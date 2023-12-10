« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 10, 2023, 07:44:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on December 10, 2023, 03:21:23 pm
Go see the highlights of the game against man utd that the invincibles lost after 49 unbeaten. Wenger still talks about it, Henry, parlour, ive heard them all talking about it recently. The reason they all felt the refs favoured man utd at that time and that they were under fergusons influence, is because it was true.
And highlighting how many VAR decisions go against us seemingly every week, when the decisions
 vary from clearly wrong to 50-50 is because its hard to ignore. You have to call it how you see it.

Also ive seen plenty of your fans get so disillusioned with decisions calling for klopp should just take them off the field I understood it then as an angry fan understandably fed up with another wrong decision, didnt think  oh what a shame, a once great fans are now ruining the beautiful game

Its a very weak point you make, totally baseless and unnecessary, twitter is full of people losing their heads in the moment. As for congratulating Man City, i hope its not sincere and just going through the motions, because those cheats can fuck off.
I addressed what you said in my post about our fans being the same- absolutely we've got plenty who go down the conspiracy route. The difference is it's not lead by the club itself and the manager as it is with Arteta at the moment and Pep at City.

The game you're referring to was an almighty stitch up. Don't see the relevance to today unless we're saying Arsenal have been victims of a 2-decade long vendetta at the hands of the refs.

I like Arsenal, I've always had a soft spot for them. Just think the manager and club need to be careful because it's a slippery slope. Agreed though, City can fuck off  ;)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
December 10, 2023, 08:39:51 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on December 10, 2023, 07:44:39 pm
I addressed what you said in my post about our fans being the same- absolutely we've got plenty who go down the conspiracy route. The difference is it's not lead by the club itself and the manager as it is with Arteta at the moment and Pep at City.

The game you're referring to was an almighty stitch up. Don't see the relevance to today unless we're saying Arsenal have been victims of a 2-decade long vendetta at the hands of the refs.

I like Arsenal, I've always had a soft spot for them. Just think the manager and club need to be careful because it's a slippery slope. Agreed though, City can fuck off  ;)

I dont think its a vendetta, maybe just subconscious bias, but we dont get VAR decisions that others do for similar instances, and it happens every single game.

Years ago it was bias, Ferguson was too powerful and could ensure refs he didnt like didnt do Man Utd games so it put a lot of pressure on them.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:57:49 am
In WSL, we thrashed Chelsea today to be level on points at top. ;D Only if we hadn't lost/drawn the two games when the league started.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 09:44:33 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:57:49 am
In WSL, we thrashed Chelsea today to be level on points at top. ;D Only if we hadn't lost/drawn the two games when the league started.

Over 59000 at a womens football match. City and Chelsea dont get that for their mens team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:00:14 am
TNB question for you on Jesus. Do Arsenal need to bring in someone else to replace him? Or is what he offers to the team as a whole mean that that replacing him would take away some of what Saka and Martinelli are given the freedom to do?
I heard Danny Murphy on about it, he's a wally like at times but I think he made good points. Its easy to say to bring in a new striker, but few offer what Jesus does AND are totally clinical. You're looking for the perfect striker.
I dont want Arsenal enough to know but, is Jesus thought of as like the Firmino to Saka and Martinelli by the Arsenal fans
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:08:29 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:00:14 am
TNB question for you on Jesus. Do Arsenal need to bring in someone else to replace him? Or is what he offers to the team as a whole mean that that replacing him would take away some of what Saka and Martinelli are given the freedom to do?
I heard Danny Murphy on about it, he's a wally like at times but I think he made good points. Its easy to say to bring in a new striker, but few offer what Jesus does AND are totally clinical. You're looking for the perfect striker.
I dont want Arsenal enough to know but, is Jesus thought of as like the Firmino to Saka and Martinelli by the Arsenal fans

