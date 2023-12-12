« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 12, 2023, 03:29:43 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 12, 2023, 03:27:18 pm
That's a shame. He got our crowd on their feet last season which in turn spurred the team on.

Two seasons ago. Last season it was Xhaka who got us going!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 12, 2023, 05:35:17 pm
Top of the league clash this time. If we need one of their meffs to get Anfield going, something is going wrong.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 12, 2023, 07:00:45 pm
Quote from: swoopy on December 12, 2023, 02:58:29 pm
Arteta banned from the touchline for the game at Anfield if rumours are to be believed ...

Good stuff. No pretending to be injured after 20 minutes so Arteta can gather his players around to give them instructions.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 13, 2023, 04:46:54 pm
Seeing all these other English teams struggle to stay in Europe nevermind CL. Weve come a long way in a few months.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 13, 2023, 04:58:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on December 13, 2023, 04:46:54 pm
Seeing all these other English teams struggle to stay in Europe nevermind CL. Weve come a long way in a few months.

Man United should never have been there in the first place. They were actually crap last season. Newcastle really weren't much better. But it was an uncharacteristically poor year by recent Premier League standards. Man City ran away with the Title, and we didn't turn up. Normally 3 out of the 4 English clubs reach the semis of the Champions League. But it's no surprise to see two of last season's qualifiers do so badly. It was a shite season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 13, 2023, 05:31:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 13, 2023, 04:58:24 pm
Man United should never have been there in the first place. They were actually crap last season. Newcastle really weren't much better. But it was an uncharacteristically poor year by recent Premier League standards. Man City ran away with the Title, and we didn't turn up. Normally 3 out of the 4 English clubs reach the semis of the Champions League. But it's no surprise to see two of last season's qualifiers do so badly. It was a shite season.

I agree about Newcastle given their group, but united have no excuses no matter how shit they are, that was a piss easy group to get 2nd in. City ran away with the title last season the same way they are running away with it this season, we ll see how that develops.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 13, 2023, 05:47:43 pm
That booking Arteta got for celebrating was hilarious, he did nothing wrong.

But being that he should get booked every game for spending most of it outside the technical area, but for some reason gets away with it constantly, he cant complain ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 13, 2023, 07:46:08 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on December 13, 2023, 05:31:14 pm
I agree about Newcastle given their group, but united have no excuses no matter how shit they are, that was a piss easy group to get 2nd in. City ran away with the title last season the same way they are running away with it this season, we ll see how that develops.

They're finding it a bit harder this season because everyone has pulled up their socks, including you guys. Man City have maybe improved a bit too (Doku for Grealish is a definite strengthening) and no sensible person would rule them out. But they won't have it all their own their way as they did last season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm
As part of the written response from Arsenal, it was claimed that the word disgrace has a very similar spelling and pronunciation to the Spanish desgracia... the Spanish word has connotations of misfortune, tragedy or bad luck rather than the connotations of the English equivalent which suggest contempt, dishonour or disrespect

At his subsequent hearing, Arteta said that any suggestion he had intended to use the Spanish meaning of the word was the result of a miscommunication between him and the club. He explained that he did indeed intend to use the English meaning of the word disgrace.



Fucking brilliant, youre a fucking disgrace VAR in plain English
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 08:41:18 pm
 ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 09:40:27 pm
Brighton will be a decent test of how yous do under pressure.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 06:28:25 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:40:27 pm
Brighton will be a decent test of how yous do under pressure.

Theyve beaten us at the emirates 3 in a row now. Need to change that.
