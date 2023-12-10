Some of the things people are saying about Jesus does not feel dissimilar to what people once said about Firmino. I remember asking myself if we were carrying him a bit at one stage, and could we afford to do it if we wanted to challenge for top honours - look how daft that sounds now with years of hindsight and every trophy going captured with him.



I don't disagree that he needs to offer more, but I think you could say the same from both Saka (goals) and Martinelli at the moment and when they are struggling or not returning, then it highlights Jesus' lack of numbers. Tactically, I am sure Arteta would want him in there all of the time - he has been playing Havertz as part of the midfield 3 at times, pushing him high and I am sure Trossard could do the same role, that might be the key to releasing Martinelli and Saka a bit more if teams have more to think about than Jesus. I think Saka has 1 League goal in this last 9 League games, and apart from a goal against Spurs, have they all been against bottom half sides? 2 penalties as well in there. I don't wish to contradict myself, as he has been brilliant when I have watched him recently and directly contributed to others scoring but when games are tight and you go to places like Villa Park, St James, Chelsea etc... you need to your talisman to step up there. Martinelli with only 2 League goals to his name too. They definitely appear to spread the goals out more this season - Rice, Odegaard, Trossard and Nketia have chipped in with their share. Maybe there is an element of being more solid this season and sacraficing some of that attacking play but team selection recently wouldn't suggest that's the case? I'm not sure just replacing Jesus with a goalscoring striker solves all the problems - he offers a lot more, especially in the high press and build up to goals. I think they definitely need more attacking options though, someone who can come in for Martinelli when he is struggling - someone direct like Saka on the other side, rather than a lock picker. Or even a left winger who can allow Martinelli to play more central/closer to the goal and compete with Jesus.



I don't think they were bad on Saturday, just couldn't recover from the early goal. Villa faded as the game went on and then rallied at the end. A draw wouldn't have been an unfair result IMO. Luck runs out sometimes - you can't play at 60% - 80% and win all of the time, and that will be one of the fears we have as Liverpool fans in light of recent games and comebacks.



It will be interesting watching Arsenal for the next few months - I do think they will be right in there. This won't be a 90+ season from the eventual winners IMO, which will suit Arsenal as much as it will suit us. We arguably have the higher ceiling, as we have shown we can go the distance and get it over the line, but there will still be question marks around our current group over consistency and performances against the smaller sides, especially away from home. Arsenal have shown they can do both but they need to find the thing that takes them to the next level and prove they haven't hit their ceiling. Saka, Jesus and Martinelli arguably need to be bringing more to the party.