I might be wrong but the impression I've got is that Arsenal haven't really suffered at all when Jesus has been out injured (which has been quite a lot).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:27:49 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:00:14 am
TNB question for you on Jesus. Do Arsenal need to bring in someone else to replace him? Or is what he offers to the team as a whole mean that that replacing him would take away some of what Saka and Martinelli are given the freedom to do?
I heard Danny Murphy on about it, he's a wally like at times but I think he made good points. Its easy to say to bring in a new striker, but few offer what Jesus does AND are totally clinical. You're looking for the perfect striker.
I dont want Arsenal enough to know but, is Jesus thought of as like the Firmino to Saka and Martinelli by the Arsenal fans

I think last season jesus played a bigger role because his runs took away defenders from Martinelli and Saka. This season our wingers are getting double teamed regardless of where jesus is. Tactically hes not having a big impact. Teams have figured out its better to let him roam and not lose shape than leave saka and martinelli one on one. I feel we do need an upgrade, he doesnt have the speed anymore to run in behind or the confidence when finishing. He will be the match winner in certain games and we could challenge with him, even win the title if other teams drop off, but ultimately we are one top striker away from being one of the best teams around.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:37:12 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:27:49 am
I think last season jesus played a bigger role because his runs took away defenders from Martinelli and Saka. This season our wingers are getting double teamed regardless of where jesus is. Tactically hes not having a big impact. Teams have figured out its better to let him roam and not lose shape than leave saka and martinelli one on one. I feel we do need an upgrade, he doesnt have the speed anymore to run in behind or the confidence when finishing. He will be the match winner in certain games and we could challenge with him, even win the title if other teams drop off, but ultimately we are one top striker away from being one of the best teams around.

Cheers. I've never been a massive fan of his but 1 or 2 Arsenal fans I know seem to rate him highly enough.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:40:16 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:27:49 am
But ultimately we are one top striker away from being one of the best teams around.

This is where you'll need a bit of luck. The guys that currently are good enough will not be let go by their clubs.
So you have to go down a level and find someone who can make that step up.  I guess it's good for you in as much as that market is probably for players that if they don't improve would be as good as Jesus is now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:43:37 am
If Arsenal can prize Ivan Toney away from Brentford then I think they'll improve their team.

Defence looks solid, the midfield is good and they have creative forwards - just no one to stick it in the back of the net consistently.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:17:37 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:40:16 am
This is where you'll need a bit of luck. The guys that currently are good enough will not be let go by their clubs.
So you have to go down a level and find someone who can make that step up.  I guess it's good for you in as much as that market is probably for players that if they don't improve would be as good as Jesus is now.

Toney could be that guy, Osimhen will definitely be looking to move from Napoli soon, but it would take a huge chunk of money to get him. Toney wont come cheap either.
Id have preferred to keep Balogun instead of Nketiah but at least he fetched some money
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:38:57 am
Some of the things people are saying about Jesus does not feel dissimilar to what people once said about Firmino. I remember asking myself if we were carrying him a bit at one stage, and could we afford to do it if we wanted to challenge for top honours - look how daft that sounds now with years of hindsight and every trophy going captured with him.

I don't disagree that he needs to offer more, but I think you could say the same from both Saka (goals) and Martinelli at the moment and when they are struggling or not returning, then it highlights Jesus' lack of numbers. Tactically, I am sure Arteta would want him in there all of the time - he has been playing Havertz as part of the midfield 3 at times, pushing him high and I am sure Trossard could do the same role, that might be the key to releasing Martinelli and Saka a bit more if teams have more to think about than Jesus. I think Saka has 1 League goal in this last 9 League games, and apart from a goal against Spurs, have they all been against bottom half sides? 2 penalties as well in there. I don't wish to contradict myself, as he has been brilliant when I have watched him recently and directly contributed to others scoring but when games are tight and you go to places like Villa Park, St James, Chelsea etc... you need to your talisman to step up there. Martinelli with only 2 League goals to his name too. They definitely appear to spread the goals out more this season - Rice, Odegaard, Trossard and Nketia have chipped in with their share. Maybe there is an element of being more solid this season and sacraficing some of that attacking play but team selection recently wouldn't suggest that's the case? I'm not sure just replacing Jesus with a goalscoring striker solves all the problems - he offers a lot more, especially in the high press and build up to goals. I think they definitely need more attacking options though, someone who can come in for Martinelli when he is struggling - someone direct like Saka on the other side, rather than a lock picker. Or even a left winger who can allow Martinelli to play more central/closer to the goal and compete with Jesus.

