United of course, would've topped that group easily.
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 10:26:42 am »
They'll be confident coming into this game. They dont have the same free flowing attack but we have gaps to exploit and they seem to have matured defensively, Rice has taken them up a level or two in that sense and last time I looked he hadn't even picked up a single booking.

I hope them not just sitting back will benefit us but right now we look so clueless in attack.
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 10:45:07 am »
Weve got a great chance to win the league, but we are up against two teams that have got over the line and got medals to prove it, and the best 2 managers in world football. Its exceptional if Arteta has made us favourites against them 2. Emery and Postastoglu get all the plaudits, but for some people to say Arsenal should win the league, its testament to the fantastic job arteta has done.
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 10:47:50 am »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 10:23:45 am
Their group wasn't even that good. It's an absolute failure from Beheaddie Howe and his band of c*nts to not qualify.
This is the worst PSG side since their sportswashing project began, a very very average Dortmund and a very poor AC Milan. Any other English side, bar Man United of course, would've topped that group easily.

I make you right, i still wouldnt want psg in the next round, but only because mbappe could win a game on his own.

Looking forward to this draw. Would love to get Copenhagen, but surely city will.
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
I think a lot of the views will change week by week, last week we were coming off the disappointing result at Villa, this week you are coming off a missed opportunity at home to Utd. Beat us next weekend and the optics will have changed again. I don't think there much between the City, Arsenal & yourselves to be honest, and if anything i still rate the fact that Pep, Klopp & their senior players have the experience & know how when it really matters in that March/April time that's could prove the edge either need.
