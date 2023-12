“As part of the written response from Arsenal, it was claimed that the word “disgrace” has a “very similar spelling and pronunciation to the Spanish ‘desgracia’... the Spanish word has connotations of misfortune, tragedy or bad luck rather than the connotations of the English equivalent which suggest contempt, dishonour or disrespect”



“At his subsequent hearing, Arteta said that any suggestion he had intended to use the Spanish meaning of the word was the result of a miscommunication between him and the club. He explained that he did indeed intend to use the English meaning of the word “disgrace”.







Fucking brilliant, “youre a fucking disgrace VAR” in plain English