I don't think they were bad on Saturday, just couldn't recover from the early goal. Villa faded as the game went on and then rallied at the end. A draw wouldn't have been an unfair result IMO. Luck runs out sometimes - you can't play at 60% - 80% and win all of the time, and that will be one of the fears we have as Liverpool fans in light of recent games and comebacks.

It will be interesting watching Arsenal for the next few months - I do think they will be right in there. This won't be a 90+ season from the eventual winners IMO, which will suit Arsenal as much as it will suit us. We arguably have the higher ceiling, as we have shown we can go the distance and get it over the line, but there will still be question marks around our current group over consistency and performances against the smaller sides, especially away from home. Arsenal have shown they can do both but they need to find the thing that takes them to the next level and prove they haven't hit their ceiling. Saka, Jesus and Martinelli arguably need to be bringing more to the party.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:41:07 am
Yeah I think if I actually watched Arsenal a bit more Id be me complimentary about Jesus. He always seems to play well against us. A bit prolific striker is ok if everyone is scoring around him. Feels like Martinelli and Odegaard are a bit down on goals scored compared to this time last year but as a team theyre all chipping in a bit. Hes a good player, works hard, pretty selfless, very annoying face. Fits the Arteta model well!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 11:50:36 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:00:14 am
TNB question for you on Jesus. Do Arsenal need to bring in someone else to replace him? Or is what he offers to the team as a whole mean that that replacing him would take away some of what Saka and Martinelli are given the freedom to do?
I heard Danny Murphy on about it, he's a wally like at times but I think he made good points. Its easy to say to bring in a new striker, but few offer what Jesus does AND are totally clinical. You're looking for the perfect striker.
I dont want Arsenal enough to know but, is Jesus thought of as like the Firmino to Saka and Martinelli by the Arsenal fans

The problem I have with Jesus is consistency. Consistency in fitness, consistency in performance, consistency in finishing. When hes at his best, like Sevilla away, like PSV at home, hes actually a very good player. Exciting to watch, drags defenders about everywhere, can play make, can hold the ball up, presses very well, and he can finish. The attack just functions better for me when hes at his best. However, when hes not at his best, then the full attack suffers, and hes not really in the penalty area enough or when he does get a chance clinical enough where hell grab you a goal out of nowhere when you arent playing great.

I do see him as very similar to Frimino in that hes a facilitator rather than the main finisher, but Frimino probably is a more consistent finisher when given that chance, and he also had a couple of lethal finishers in Salah and Mane alongside him, where Martinelli and Saka just arent at that level to get their numbers, but I suppose that where Odegaard comes in as well in making up numbers.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:00:45 pm
Good point about consistency. If he's a consistent 8/10 players, it's easier to plan when to rest him and when to use him as a sub etc than if he's going to be between a 6/10 to 10/10 player.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:09:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 10, 2023, 01:00:19 pm
In two millennia I wonder if that exact sentence has ever been written before?

Pontius Pilate writing home to his wife.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 12:55:54 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 11:41:07 am
Yeah I think if I actually watched Arsenal a bit more Id be me complimentary about Jesus. He always seems to play well against us. A bit prolific striker is ok if everyone is scoring around him. Feels like Martinelli and Odegaard are a bit down on goals scored compared to this time last year but as a team theyre all chipping in a bit. Hes a good player, works hard, pretty selfless, very annoying face. Fits the Arteta model well!

