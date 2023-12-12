As part of the written response from Arsenal, it was claimed that the word disgrace has a very similar spelling and pronunciation to the Spanish desgracia... the Spanish word has connotations of misfortune, tragedy or bad luck rather than the connotations of the English equivalent which suggest contempt, dishonour or disrespect



At his subsequent hearing, Arteta said that any suggestion he had intended to use the Spanish meaning of the word was the result of a miscommunication between him and the club. He explained that he did indeed intend to use the English meaning of the word disgrace.







Fucking brilliant, youre a fucking disgrace VAR in plain English