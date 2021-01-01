« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2160 on: Today at 03:24:22 am
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm
I always find it baffling how black and white people's opinions are of other teams in the league here. They lose to the in-form side in the league and they are instantly shite?

Being fair and objective, if you were an Arsenal fan watching us this morning you'd be thinking "this lot aren't up to much!" This time of year is all about getting over the line and getting results. Arsenal will amass a lot of points and will be in the running at the end of the season, no doubt about it.

No team has looked scary good this season, all got issues still. A lot of the games look like 50-50 tussles that could go either way.
If city win tomorrow then 4 points cover the top 4 with more than half the season left, its begging for someone to hit top gear and start playing like champions, next few weeks might make the picture clearer, or it could just carry on like this.

I fear this will work out for city, to not be too far behind and their bad run out of the way, but thats only based on previous seasons because they too look ordinary at the moment.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2161 on: Today at 05:07:21 am
The in-form teams in the league are us and Bournemouth (13 points out of the last 15)
PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2162 on: Today at 05:17:51 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:24:22 am
No team has looked scary good this season, all got issues still. A lot of the games look like 50-50 tussles that could go either way.
If city win tomorrow then 4 points cover the top 4 with more than half the season left, its begging for someone to hit top gear and start playing like champions, next few weeks might make the picture clearer, or it could just carry on like this.

I fear this will work out for city, to not be too far behind and their bad run out of the way, but thats only based on previous seasons because they too look ordinary at the moment.
Even in previous seasons they looked good during their bad patch. I think they aren't as good as last year. Good enough to overtake us if they can hit top form and our bad performances turn into bad results.  Question is, can they hit and maintain top form?
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2163 on: Today at 07:11:02 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:17:51 am
Even in previous seasons they looked good during their bad patch. I think they aren't as good as last year. Good enough to overtake us if they can hit top form and our bad performances turn into bad results.  Question is, can they hit and maintain top form?

They only looked awful against villa. Id love to see that continue, but its only a very small sample to say for definite they are not as good as last year.
RJH

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2164 on: Today at 07:28:35 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm
And Jesus was fouled today, he had possession and had his raised leg tripped by the Villa defender. When you are trying to clear a fence and your trailing leg catches the fence, your entire body falls forward, the idea that he dived it false, he was fouled.

It wasn't his trailing leg that was caught though, it was his leading leg.
And getting it kicked like that doesn't cause your trailing leg to suddenly fly up into the air like Jesus' did.

Personally, I think it was foul, but he's thrown himself to the ground unnaturally, and that probably hasn't helped him.


Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm
We were going nowhere with Emery. He is a good manager, but he was never a fit for us. Between Emery and Klopps mate Sven Mislintat, who was our football director at the time. They lurched from one recruitment disaster to another. It was Emery and Sven who signed Pepe. Others include, Torriera, David Luiz, Sokratis, Deniz Suarez, Guendouzi. Our recruitment under Emery was dreadful and the catalyst for the two 8th place finishes.

Arteta and Edu had to clear the shit show Emery & Sven left behind, and we are miles better for it. If Emery were still at Arsenal we would still be at sea. Its good he is doing well at Villa. But he was sensationally poor at Arsenal and deservedly got replaced.

Pepe was a big flop, but the other 5 combined costs less than 1 Havertz. You get what you pay for.
Also notice you don't mention Martinelli or Saliba. They were Emery signings as well weren't they?
As well as Tierney, who I'm sure Arsenal fans were proclaiming as one of the best left backs in the world at one point.
spider-neil

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2165 on: Today at 07:29:19 am
Lack of consistency. What is the difference between the penalty given against Liverpool and Jaysus penalty that wasnt given? They should both have been given or neither should have been given.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2166 on: Today at 07:37:19 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:29:19 am
Lack of consistency. What is the difference between the penalty given against Liverpool and Jaysus penalty that wasnt given? They should both have been given or neither should have been given.

Neither was a penalty ...
farawayred

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #2167 on: Today at 07:48:23 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm
We were going nowhere with Emery. He is a good manager, but he was never a fit for us. Between Emery and Klopps mate Sven Mislintat, who was our football director at the time. They lurched from one recruitment disaster to another. It was Emery and Sven who signed Pepe. Others include, Torriera, David Luiz, Sokratis, Deniz Suarez, Guendouzi. Our recruitment under Emery was dreadful and the catalyst for the two 8th place finishes.

Arteta and Edu had to clear the shit show Emery & Sven left behind, and we are miles better for it. If Emery were still at Arsenal we would still be at sea. Its good he is doing well at Villa. But he was sensationally poor at Arsenal and deservedly got replaced.
Why put the blame on Emery and Mislintat, wasn't the club in turmoil of sorts after Wenger's departure? I'm not privy to what was going on, just what I was reading now and then, but I thought Gazidis broke a few things at the club. It was the wrong time for Emery to go there before the club established the post-Wenger structure in place. My opinion only.
