I always find it baffling how black and white people's opinions are of other teams in the league here. They lose to the in-form side in the league and they are instantly shite?



Being fair and objective, if you were an Arsenal fan watching us this morning you'd be thinking "this lot aren't up to much!" This time of year is all about getting over the line and getting results. Arsenal will amass a lot of points and will be in the running at the end of the season, no doubt about it.



No team has looked scary good this season, all got issues still. A lot of the games look like 50-50 tussles that could go either way.If city win tomorrow then 4 points cover the top 4 with more than half the season left, its begging for someone to hit top gear and start playing like champions, next few weeks might make the picture clearer, or it could just carry on like this.I fear this will work out for city, to not be too far behind and their bad run out of the way, but thats only based on previous seasons because they too look ordinary at the moment.