We've had a good look at Hey-zeus over the years. Yes, he's a good player. But he's certainly not Firmino class, as has been suggested by some wilder spirits. Guardiola never quite trusted him and I have an inkling why. His first thought on receiving the ball seems to be 'can I draw a foul' rather than 'goal' (Salah, Haaland) or 'assist' (Firmino). The recent loss at Villa was instructive in this regard. The more desperate Arsenal became the more Hey-zeus hit the floor.

If there is an Arteta model, as you say Nick, does it really amount to anything more than "buy players who've done well for the top teams and are no longer wanted". Harvetz, Jorginho, Zinchenko and Hey-zeus all fit this model. But there's a reason they are no longer wanted. Good players all, but....not quite good enough. It took perhaps six months for Arteta to arrive at this conclusion over Jorginho. The penny has now dropped with Zinchenko. Harvetz is flavour of the month right now, with even The North Bank, once so derisive now a worshipper. But we know that won't last. And Hey-zeus? He'll be played less and less I think. Toney - or Tonners - would be a good buy for Arsenal, but Arteta might be more likely to go for Lukaku I think, because Lukaku has played for Chelsea.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 01:15:30 pm
I feel like when Jesus plays the team in general make more chances...from the limited times i've seen them play.

Always a nuisance against us but seems to have frequent injury issues too which doesn't help. Bobby was always available in his best years with us
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 01:15:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:55:54 pm
We've had a good look at Hey-zeus over the years. Yes, he's a good player. But he's certainly not Firmino class, as has been suggested by some wilder spirits. Guardiola never quite trusted him and I have an inkling why. His first thought on receiving the ball seems to be 'can I draw a foul' rather than 'goal' (Salah, Haaland) or 'assist' (Firmino). The recent loss at Villa was instructive in this regard. The more desperate Arsenal became the more Hey-zeus hit the floor.

If there is an Arteta model, as you say Nick, does it really amount to anything more than "buy players who've done well for the top teams and are no longer wanted". Harvetz, Jorginho, Zinchenko and Hey-zeus all fit this model. But there's a reason they are no longer wanted. Good players all, but....not quite good enough. It took perhaps six months for Arteta to arrive at this conclusion over Jorginho. The penny has now dropped with Zinchenko. Harvetz is flavour of the month right now, with even The North Bank, once so derisive now a worshipper. But we know that won't last. And Hey-zeus? He'll be played less and less I think. Toney - or Tonners - would be a good buy for Arsenal, but Arteta might be more likely to go for Lukaku I think, because Lukaku has played for Chelsea.

I still think there is a player in Havertz, he was very good when he was in Germany and although the Chelsea experience will have damaged him, it's still early days at Arsenal for him. I agree with ScottishGoon over Jesus it's his lack of consistency that has really hurt him since leaving City. It's whether he has the motivation for it, I look at him sometimes and think he's still holding a grudge that City let him go.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 01:24:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:55:54 pm
We've had a good look at Hey-zeus over the years. Yes, he's a good player. But he's certainly not Firmino class, as has been suggested by some wilder spirits.
Absolutely. Jesus is nowhere near as good as Bobby was for us.

Jesus can't lead Arsenal to the league title.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 01:42:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:17:37 am
Toney could be that guy, Osimhen will definitely be looking to move from Napoli soon, but it would take a huge chunk of money to get him. Toney wont come cheap either.
Id have preferred to keep Balogun instead of Nketiah but at least he fetched some money

Considering Raya was on loan for a season to dip under FFP you arent dropping 100mil anytime soon
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 02:13:28 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:38:57 am
I'm not sure just replacing Jesus with a goalscoring striker solves all the problems - he offers a lot more, especially in the high press and build up to goals. I think they definitely need more attacking options though, someone who can come in for Martinelli when he is struggling - someone direct like Saka on the other side, rather than a lock picker. Or even a left winger who can allow Martinelli to play more central/closer to the goal and compete with Jesus.
That was a good post Ciara, and I agree with this point, especially.

