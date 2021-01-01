Go see the highlights of the game against man utd that the invincibles lost after 49 unbeaten. Wenger still talks about it, Henry, parlour, ive heard them all talking about it recently. The reason they all felt the refs favoured man utd at that time and that they were under fergusons influence, is because it was true.

And highlighting how many VAR decisions go against us seemingly every week, when the decisions

vary from clearly wrong to 50-50 is because its hard to ignore. You have to call it how you see it.



Also ive seen plenty of your fans get so disillusioned with decisions calling for klopp should just take them off the field I understood it then as an angry fan understandably fed up with another wrong decision, didnt think  oh what a shame, a once great fans are now ruining the beautiful game



Its a very weak point you make, totally baseless and unnecessary, twitter is full of people losing their heads in the moment. As for congratulating Man City, i hope its not sincere and just going through the motions, because those cheats can fuck off.



I addressed what you said in my post about our fans being the same- absolutely we've got plenty who go down the conspiracy route. The difference is it's not lead by the club itself and the manager as it is with Arteta at the moment and Pep at City.The game you're referring to was an almighty stitch up. Don't see the relevance to today unless we're saying Arsenal have been victims of a 2-decade long vendetta at the hands of the refs.I like Arsenal, I've always had a soft spot for them. Just think the manager and club need to be careful because it's a slippery slope. Agreed though, City can fuck off