And Jesus was fouled today, he had possession and had his raised leg tripped by the Villa defender. When you are trying to clear a fence and your trailing leg catches the fence, your entire body falls forward, the idea that he dived it false, he was fouled.
It wasn't his trailing leg that was caught though, it was his leading leg.
And getting it kicked like that doesn't cause your trailing leg to suddenly fly up into the air like Jesus' did.
Personally, I think it was foul, but he's thrown himself to the ground unnaturally, and that probably hasn't helped him.
We were going nowhere with Emery. He is a good manager, but he was never a fit for us. Between Emery and Klopps mate Sven Mislintat, who was our football director at the time. They lurched from one recruitment disaster to another. It was Emery and Sven who signed Pepe. Others include, Torriera, David Luiz, Sokratis, Deniz Suarez, Guendouzi. Our recruitment under Emery was dreadful and the catalyst for the two 8th place finishes.
Arteta and Edu had to clear the shit show Emery & Sven left behind, and we are miles better for it. If Emery were still at Arsenal we would still be at sea. Its good he is doing well at Villa. But he was sensationally poor at Arsenal and deservedly got replaced.
Pepe was a big flop, but the other 5 combined costs less than 1 Havertz. You get what you pay for.
Also notice you don't mention Martinelli or Saliba. They were Emery signings as well weren't they?
As well as Tierney, who I'm sure Arsenal fans were proclaiming as one of the best left backs in the world at one point.