Quote
Saka, Jesus and Martinelli arguably need to be bringing more to the party.
True.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 03:37:54 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:38:57 am

Missed this earlier with writing my own post, quite a fair analysis, like it.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:55:54 pm

Think you are being a bit harsh there Yorky. We've signed a variety of players, and the majority were signed while we were out the Champions League positions, first to help establish ourselves back as a Champions league club, but we exceeded that and somehow managed to challenge for the title. But the main thing is that the platform is there now.

You could be right though, in that ultimately if we want to win the league, we need to try and improve on the small margins, & i think Arteta tried to look at certain areas and tried to do that. I think he thought at times Ramsdale, Zinchenko & Partey let us down, either by mistakes, or just being unavailable, & i think that's why Raya, Timber & Rice were bought, to mixed results so far it has to be said. Xhaka was kind of forced on us because he had wanted to leave for a couple of years now. We aren't where Liverpool & City were a couple of years back, that's for sure, it's evident that we are very much still a work in progress, but i suppose the good thing is so are City & yourselves currently.

Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 01:42:24 pm
Considering Raya was on loan for a season to dip under FFP you arent dropping 100mil anytime soon

That's why i think we won't sign a forward until the summer. I'd imagine we might have to get a couple out the door if we want to do any business in January, & that's more likely to be in defence or midfield.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 01:24:55 pm
Absolutely. Jesus is nowhere near as good as Bobby was for us.

Jesus can't lead Arsenal to the league title.

do they need a Moses instead?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:15:48 pm
Toney would be 75m in this market, english tax, and arsenal's glaring need.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:37:54 pm
Think you are being a bit harsh there Yorky. We've signed a variety of players, and the majority were signed while we were out the Champions League positions, first to help establish ourselves back as a Champions league club, but we exceeded that and somehow managed to challenge for the title. But the main thing is that the platform is there now.

Yes, that's fair. Last season took everyone by surprise, I'm sure.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 04:40:00 pm
I'm finding all this Jesus bashing a bit disrespectful at this time.  :(
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 05:00:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:15:48 pm
Toney would be 75m in this market, english tax, and arsenal's glaring need.

For a player that hasn't kicked a ball for 8 months.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:00:56 pm
For a player that hasn't kicked a ball for 8 months.

Think hes been back in training a little while (not the same I know), and I think hell come flying out of the blocks to be honest. Im a little bit biased as TNB will tell you, but I do think Toney is a real handful and would make several teams better than Brentford stronger if he were to join.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 06:25:03 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
Think hes been back in training a little while (not the same I know), and I think hell come flying out of the blocks to be honest. Im a little bit biased as TNB will tell you, but I do think Toney is a real handful and would make several teams better than Brentford stronger if he were to join.

I saw him live in the 3-3 game and have to agree. Some stuff just doesn't get caught on camera. He pretty much worked our entire backline over.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yesterday at 10:29:20 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:14:09 pm
do they need a Moses instead?
True, Moses is the go to guy to get you to the land of milk and honey, but they do need to get past the Red sea to get there... as the table shows.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:35:24 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 04:40:00 pm
I'm finding all this Jesus bashing a bit disrespectful at this time.  :(

Bit of a one trick pony to be honest. Water into wine, water into wine. Doing the same things year in year out, not good enough for the next level. The minute he got his Chelsea style 2000 years long contract, hes just lost the need to perform to get another one.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:44:51 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
Think hes been back in training a little while (not the same I know), and I think hell come flying out of the blocks to be honest. Im a little bit biased as TNB will tell you, but I do think Toney is a real handful and would make several teams better than Brentford stronger if he were to join.

A little bit biased? I was once commenting on a Brentford game and said something like awful miss by Toney
Got dogs abuse from you for days  you wont be awfully missed when im done with you TNB .


Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 03:58:44 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:44:51 am
A little bit biased? I was once commenting on a Brentford game and said something like awful miss by Toney
Got dogs abuse from you for days  you wont be awfully missed when im done with you TNB .

Thats in the past though. Bing Crosby was a prick, live and let live 
