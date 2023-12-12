As part of the written response from Arsenal, it was claimed that the word disgrace has a very similar spelling and pronunciation to the Spanish desgracia... the Spanish word has connotations of misfortune, tragedy or bad luck rather than the connotations of the English equivalent which suggest contempt, dishonour or disrespect
At his subsequent hearing, Arteta said that any suggestion he had intended to use the Spanish meaning of the word was the result of a miscommunication between him and the club. He explained that he did indeed intend to use the English meaning of the word disgrace.
Fucking brilliant, youre a fucking disgrace VAR in plain English