Weve come a long way. This time last season we were pinching ourselves on our league position. Checking the gap to 5th place and thinking top 4 was almost in the bag.

Now, we expect to be where we are, the players look like they do to, its a different mentality around the whole club, it’s amazing because i never thought this is possible 2 years ago.



True. You need to start somewhere. Every team that has ever won anything build toward that win. We didnt have Rice last season too. The guy is the first midfielder worthy of comparison to Patrick Vieira. Anyways, long way to go, but as you said, we shouldn't be discounted just because we are new to the top of the table, where Man City and Liverpool occupied positions 1-2 for almost the past 5 years (discounting Liverpools blip season last year).And when you look at the age profiles of our key players, we should be good for being of the league challengers for many years to come. Only thing that could interrupt us, is if we get raided. However given the the riches of PL clubs, its much harder for PSG, Real, Barca to sign players form the PL were the club wants to keep that player. Cant see Saka, Saliba, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli ect leaving anytime soon. Whereas 5 years ago and prior, we were always vulnerable to having our best players picked off. Take for instance Saka. If he were his current age and playing for Arsenal 5 years ago, we might not have been able to tie him down to the deal he just signed, and would have been sold the past transfer window to stop him going into his final 12th months.